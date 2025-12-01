Parliament Winter Session LIVE | FM Sitharaman To Introduce Central Excise Bill Today; Oppn Demands Debate On SIR
Published : December 1, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST|
Updated : December 1, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will continue until December 19, featuring 15 sittings spread across the 19-day schedule. The government has lined up a heavy legislative agenda, with at least 13 bills set to be introduced, including major economic and national security–related proposals. At the same time, the Opposition is preparing to mount pressure on the government over the SIR issue, national security concerns, and several other pending matters.
Among the most prominent bills slated for introduction are The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and The Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move these bills in the Lok Sabha. The two pieces of legislation aim to replace the existing GST compensation cess on “sin goods” such as tobacco and pan masala with a revised excise levy.
The Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025, specifically proposes a cess on machines and processes used to manufacture specified goods. The stated purpose of this cess is to “augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health,” marking a significant shift in how these sectors might be funded going forward.
Additionally, the government has listed several other important bills for consideration during the session. These include the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.
Beyond legislation, Parliament will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, a crucial exercise in government expenditure planning. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have already made it clear that they will demand an immediate and comprehensive debate on the SIR issue. They have warned that disruptions may be inevitable if the government refuses to allow discussion. The Opposition also intends to raise matters relating to national security—especially in the wake of the recent Delhi car explosion, along with labour codes, the role of Governors, and pending dues owed to states.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Will not Allow Parl To Function If Discussion Not Held On SIR: SP
The Samajwadi Party on Sunday said it would not allow Parliament to function if a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is not held during the Winter Session.
After an all-party meeting convened by the government a day before the Winter Session of Parliament, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav asserted that the government cannot shy away from discussing SIR saying it is being conducted by the Election Commission. "We will not allow the House to function if discussion is not held on SIR," he said.
"The Samajwadi Party has raised the issue of SIR because on a large scale, I have seen irregularities. First, we used to hear but now we are seeing that people's votes are being cut. In Bihar, there have been malpractices. We have demanded a discussion on it (SIR). They cannot shy away from it by citing the Election Commission," Yadav said.
The EC has been created by the government and the creator is bigger than the created, he said. "Why can't discussion be done when wrongdoing is being committed. If the prime minister's (Narendra Modi) name is cut then will a discussion not take place?" Yadav said.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | PM Modi To Brief Media At 10:00 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10:00 am. The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.
The government convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday. The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19. According to the sources, the Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | AAP MP Sanjay Singh Seeks Discussion On SIR In LS
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Monday, submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the House ahead of the first day of the Winter Session, demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories. Along with the SIR exercise, he requested a discussion on the related matters, including the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the voter lists and the demise of several Booth Level Officers in the States, with the ongoing SIR exercise.
In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Sanjay Singh alleged that the SIR exercise has "triggered a nationwide crisis of electoral integrity... and has instead resulted in mass arbitrary deletions, severe procedural violations, and widespread human distress, posing a serious threat to free and fair elections." "SIR has caused unprecedented and unjustified removal of voter names, most notably in Bihar, where 65 lakh voters were deleted without proper verification. In many assembly constituencies, the number of deletions exceeded previous victory margins, raising concerns about targeted disenfranchisement of migrants, women, minorities, and vulnerable groups. The absence of meaningful appeal mechanisms and the opaque deletion process indicate a complete breakdown of due process and transparency," he added.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Congress MPs Move Adjournment Motion In Parliament Seeking Urgent Debate On SIR
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the country.
Calling the revision exercise as "unplanned and one-sided," the Congress MPs have flagged the alleged extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and exhaustion.
Earlier today, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore flagged the repeated suicides of BLOs, saying that the Election Commission is doing "vote chori" in the name of SIR.
"We want the Parliament to function and the discussions to take place. We want a discussion on SIR, which is an attack on democracy, on 'vote chori', which is where the Election Commission has become an agent itself. BLOs are dying, suicides are happening in the 12 states where SIR is happening," said Tagore.
Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar also moved an adjournment motion today. "The exercise is unplanned and one-sided, with no consultation or support, forcing BLOs into extreme pressure where many have collapsed and some have died," the MP claimed in his motion. He criticised the Election Commission for not investigating these deaths or providing data, calling this institutional cruelty. "The public is facing confusion and repeated verification, making the SIR anti-people and anti-democratic," he added.
The MP demands that the SIR be suspended, BLO deaths be investigated, families compensated, election procedures reformed, and the Election Commission summoned to explain its actions.
The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE | FM Sitharaman To Introduce Central Excise (Amendment) Bill
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, December 1, at 11 am, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944.
In addition, the Finance Minister could also introduce the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health, and to levy a cess for this on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the list of business said. The Bill has been allocated six hours for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
The government is also likely to introduce the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has been allocated three hours for discussion.