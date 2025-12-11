Parliament Winter Session Live Updates | Ethanol Blending Has Helped Farmers, Has No Impact On Vehicles: Gadkari In Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session Day 9 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha will take up the debate on electoral reforms today (Thursday, December 11, 2025), with the BJP fielding four speakers for the debate. From the BJP side, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Kavita Patidar will be the speakers in the discussion and present the party's position on the proposed reforms.
In Lok SAbha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, to authorise payment and appropriation of additional funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for the financial year 2025-26. The House will also discuss and vote on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, with members considering cut motions submitted against the demands.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari started the Question Hour in Lok Sabha answering queries on fuel blend in ethanol. Responding to a question from AITC MP Jagadish Chandra Barma, Gadkari said 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol does not have any impact on vehicle's life and performance.
Gadkari said ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India), an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has tested vehicles including older vehicles for upto 1 lakh kilometres. "ARAI has concluded that no vehicle engine failure was observed. They have said that there was no impact on vehicle performance, start ability, drive ability and metal capability," he said. "Ethanol blending has helped farmers too as it is green and helps in reducing carbon emissions and pollution," Gadkari said.
"By expanding use of ethanol one day we will end the oil imports which amounts to 22 lakh metric tonne today and become Aatmanirbhar," he said.
Proceedings began in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am today. At the start, Rajya Sabha Chairperson C.P Radhakrishnan noted that Deepavali has been added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.