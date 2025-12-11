Parliament Winter Session Live Updates | Ethanol Blending Has Helped Farmers, Has No Impact On Vehicles: Gadkari In Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates | Ethanol Blending Has Helped Farmers, No Impact On Vehicles: Gadkari In Lok Sabha

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari started the Question Hour in Lok Sabha answering queries on fuel blend in ethanol. Responding to a question from AITC MP Jagadish Chandra Barma, Gadkari said 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol does not have any impact on vehicle's life and performance.

Gadkari said ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India), an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has tested vehicles including older vehicles for upto 1 lakh kilometres. "ARAI has concluded that no vehicle engine failure was observed. They have said that there was no impact on vehicle performance, start ability, drive ability and metal capability," he said. "Ethanol blending has helped farmers too as it is green and helps in reducing carbon emissions and pollution," Gadkari said.

"By expanding use of ethanol one day we will end the oil imports which amounts to 22 lakh metric tonne today and become Aatmanirbhar," he said.