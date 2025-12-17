Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Lok Sabha To Take Up Nuclear Energy, Rural Employment Bills Today
Published : December 17, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST|
Updated : December 17, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST
Both houses of Parliament began proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday in the last week of the ongoing winter session.
Lok Sabha will take up a packed legislative and oversight agenda with two major Bills slated for consideration and passage, alongside the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports, and statements by ministers, as per the revised List of Business.
A series of parliamentary committee reports will be presented and laid during the day. The legislative business includes the introduction of two key bills: The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, and The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. The latter bill aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment to rural households and promote rural development.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | 'Will Not Allow Any Genuine Citizen's Name Removed,' Says TMC MP
On SIR, TMC MP Sushmita Dev says, "There are 58 lakh names in the draft list, and those whose names are missing have the right to file claims and objections. We have always said that if someone has passed away or is an illegal infiltrator, they should be removed. However, as Mamata Banerjee has clearly stated, we will not allow the name of any genuine citizen or voter to be removed under any circumstances..."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Chandrashekhar Azad MP Protests Over Delhi Pollution
Chandrashekhar Azad MP protested inside Parliament premises over Delhi pollution, holding a banner reading, "Zehrili hawa hai, sarkar lapata hai."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Congress MPs Protest Against Govt Over National Herald Case
Congress MPs on Wednesday protested outsid the Parliament complex against the government over National Herald case. A Delhi court, on Tuesday, refused to take cognisance of the ED's money laundering charge against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | NC MPs Urge Centre To Shift J&K Prisoners Lodged In Other States To UT, Restore Statehood
National Conference MPs in Rajya Sabha have submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking the transfer of J&K prisoners currently lodged in other states to prisons within the Union Territory, and the release of those against whom charges have not been proven.
Raising "humanitarian concerns regarding prisoners lodged outside J&K," the Rajya Sabha members of the party — Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan — also sought restoration of statehood of the Union Territory "in keeping with constitutional principles, judicial observations, and the assurances already given at the highest level." On the issue of prisoners, the MPs said thousands of families in J&K continue to suffer because their loved ones are lodged in prisons far away from the Union Territory.
"In several cases, detainees continue to remain incarcerated despite serious charges not having been proven," the memorandum said. Many families do not have the financial means to travel long distances, engage legal counsel, or even meet their family members once, the MPs said and sought a review of the policy in this regard. In the representation to the Home Minister, the MP said, the Prime Minister and "your good self" have, on the floor of the House and on various occasions, unequivocally assured the nation that full Statehood to Jammu & Kashmir shall be restored.
"These assurances have been received with hope and trust by the people of the Union Territory," it said. Citing the judgment of the Supreme Court, dated 11 December 2023, relating to Article 370, and the reorganisation of J&K, the MPs said the Court had recorded the statement made on behalf of the Union of India that the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir would be restored at the earliest and as soon as possible.
The top court had further directed that democratic processes, including elections, be completed, reinforcing the expectation that Statehood would follow in due course, it said.The MP said the continued delay in restoring Statehood is causing democratic, administrative, and emotional distress and "is increasingly felt as a denial of constitutional dignity."
"We humbly urge the Government of India to initiate clear, concrete, and time-bound steps for the early restoration of full Statehood to Jammu & Kashmir," it said. The MPs also sought notification of the Business Rules governing the functioning of the administration in Jammu & Kashmir, saying it will ensure the governance is conducted smoothly, transparently, and in accordance with democratic norms and constitutional propriety.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Oppn MPs Give Calling Attention Notice In RS Over Dues Owed To States, Pollution
Several opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have given notices for a Calling Attention Motion on the issues relating to funds owed to the states by the Centre, and pollution, a source said. According to the source, the MPs had on Monday in the Business Advisory Committee meeting pointed out that no Calling Attention Motion had been taken up in the Winter Session so far.
"Several opposition MPs have given notices for a Calling Attention Motion on funds owed to states and pollution. We are hoping the notice would be accepted and the discussion would be taken up," an opposition leader said. A Calling Attention Motion is moved in the House to draw the attention of the government.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began at 11 am
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Move VB-G RAM G Bill In LS
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
The proposed legislation seeks to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat; and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
The minister will also move that the bill be passed.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Adjournment Motion In LS On National Herald Verdict
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar Vijay Vasanth, has moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking a discussion on the National Herald case after a Special Court rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint for lack of a valid FIR. He said the ruling exposes misuse of central agencies for political vendetta and harassment of Opposition leaders, including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP Rahul Gandhi, and demanded accountability and safeguards to prevent abuse of investigative powers.