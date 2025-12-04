Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Take Up National Security & Health Cess Bill; Several Committee Reports To Be Tabled

Law Commission To Brief Joint Committee Of Parliament On Simultaneous Polls

The Law Commission will brief a joint committee of Parliament on Thursday about the legal aspects of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Earlier, the Commission had informed the Parliament panel that the Constitution amendment bill enabling simultaneous polls does not need approval from 50 percent of state legislatures. It said the bill falls entirely within Parliament’s law-making powers and therefore does not require state ratification.

Law Commission chairperson Justice Dinesh Maheshwari (Retd), Member Secretary Anju Rathi Rana, and Joint Secretary Varsha Sinha are expected to brief MPs today on the finer legal points.