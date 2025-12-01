Parliament Winter Session LIVE | FM Sitharaman To Introduce Central Excise Bill Today; Oppn Demands Debate On SIR

Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Will not Allow Parl To Function If Discussion Not Held On SIR: SP

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday said it would not allow Parliament to function if a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is not held during the Winter Session.

After an all-party meeting convened by the government a day before the Winter Session of Parliament, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav asserted that the government cannot shy away from discussing SIR saying it is being conducted by the Election Commission. "We will not allow the House to function if discussion is not held on SIR," he said.

"The Samajwadi Party has raised the issue of SIR because on a large scale, I have seen irregularities. First, we used to hear but now we are seeing that people's votes are being cut. In Bihar, there have been malpractices. We have demanded a discussion on it (SIR). They cannot shy away from it by citing the Election Commission," Yadav said.

The EC has been created by the government and the creator is bigger than the created, he said. "Why can't discussion be done when wrongdoing is being committed. If the prime minister's (Narendra Modi) name is cut then will a discussion not take place?" Yadav said.