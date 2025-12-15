Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM; Govt Seeks Congress' Apology For 'Threats' To PM Modi

Priyanka Says Issue Raised To Disrupt Parliament

Responding to the controversy over slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the matter was being unnecessarily blown up to stall parliamentary proceedings.

“You (the media) don’t ask why the Union Parliamentary Minister himself was disturbing the proceedings of the House,” Priyanka Gandhi said. “No one from the stage said anything like that. Later, we learned that someone from the public or a worker may have made the statement, but it is still unclear who it was.”

Questioning why the issue was raised in Parliament, she added, “Then why is this being discussed in the House? They don’t want the House to function. We had demanded a discussion on pollution, but they are not allowing even that.”