Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Chairs Review Meet Of Congress MPs; Both Houses Pay Tribute To 2001 Terrorist Attack Victims
Published : December 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST|
Updated : December 12, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST
The tenth day proceedings of the Parliament Winter Session began at 11 AM on Friday. Both the Houses are set to discuss issues such as Special Investigation Reports (SIR) and Delhi pollution, among others. A detailed list of topics will be addressed during the session.
Two major issues have dominated House proceedings so far: the national song Vande Mataram and electoral reforms, pushed by the government and the Opposition respectively. Both were taken up for debate in the penultimate week.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is chairing a review meeting of Congress Lok Sabha members today. The Congress has 99 MPs in the Lower House (Lok Sabha). The meeting is expected to discuss the ongoing proceedings in the House and the Congress' response to various issues.
In other developments, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away this morning after a brief illness. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Patil's passing.
The Winter Session kicked off on December 1 and is set to end on December 19.
LIVE FEED
Rahul Gandhi Raises Pollution Issue In Lok Sabha
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raises the issue of pollution.
RS Observes Silence For Former MP Shivraj Patil
Rajya Sabha maintained a moment of silence to honour former member and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil. The former Lok Sabha Speaker passed away on Friday after a brief illness.
Lok Sabha Resumes Proceedings
Lok Sabha resumes proceedings.
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress MPs’ Meeting
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor skipped the Lok Sabha Congress MPs’ meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi. According to party sources, he had informed the party in advance; MP Manish Tiwari was also absent. Tharoor’s X timeline showed he was at an event in Kolkata last night. He had earlier clarified that his absence from a December 1 strategy meeting was unintentional, saying he was on a flight from Kerala. His repeated absence from key party discussions has drawn attention within Congress circles.
Anurag Thakur Complains to Speaker Over E-Cigarette Use In Lok Sabha
BJP MP Anurag Thakur has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging violation of parliamentary rules after an MP was seen using an e-cigarette inside the House. In his complaint, Thakur said, “A Member of Parliament belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress was seen openly using an electronic cigarette while seated in the House...
The open use of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognizable offence under the laws enacted by this very House,” he added in the written letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
RS Adopts Motion For Election to Central Silk Board
A motion for the election of a Rajya Sabha member to the Central Silk Board was moved by MoS Pabitra Margherita and adopted by the House. The motion stated: “That in pursuance of Section 4(3)(c) and Section 4(5) of the Central Silk Board Act, 1948, read with Rule 5(1) of the Central Silk Board Rules, 1955, this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as directed by the Chairman, one Member from amongst the Members of the House to be a member of the Central Silk Board.”
RJD MP Manoj Jha Slams EC Over SIR Deadline Extension
RJD MP Manoj Jha reacted to the Election Commission extending the SIR deadline for six states, saying the relief came only after pressure. "They had to give this relief. I say this repeatedly that if we had not approached the Supreme Court, then the Election Commission, in its stubbornness, would not have provided any relief regarding documents," he said.
RS Adjourned Briefly After No Cabinet Minister Present
Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned after Opposition MPs objected to the absence of any Cabinet minister in the House. Soon after members paid homage to those who foiled the 2001 Parliament attack, Opposition MPs pointed out the empty front row. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said, "I understand the procedure… One of the Cabinet ministers should come. I have requested the minister."
The Opposition remained unsatisfied, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying, "This is an insult to the House. You have to adjourn the House till the Cabinet minister comes."
After waiting for about five minutes, the Chairman adjourned the House for 10 minutes.
Congress MPs Pay Homage to Shivraj Patil
Congress Lok Sabha MPs, led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, paid homage to former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil.
Shivraj Patil Was Best Lok Sabha Speaker: Congress MP KC Venugopal
Congress MP KC Venugopal on the demise of former Union Home Minister & Congress leader Shivraj Patil, said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shivraj Patil ji. He was the best Speaker of this Lok Sabha and one of the most successful Home Ministers of this country. For the Congress party, he was truly a guiding force for us over the last many years."
LS Pays Tribute To Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid Obituary References on the passing away of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil.
Parliament Pays Tribute to 2001 Attack Victims
Rajya Sabha members observed silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. Tomorrow, December 13, 2025, marks the 24th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack on our Parliament. On that dark day, the very symbol of our democracy, the Bhartiya Sansad, was targeted by terrorists, striking at the foundations of our nation. Lok Sabha also paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives in foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till Noon.
Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Proceedings for the tenth day of the Parliament's Winter Session began in both Houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha).
BJP MP Responds To Allegations Over SIR
Responding to Opposition's allegations over nationwide SIR, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said, "The continuous allegations being made regarding SIR, whether by Rahul Gandhi or the Opposition, should take into account that SIR has taken place five times earlier, including during Congress-UPA governments. It is the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure fair elections. Until the voter list is pure and transparent, this is not possible. The Election Commission has decided to extend the deadline for six states… If there are any Rohingya, Bangladeshi or other foreigners in the country who have become voters illegally, their names will be deleted. Obviously, no outsider will decide the future of this country."