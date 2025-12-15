Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM; Govt Seeks Congress' Apology For 'Threats' To PM Modi
Published : December 15, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST|
Updated : December 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST
After heated debates on ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Vande Mataram row, the 2025 Winter Session of the Parliament has entered its final week, with the Lok Sabha set to take up crucial financial and legislative business on Monday (December 15). In a major update, the government is likely to introduce a bill to repeal the MGNREGA and bring a new law for rural employment -- Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). A copy of the bill, which has been circulated by the government among the Lok Sabha members, mentions that it seeks to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, in Parliament and repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005.
As per the list of business, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, seeking authorisation to withdraw additional funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the government's expenditure requirements for the financial year 2025-26.
Proceeding in Lok Sabha convened at 11 AM, beginning with obituary references to former MPs Subhash Ahuja, Prof Salahuddin and Bal Krishna Chauhan. This will be followed by Question Hour. Several Union Ministers will table official papers related to their ministries. The House will also see presentation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reports for 2025-26, including reports on irregular grant of incentives and allowances and action taken on the National Social Assistance Programme. Also, Standing Committee action-taken statements on food and public distribution will be laid in the House.
Several ministers will make statements on implementation of recommendations related to finance, cyber security, white-collar crimes and tourism. The agenda further includes discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants (First Batch) for 2025-26, followed by consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill, subject to approval of the grants.
The Winter Session of Parliament, which kicked off on December 1, will conclude on December 19. Stay tuned to ETV Bharat to catch all live updates on the developments.
Priyanka Says Issue Raised To Disrupt Parliament
Responding to the controversy over slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the matter was being unnecessarily blown up to stall parliamentary proceedings.
“You (the media) don’t ask why the Union Parliamentary Minister himself was disturbing the proceedings of the House,” Priyanka Gandhi said. “No one from the stage said anything like that. Later, we learned that someone from the public or a worker may have made the statement, but it is still unclear who it was.”
Questioning why the issue was raised in Parliament, she added, “Then why is this being discussed in the House? They don’t want the House to function. We had demanded a discussion on pollution, but they are not allowing even that.”
Civil Aviation Minister Says Ministry Taking Action Against Rising Airfares
Responding to questions in the House, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the ministry is actively monitoring rising airfares and taking action whenever prices spike. He informed members that the DGCA has issued a detailed document outlining passenger rights in cases such as flight delays, cancellations, and baggage loss or damage, and efforts are underway to improve passenger awareness through the AirSewa portal and app.
On fare hikes during peak seasons like Onam, Naidu said the aviation sector is largely unregulated, and fares rise when demand exceeds supply. He noted that reduced capacity and seat availability contribute to higher prices, adding that the government has placed fare caps and is engaging with stakeholders to manage seasonal surges.
UDYAM, UDYAM Assist Portals Helping MSMEs: Jitan Ram Manjhi
In the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told the House that the government has launched the UDYAM and UDYAM Assist portals to help people set up micro, small and medium enterprises with ease. Responding to questions on easing compliance burdens, the minister said the schemes have supported over 10 lakh beneficiaries through grants and provided loans to more than one crore people, helping many rise above the poverty line.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced these initiatives to support sections of society that were earlier neglected, and also highlighted the Vishwakarma scheme aimed at assisting artisans and craftspeople.
Rajya Sabha Takes Up Question Hour
Rajya Sabha takes up Question Hour after the House resumed at 12 Noon.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned again and will meet again at 2 PM.
Venugopal Slams ‘Baseless Drama’ Over Congress Rally Slogans
Responding to Union Minister JP Nadda’s demand for an apology from Congress MP Sonia Gandhi over alleged derogatory slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP KC Venugopal dismissed the issue as “baseless drama”. “This is a baseless drama they have created today because we conducted a successful rally in Delhi yesterday,” Venugopal said. He added that when he questioned Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the government admitted that no Congress leader made the remarks.
“It is not our culture to use unacceptable language against any political leader, even our rivals,” Venugopal said, countering the allegations. He also pointed to language used by ruling party leaders in Parliament last week, saying, “No Congress leader at any level would do such a thing.”
Both Houses Resume Proceedings
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha begin proceedings after the Houses were adjourned over the PM's comments raised during the Congress rally held in Delhi on Sunday.
Row in Rajya Sabha Over Alleged Anti-PM Slogans At Congress Rally
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after treasury benches protested slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally in Delhi on Sunday.
Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, raised strong objections in the Upper House on Monday over reports of anti–Prime Minister slogans at a Congress rally held in Delhi on Sunday. “With pain and an agitated heart, I want to share that slogans like ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ were raised at the Congress rally yesterday,” Nadda said, calling them “condemnable”. He said senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, should apologise to the nation, adding that such language marked a new low in politics.
Nadda urged the Chair to take note of the matter as opposition members protested.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday following protests by treasury bench members over alleged threats made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally in Delhi. After obituary references, members raised objections, prompting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to demand an apology from the Congress. “Congress workers have threatened to dig the grave of the Prime Minister. This is most unfortunate. Congress should tender an apology,” Rijiju said.
As the uproar continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House within minutes of proceedings.
BJP Issues Whip To Party MPs To Remain Present In LS From Dec 15-19
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, directing them to remain present in the House from December 15 to December 19.
Govt Likely To Bring Bill To Repeal MGNREGA, Bring New Rural Employment Law
A bill to repeal the MGNREGA and bring a new law for rural employment -- Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) -- has been circulated by the government among the Lok Sabha members, a source said.
According to a copy of the bill, it seeks to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, in Parliament and repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005. It says the bill is aimed at establishing a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat".
The bill has been circulated among the members of the Lok Sabha, and is likely to be introduced in the House. (PTI)
LS To Take Up Obituaries, Grants And Appropriation Bill Today
The Lok Sabha will take up obituary references, key committee reports, ministerial statements, Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 and crucial legislative business, including the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, when it meets at 11 AM on Monday, according to the List of Business for the day. The House will begin with obituary references to mark the passing away of former Members of Parliament Subhash Ahuja (6th Lok Sabha), Prof. Salahuddin (8th Lok Sabha) and Bal Krishna Chauhan (13th Lok Sabha).
Under Papers to be Laid on the Table, several Union Ministers are scheduled to place official documents before the House. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Shobha Karandlaje for the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Kirti Vardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Suresh Gopi for the Ministry of Tourism; Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education; and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The House will also witness the presentation of reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for 2025-26. KC Venugopal and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy will present the Thirty-fourth Report on the subject 'Irregular grant of incentives and allowances' and the Thirty-fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations and recommendations contained in the PAC's One Hundred and Forty-second Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the 'National Social Assistance Programme'.
Subject to the Supplementary Demands being voted on, the House will take up legislative business related to the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the bill in the Lok Sabha, seeking authorisation for payment and appropriation of certain additional sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for meeting the expenditure requirements of the financial year 2025-26.