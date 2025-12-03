Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE | Logjam Likely To End As Centre Agrees For Discussion On Electoral Reforms
Published : December 3, 2025 at 7:57 AM IST|
Updated : December 3, 2025 at 9:35 AM IST
The ongoing deadlock in both Houses of Parliament is likely to be resolved on Wednesday, as the Centre has agreed to hold a discussion on electoral reforms after an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' on Monday and on electoral reforms on Tuesday (December 9).
Day 2 Recap
The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament witnessed yet another series of disruptions on the second consecutive day as both Houses were finally adjourned amidst persistent uproar by the Opposition benches. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted by Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began with placard-holding members outside the entrance (Makar Dwar) even before Parliament convened at 11 am.
In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, but proceedings were stalled by opposition uproar over electoral reforms. The Bill, aimed at restructuring levies on “sin goods” like tobacco and pan masala, is a significant fiscal measure. However, the protests diverted attention from legislative issues.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha returned the Manipur GST bill to the Lower House of Parliament, where the legislation, aimed at replacing an Ordinance promulgated to implement the service and tax reforms in the northeastern state, was passed on Monday. This amendment was necessitated due to the President's rule in the state.
However, Opposition MPs in the Upper House, too, continued to demand a timeline for discussion on electoral rolls revision, and staged protests in the Well of the House, eventually leading to a walkout. The ruckus led to multiple adjournments in both Houses. Leaders from the ruling alliance, like J. P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, were seen assuring the government’s willingness to discuss electoral reforms at an appropriate time. Opposition MPs chose sloganeering and walkouts, leading to disruptions in legislative time.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded that all business be suspended for a Rule 267 debate on SIR with several other MPs. Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan rejected at least 20 notices under Rule 267, citing procedural shortcomings, but the members chose to raise their voice, storming the Well amid slogans, and eventually staged a walkout. Meanwhile, a report on the Telecom Ministry's purported order on its Sanchar Saathi mobile app sparked surveillance concerns with furore inside and outside the two Houses on Tuesday.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE | 'Govt Is Fully Prepared,' Says BJP MP On Electoral Reforms Debate
On Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma says, "The government is fully prepared. The government even announced that there will be a discussion on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms. This work had already been decided in the deliberations. Without any reason, the opposition wasted two days for themselves and tried to ruin the House as well. I believe that if this negative attitude is transformed into a positive debate, it will be beneficial for the general public..."
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE | Centre To Move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944. The Lok Sabha Secretary General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lower House on the first day of the Winter Session. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are set to move a motion in Lok Sabha, that "this House do agree with the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on December 2," the list of business read.
Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Vivek Thakur are set to present the fifth report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Nineteenth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Ministry of Railways" and the sixth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Twenty Eighth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and delay in laying of rules/regulations".
Lok Sabha will also witness an obituary reference on the passing away of former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to move a statutory resolution that the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, should be adopted in Manipur. The Parliament had enacted an Act for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE | Define 'Fake News', Amend Penal Provisions To Take Action: Parl Panel
A Parliamentary panel has asked the government to explore the feasibility of amending the penal provisions for publishing or telecasting fake news to include cancelling the accreditation of the journalist or the creator found guilty of indulging in such an act, according to a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, also asked the government to define the term 'fake news', and incorporate suitable clauses in the existing regulatory framework for the media to combat misinformation and protect freedom of speech.
The report on 'Review of Mechanism to curb Fake News' also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consult all the stakeholders while arriving at the definition of fake news. "There is also a need to amend the penal provisions for publishing/telecasting fake news in relevant Acts/Rules/Guidelines for each form of media (print, electronic, digital)," the committee said.
It said the ministry may explore the feasibility of cancelling the accreditation of a journalist/creator if found guilty of creating and/or propagating fake news. "Needless to say, all these should involve and emerge from a consensus-building exercise among media bodies and the relevant stakeholders," the Committee said.
The report said that in the light of the ambiguity related to the term 'misinformation/fake news', the committee feels there is a need for defining the term ‘fake news’ per se in a subtle manner," according to the report.
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE | Oppn Leaders To Meet In Parliament To Discuss Joint Strategy
Floor leaders from various opposition parties will meet on Wednesday morning in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament. Sources said the opposition leaders will convene at 9.45 am to plan their approach during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
The Trinamool Congress did not participate in a meeting of opposition parties held on Monday, which aimed to develop a collective strategy for the first day of the winter session. Various parties have been protesting in Parliament, demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, but the government declined to hold an immediate discussion on this matter.
However, during a meeting on Tuesday evening, the government agreed to conduct discussions on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha on the following Monday, as well as on electoral reforms in the lower house the day after. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha. The government has said that a discussion on the two issues would be held in the Rajya Sabha after they conclude in the Lok Sabha.