Parliament Winter Session Day 5 LIVE: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Present Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in LS For Discussion

Health Security se National Security Cess Bill To be Taken Up For Further Discussion In LS

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha for further consideration and passage.

According to the Finance Minister, the Bill aims to augment resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health, and to levy a cess for the said purposes on machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The legislation introduces a cess on pan masala as the existing compensation cess under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is set to end. That portion will now be shifted to a 40 per cent cess.