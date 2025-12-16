Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Centre To Introduce VB–G RAM G Bill In LS Today
Both houses of the parliament will resume business at 11 am on Tuesday. The union government is likely to introduce Viksit Bharat Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Bill (VB-G RAM G) in the Lok Sabha today
The list of business of Lok Sabha for Tuesday also includes the following main items: Question Hour, laying of papers by ministers from various ministries, presentation of Standing Committee reports (Energy, Railways, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj), ministerial statements on action taken, and legislative business such as the introduction and consideration of several bills including the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, and the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025. This list ensures that all business is conducted in an orderly and transparent manner during the session.
Parliament experienced significant disruption on Monday as the BJP protested against slogans reportedly raised at a Congress rally targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy centered on slogans such as "digging Modi's grave," which BJP leaders, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of the House JP Nadda, condemned as deeply inappropriate and reflective of Congress's mindset. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were repeatedly adjourned due to the uproar, with BJP demanding an apology from Congress leadership, specifically Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. Congress MPs responded with protests of their own, particularly targeting Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite the morning turmoil and multiple adjournments, both Houses managed to resume normal functioning in the afternoon.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 to amend to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999, today