Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live Updates: LS To Debate SIR Today With Rahul Leading Oppn Charge, RS To Discuss Vande Mataram

Parliament On Monday: To Avoid IndiGo Fiasco, Govt Wants More Airlines

Indian aviation sector needs five big players to manage the capacity and demand that have come up in industry, and the government is making all efforts to encourage more airline companies, Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"We are talking about two airlines, but the capacity and the demand that India is creating today, we need to have five big airlines, and that has been the effort from the ministry to encourage more airlines to come in," Naidu added.

When Maharashtra MP Milind Murli Deora said that people are concerned about the market dominance of one player, i.e. Indigo, which has over 60 per cent market share, the minister said that the government will engage with the necessary stakeholders and is already working continuously to encourage competition. "This is the time to start an airline in India. There is so much growth happening," Naidu said, responding to Deroa's suggestions that the aviation ministry, through DGCA in partnership with another regulator which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Competition Commission of India, should do a thorough review of India's aviation sector to ensure more competition and ascertain barriers at the entry level.

Naidu also spoke on a technical fault in the AMSS (Automatic Message Switching System) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 6, 2025, stating that as soon as it was flagged, the Airport Authority of India, under which the Air Navigation System and Air Traffic Control System operate, immediately identified and took steps to address it.

Responding to issues related to passengers' inconvenience, the minister said that there are strict civil aviation requirements (CAR) rules in place, and all the airline operators have to strictly follow them.