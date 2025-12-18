Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Both Houses To See Stormy Session Today; To Debate Air Pollution, Flight Cancellations And Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Bill
Published : December 18, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST|
Updated : December 18, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
The proceedings of both Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session began at 11 AM on Thursday. On Wednesday, Parliament witnessed a packed and contentious sitting. Multiple key bills were passed amid sharp exchanges between the government and the Opposition. Today, Parliament is set to discuss airline disruptions and air pollution.
The Lok Sabha will take up the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill) for consideration and passage. This Bill aims to reshape rural employment guarantees and livelihood schemes, impacting how rural job programs are structured. The issue of air pollution in the national capital and its adjoining regions will be discussed under Rule 193.
Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill) is listed for consideration and passage.
The House will begin proceedings with obituary references to the passing of former MPs Darur Pullaiah, Prof Mahadeorao Shiwankar, Kusuma Krishna Murthy and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Following this, members will submit the scheduled discussion questions and relevant ministers will provide answers.
Several ministers will lay papers on the table, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Pankaj Chaudhary from the Ministry of Finance, Jual Oram and Durgadas Uikey from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shripad Yesso Naik from the Ministry of Power, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and others from ministries including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tourism, Road Transport and Highways, Food Processing Industries, Housing and Urban Affairs, Jal Shakti, Steel, and Civil Aviation.
Wednesday saw the Lok Sabha sitting till midnight to debate the VB-G RAM-G Bill, which seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA. Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Bill would guarantee 125 days of rural employment and make villages self-reliant. The Opposition, led by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Congress leaders, accused the government of dismantling MGNREGA and demanded that the Bill be referred to a Standing Committee.
Additionally, the Lok Sabha passed the SHANTI Bill to open the nuclear energy sector to private participation despite an Opposition walkout over liability concerns. Parliament further cleared a Bill to repeal or amend 71 obsolete laws and passed legislation allowing 100% FDI in the insurance sector.
LIVE FEED
Both Houses Begin Session
Session begins in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Congress Stages Protest In Parliament Over MGNREGA Renaming
Congress MPs on Thursday protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex against the government’s move to change the name of MGNREGA. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Parliament was "witnessing the murder of democracy", alleging that removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA amounted to an attack on democratic values and the ideology of the Father of the Nation.
Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion Over IndiGo Flight Disruptions
Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking urgent discussion of mass flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo, citing thousands of stranded passengers nationwide. In his notice, Tewari wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house adjournment for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely; I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, the ongoing chaos caused by the widespread cancellations and delays by IndiGo, has stranded thousands of passengers across the country."