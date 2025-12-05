Parliament Winter Session Day 5 LIVE: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Present Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in LS For Discussion
The fifth day of the Winter Session of both Houses of Parliament will begin at 11 AM. The Opposition will likely intensify protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the pollution crisis in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the rupee's performance, and other issues.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha for further discussion and possible approval during the Winter Session. FM Sitharaman states that the Bill will increase funds for national security and public health by imposing a cess on manufacturers of certain goods and by addressing related matters.
On Thursday, the Parliament approved the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha returning it to the Lok Sabha. Nirmala Sitharaman, while replying to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, said the higher duties on cigarettes will be shared with the states. "This is not a cess but excise duty. The amount will be redistributed to the States as per the Finance Commission's recommendations."
The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 1, 2025.
Health Security se National Security Cess Bill To be Taken Up For Further Discussion In LS
According to the Finance Minister, the Bill aims to augment resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health, and to levy a cess for the said purposes on machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
The legislation introduces a cess on pan masala as the existing compensation cess under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is set to end. That portion will now be shifted to a 40 per cent cess.
Thiruparankundram Deepam Controversy: CPIM MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy, CPIM MP Sachithanantham gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.
Congress Demands Debate On Rupee's Performance, Moves Adjournment Motion In LS
Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the Rupee's poor performance be discussed in the Lower House. The Indian currency continued to decline to a new low of 90.43 against the Dollar. The Indian Rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar, crossing the psychologically significant 90 mark amid foreign fund outflows.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while speaking to the reporters, asked, "What did they use to say when Dollar's value was high (against Rupee) during Manmohan Singh government? What is their response today? Ask them. Why are you asking me?"
DMK MP Seeks Debate In RS Over Rising Communal Tensions In Tamil Nadu
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva has given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on the fifth day of the Winter Session. He is asking for a discussion on what he calls "provoked communal tension in Tamil Nadu created by forces with vested interests."
In the notice dated December 4, Siva asked that Rules 15, 23, and 51 be suspended, as well as any other business scheduled for Friday, so the Upper House can address this issue as a priority.
"Under Rule so that (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion:- I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the "Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States" to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other Rule in the List of Business, revised or otherwise, for December 5 2025, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: Provoked communal tension in Tamil Nadu created by forces with vested interests," the letter read.