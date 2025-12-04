Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Take Up National Security & Health Cess Bill; Several Committee Reports To Be Tabled
Parliament is set for a busy day on Thursday as a series of committee reports across sectors including agriculture and textiles to law, justice and food supply will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. Proceedings will begin at 11 AM, with an extensive agenda covering questions, committee reports and a crucial legislation listed for consideration. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the National Security and Health Security Cess Bill, 2025, aimed at boosting resources for national security and public health.
After Question Hour, MoS MSME Shobha Karandlaje and Tokhan Sahu (MoS, Housing & Urban Affairs) will be laying papers on the Table. The House will then receive the Seventh Report of the Estimates Committee on flagship renewable energy schemes like PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
The Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution will present two action-taken reports on the government's response to earlier recommendations on the 2025-26 Demands for Grants. This will be followed by five action-taken reports from the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law & Justice, spanning departments from Legislative Affairs to Administrative Reforms and Pensions.
Later, Minister Tokhan Sahu will make a statement on the implementation status of recommendations made by the Housing & Urban Affairs Committee.
The day's legislative focus is the National Security and Health Security Cess Bill, 2025, which seeks to augment resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health by levying a cess on machines installed or processes undertaken for the manufacture or production of specified goods, along with related and incidental provisions.. The Finance Minister will move the bill for consideration and passing.
LIVE FEED
Law Commission To Brief Joint Committee Of Parliament On Simultaneous Polls
The Law Commission will brief a joint committee of Parliament on Thursday about the legal aspects of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Earlier, the Commission had informed the Parliament panel that the Constitution amendment bill enabling simultaneous polls does not need approval from 50 percent of state legislatures. It said the bill falls entirely within Parliament’s law-making powers and therefore does not require state ratification.
Law Commission chairperson Justice Dinesh Maheshwari (Retd), Member Secretary Anju Rathi Rana, and Joint Secretary Varsha Sinha are expected to brief MPs today on the finer legal points.
FinMin Clarifies - Excise Collected From Tobacco And Related Products Will Be Shared With States
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday clarified that the tax (41 percent) collected through excise duty on tobacco and related products will be shared with the states, just like other divisible taxes. Responding to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, she said that the move does not introduce any new tax or increase the burden on consumers. The same tax that currently applies under GST will continue. "This is not an additional tax, nor is it a cess. Excise duty on these products existed before GST. We are simply bringing it back to the Centre to be collected as excise duty, which will then go into the divisible pool. States will get their 41 per cent share from it," she said.
Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Levy Excise Duty On Tobacco Products
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill to levy tax on tobacco, related products. Once enacted, the Bill will give the government the flexibility to raise excise duty rates on items like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookah, zarda and scented tobacco, after the current GST compensation cess on these products comes to an end.