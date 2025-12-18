Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Both Houses To See Stormy Session Today; To Debate Air Pollution, Flight Cancellations And Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Bill

Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion Over IndiGo Flight Disruptions

Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking urgent discussion of mass flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo, citing thousands of stranded passengers nationwide. In his notice, Tewari wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house adjournment for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely; I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, the ongoing chaos caused by the widespread cancellations and delays by IndiGo, has stranded thousands of passengers across the country."