Parliament LIVE | TMC Members On 12-Hr Dharna Against VB-G RAM G Bill As Winter Session Concludes Today
Published : December 19, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST|
Updated : December 19, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
Both houses of Parliament will resume business at 11 am on the last day of the winter session, Friday.
According to the list of businesses, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to begin proceedings with Question Hour and the presentation of papers by various ministers on subjects including culture, health, agriculture, environment, and social justice. Reports from the Public Accounts Committee and the Committee on Petitions will be presented, alongside statements on the implementation of recommendations in areas such as women and child development, health, education, and external affairs. The afternoon session focuses on the introduction of numerous Private Members’ Bills, addressing constitutional amendments, electoral reforms, labour and welfare measures, healthcare, education, and environmental protection.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee.
While Opposition MPs flagged the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from India's flagship rural employment scheme, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the renaming of the scheme and accused the Opposition of deviating from Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. As the Lower House was adjourned after passing the Bill, the Union Minister slammed the Congress over the ruckus in Parliament and the alleged tearing of a copy of the Bill, stating that the INDIA bloc MPs undermined the integrity of democracy.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Lok Sabha To Introduce Key Bills On Final Day
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene at 11 am on Friday. The House was adjourned earlier following disruptions after the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). With only one day remaining in the Winter Session, several key Bills are scheduled for introduction and discussion, along with the tabling of multiple committee reports.
In the day's agenda, various Ministers are set to lay papers on the Table of the House. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Ministry of Culture), Jitendra Singh (Ministry of Earth Sciences), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Law and Justice), Prataprao Jadhav (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Jayant Chaudhary (Ministries of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education), Jitin Prasada (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Ramdas Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Ram Nath Thakur (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Shrimati Anupriya Patel (Ministries of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers), Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Ministry of Rural Development), Sushri Shobha Karandlaje (Ministry of Labour and Employment), Kirti Vardhan Singh (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), B. L. Verma (Ministries of Consumer Affairs and Social Justice), Shantanu Thakur (Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Sukanta Majumdar (Ministry of Education), and Shri Murlidhar Mohol (Ministry of Civil Aviation).
Several Bills are scheduled for introduction during the session. D Ravikumar is set to move for leave to introduce two Constitutional Amendment Bills, 2024, one proposing the insertion of a new Article 21B, and the other substituting a new article for Article 129. Adv Dean Kuriakose will seek leave to introduce the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend Section 22 and related provisions.
Shafi Parambil will move to introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amending sections 19 and 20, along with the National Commission for Fair Labour Practices Bill, 2024. Rajesh Verma will introduce the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024, which amends Section 2A and other relevant provisions. The House is expected to continue discussions on key bills and policy measures in subsequent sittings. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod.
Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the bill will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor. He accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.
As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the Northeastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10. Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare".
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | 'They Should Be Referred For Mental Treatment,' Says BJP MP On Oppn Protest
On the opposition protests against the passing of the VB-G RAM G Bill, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said," There can be nothing more shameful in a democracy than what the Congress, DMK and TMC MPs did. They got on top of the table of Secretariat employees who sit before the Speaker and raised slogans. They turned violent. Bapu might have taught them this. Maybe the dictionary of Congress, DMK and TMC mentions that Bapu used to instigate people for violent activities. In line with the lesson of truth, non-violence and honesty taught by Bapu, we have moved Privilege Notice against 8 MPs...We would demand from the Speaker that this session concludes today, but till the upcoming Budget session, these MPs should be kept out of the proceedings of the House. Their activities make it look like they could even kill the Secretariat employees or turn violent. They should be referred to Ranchi or Kanke for mental treatment..."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | TMC MPs Stage 12-Hour Dharna Against Passing Of VB-G RAM G Bill
Members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are staging a 12-hour dharna (sit-in protest) against the passing of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known as the VB-G RAM G Bill. The dharna is taking place outside Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament complex against the Bill. This bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2025, and subsequently cleared by the Rajya Sabha early on December 19, amid significant opposition.
With the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in both Houses and the Upper House adjourning until Friday afternoon, the passage was marked by protests from the Opposition benches, with members objecting to the manner in which the government pushed it through. TMC MPs Sagarika Ghose, Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev, Dola Sen, Ritabrata Banerjee, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik, and other party MPs, along with the INDIA bloc MPs, were present at the protest site.
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, present at the protest site, claimed the passing of the bill as "the second assassination of Mahatma Gandhi" and a disrespect to Rabindranath Tagore, who bestowed the honorific 'Mahatma' on Gandhi. Speaking to the media, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said, "The manner in which the Modi government has brought in this completely anti-poor, anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-rural bill, and has done away with the MNREGA, is an insult to India's poor, to Mahatma Gandhi, and also to Rabindranath Tagore.
With just five hours' notice, this bill was presented to us, and we were not afforded a proper debate. We demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee so that opposition parties can examine and discuss it. In a display of tyranny, in a murder of democracy, today this government has bulldozed this bill... We are now going to sit on a 12-hour dharna against the manner in which this passed... This is the second assassination of Mahatma Gandhi."