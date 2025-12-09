Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates: LS To Debate SIR Today With Rahul Leading Oppn Charge, RS To Discuss Vande Mataram
Published : December 9, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST|
Updated : December 9, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST
Parliament winter session Day 7 Live Updates: A lively day of debate is expected in both houses of Parliament today (Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025) with Lok Sabha set to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and wider electoral reforms and Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song Vande Mataram.
The debate on SIR in Lok Sabha follows a prolonged impasse that stalled Parliament proceedings in the last few days. The breakthrough came after intense negotiations between the government and Opposition, culminating in an all-party agreement on Tuesday to bring the matter to the floor of both Houses.
According to the schedule finalised at the meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Lok Sabha will hold a full debate on electoral reforms on December 9, responding to the Opposition’s persistent demand for a structured discussion on the SIR process. The dispute over SIR—an exercise the Opposition claims has led to the disenfranchisement of marginalised communities—had triggered heated exchanges and disruptions since the Winter Session began on December 1.
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. Of all, Gandhi has been the most vocal critic of SIR alleging that the government is using the process to delete genuine voters.
SIR 'Imposed Tyranny': On November 23, Gandhi said that under the guise of SIR, "chaos has been unleashed across the country" while referring to the deaths of BLOs in several states allegedly due to work pressure they had to endure while carrying out the electoral revision.
"In three weeks, 16 BLOs have lost their lives. Heart attacks, stress, suicides - SIR is no reform, it's an imposed tyranny. The ECI has created such a system where citizens have to flip through thousands of scanned pages of a 22-year-old voter list just to find themselves. The intent is clear - the right voters get exhausted and give up, and vote theft continues unabated," Gandhi said.
India, he said, builds cutting-edge software for the world, yet Election Commission is "still stuck on erecting a jungle of paper".
"If the intent were pure, the list would be digital, searchable, and machine-readable - and the ECI would take adequate time to focus on transparency and accountability, instead of blindly pushing work in a 30-day frenzy. SIR is a calculated ploy - where citizens are being harassed and the deaths of BLOs from unnecessary pressure are dismissed as "collateral damage." This is not a failure, it's a conspiracy - a sacrifice of democracy to protect those in power."
Gandhi is expected to further sharpen his attack today even as the Government readies to respond with its counter. A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Other Business On The List: Meanwhile, on the list of business for the day, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will present four reports of the Standing Committee on Defence on action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations contained in various other reports on demands for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26.
United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) MP Joyanta Basumatary and BJP MP Rodmal Nagar will law the Final Action Taken statements of the Standing Committee on Water Resources on various issues, including "'Review of Upper Yamuna River Cleaning Projects upto Delhi and River Bed Management in Delhi' and 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti".
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.
LIVE FEED
NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting: MPs Felicitate PM Modi For Alliance Victory In Bihar Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at a meeting of all MPs of the ruling NDA on Tuesday for the coalition's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Parliament House complex here.
Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members. On Monday, a delegation of NDA leaders from Bihar called on Modi and congratulated him for the alliance's landslide victory in the state polls. During the meeting on Monday, the PM told the NDA MPs to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people after the ruling alliance's resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls, saying with great victory comes great responsibility.
In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time. Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four. (PTI)
Parliament On Monday: Attacking Bodies Like EC Part Of Conspiracy, Says Rajnath in Lok Sabha
Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday accused the opposition parties of attacking bodies such as the Election Commission as part of a conspiracy to weaken the institutions of the country. Interjecting in a discussion on 150 years of Vande Matram in Lok Sabha, Singh said constant migration, deaths and rapid urbanisation lead to distortion of electoral rolls.
He said it leads to the interest of genuine voters getting hurt and therefore there is a need to carry out exercises like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list.
After Bihar, the Election Commission is conducting the SIR exercise in nine states and three Union territories to what it calls "purify the voters' list". Parties which face imminent defeat or lose electoral battles question the very process and attack the constitutional bodies, Singh said, adding that the attack on EC is part of a "conspiracy". Singh also said that it is an "injustice" to the nation to attack such institutions, which has been a part of the opposition's political traditions.
Parliament On Monday: To Avoid IndiGo Fiasco, Govt Wants More Airlines
Indian aviation sector needs five big players to manage the capacity and demand that have come up in industry, and the government is making all efforts to encourage more airline companies, Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
"We are talking about two airlines, but the capacity and the demand that India is creating today, we need to have five big airlines, and that has been the effort from the ministry to encourage more airlines to come in," Naidu added.
When Maharashtra MP Milind Murli Deora said that people are concerned about the market dominance of one player, i.e. Indigo, which has over 60 per cent market share, the minister said that the government will engage with the necessary stakeholders and is already working continuously to encourage competition. "This is the time to start an airline in India. There is so much growth happening," Naidu said, responding to Deroa's suggestions that the aviation ministry, through DGCA in partnership with another regulator which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Competition Commission of India, should do a thorough review of India's aviation sector to ensure more competition and ascertain barriers at the entry level.
Naidu also spoke on a technical fault in the AMSS (Automatic Message Switching System) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 6, 2025, stating that as soon as it was flagged, the Airport Authority of India, under which the Air Navigation System and Air Traffic Control System operate, immediately identified and took steps to address it.
Responding to issues related to passengers' inconvenience, the minister said that there are strict civil aviation requirements (CAR) rules in place, and all the airline operators have to strictly follow them.
Parliament On Monday: Bill To Levy Cess On Pan Masala Units Passed
Parliament on Monday approved a Bill that seeks to impose cess on pan masala manufacturing units to augment resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health. Rajya Sabha returned the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, to the Lok Sabha, which had cleared it on December 5.
The proposed Health and National Security Cess, which will be over and above the GST, will be levied on the production capacity of machines in pan masala manufacturing factories. Currently, pan masala, tobacco and related products attract 28 per cent GST plus a compensation cess at a varied rate. With the end of the compensation cess levy, the GST rate will go up to 40 per cent.
Additionally, the excise duty will be levied on tobacco, and the Health and National Security Cess on pan masala. Replying to the debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the cess is intended to serve the cost of national and health security. "This cess aims to serve the cause of national security and also health security. It is not going to be on any essential commodities but it is going to be only on demerit goods," she stated.