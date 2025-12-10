Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: SIR, Vande Mataram Debates Continue In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Today

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Germany Visit' Amid Winter Session

The BJP has slammed Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi him for going abroad during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. Gandhi, according to ANI, is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin, Germany on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

Calling him "Videsh Nayak", BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress leader for choosing a foreign tour over his duties as Leader of Opposition. In a post shared on X, Poonawalla said, "Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best ! Going for a foreign tour ! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," adding that Rahul Gandhi had similarly been away during the Bihar elections.

