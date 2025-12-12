Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Chairs Review Meet Of Congress MPs; Both Houses Pay Tribute To 2001 Terrorist Attack Victims

Anurag Thakur Complains to Speaker Over E-Cigarette Use In Lok Sabha

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging violation of parliamentary rules after an MP was seen using an e-cigarette inside the House. In his complaint, Thakur said, “A Member of Parliament belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress was seen openly using an electronic cigarette while seated in the House...

The open use of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognizable offence under the laws enacted by this very House,” he added in the written letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.