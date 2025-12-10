Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: SIR, Vande Mataram Debates Continue In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Today
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: On Day 8 of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) while Rajya Sabha would also begin the debate on electoral reforms while continuing its discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in addition to other listed business for the day.
A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the discussion on SIR in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
On Tuesday, Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari opened the debate in Lok Sabha, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extending the discussion from the opposition side, levelling serious accusations that the EC is colluding with the ruling BJP to "shape elections". Gandhi said that "vote theft was an anti-national act".
Apart from Gandhi, Senior Congress leaders were listed to participate in the debate on election reforms, including KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Javaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi, and S Jyotimani.
In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to initiate the discussion on SIR. The opposition parties were demanding a debate on SIR for months, with Congress alleging discrepancies in the voter list.
On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah and opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, traded barbs in the upper house during the debate on Vande Mataram.
The opposition claimed that the debate on Vande Mataram was politically timed ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections. However, Shah dismissed these allegations while asserting that critics "need to think afresh" about the national song's legacy and importance.
Kharge launched a scathing attack against the BJP, saying that the ideological predecessors of the ruling party were working for the British when his party leaders were being jailed during the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921, while chanting Vande Mataram.
"Your (BJP) history is that you were always against the freedom struggle and patriotic songs. When Mahatma Gandhi started the non-cooperation movement in 1921, lakhs of freedom fighters from the Congress went to jail chanting 'Vande Mataram'. What were you doing? You were working for the Britishers," he said.
Meanwhile, on the list of business for today, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Congress MP K Gopinath will lay the "Final Action Taken" statements on recommendations contained in six reports of the Standing Committee on Finance in Lok Sabha.
BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Manna Lal Rawat will present the Fifteenth Report of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on the subject 'Expediting and Simplifying the Environment and Forest Clearance Process for Coal Mining Projects' relating to the Ministry of Coal.
BJP MP Parshottam Rupala and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi are expected to lay the 331st Report of the Standing Committee on Industry on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/Observations contained in the 328th Report of the Committee on "Review of Performance of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)" pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise.
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha Begins Electoral Reforms Debate
Lok Sabha begins the electoral reforms debate.
Pralhad Joshi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Visit During Session
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi targets LoP Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “part-time” political leader over his upcoming visit to Germany during the ongoing Winter Session. Joshi says Gandhi frequently travels abroad when Parliament is in session and later claims he isn’t given a chance to speak.
Rajya Sabha Marks 77 Years Of Universal Declaration Of Human Rights
Rajya Sabha Chairman commemorates the 77th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) during today’s proceedings.
Priyanka Chaturvedi Alleges Collusion, Questions Oversight In IndiGo Crisis
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, on the IndiGo airline crisis, said, "It is absolutely unconvincing and unsatisfying because people have been repeatedly pointing out the problems passengers were facing and how a monopoly was being created. A private operator will naturally try to increase its market share, act arbitrarily, and maximise its profit... While this monopoly was forming, what were the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Competition Commission doing?... Why were DGCA officials not held accountable?... So, it clearly shows that this was a matter of corruption and collusion."
TMC MPs Protest Inside Parliament Over Withheld MNREGA Funds
TMC leaders Sagarika Ghosh and Dola Sen are holding a protest inside the Parliament premises, alleging that the Centre has withheld MNREGA funds and demanding the immediate release of pending dues.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Proceedings began in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am today on the 8th day of the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Notice In Rajya Sabha To Discuss Delhi pollution
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday moved a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of business to discuss the "grave public health emergency caused by toxic air pollution in Delhi". The national capital has witnessed some of the worst AQI figures so far this winter with doctors flagging the health risks associated with breathing polluted air.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Germany Visit' Amid Winter Session
The BJP has slammed Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi him for going abroad during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. Gandhi, according to ANI, is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin, Germany on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.
Calling him "Videsh Nayak", BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress leader for choosing a foreign tour over his duties as Leader of Opposition. In a post shared on X, Poonawalla said, "Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best ! Going for a foreign tour ! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," adding that Rahul Gandhi had similarly been away during the Bihar elections.
"During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," Poonawalla said.