Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Opposition Vs Centre Showdown On SIR Likely To Continue On Day 2

Members Must Act As Exemplary Leaders By Upholding Constitutional Values: RS Chairman Radhakrishnan

Urging members to act as exemplary leaders by upholding constitutional values, Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said that the Constitution and the rules of procedure determine the 'Laxman rekha' for parliamentary discourse.

Conveying his gratitude to members for their support, Radhakrishnan, who presided over the House for the first time on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, said it is essential for every citizen to live up to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"My honour and privilege to serve Bharat Mata, and I thank you for electing me as the Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the Mother of Democracy. My humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital, to New Delhi, the national capital, shows the remarkable power of democracy," he said.

"Only in a democracy, a person rises from the humblest beginning to high positions in public life. This rise makes me more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the Chair," he added. Radhakrishnan said the Chair had been adorned by the finest and most distinguished sons of this soil.

"Their intellect, dignity, and commitment to parliamentary democracy have left behind an enduring legacy. And I assure the House to continue their great legacy," he said. Radhakrishnan said the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity ensure that every citizen, regardless of caste, creed, gender, language, region or religion, has a rightful place in the Motherland.

"My humble request to all the Members of this august house that we all must act as exemplary leaders by upholding these constitutional values," he said, adding that there should be tolerance for different views of others. The Chairman recalled his earlier meeting with floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha. "During the meeting, I had stressed that the entire nation looks up to us for mature deliberations on policies that will shape our future. Being Members of the House of Elders, our Dharma is to work with commitment to fulfil the people's rightful aspirations. Rajya Sabha has been the cradle of many profound debates and discussions, which have helped in shaping the destiny of our nation," he said.

"Each time we enter this temple of democracy, we should pledge to ourselves to follow the basic principles of a parliamentary democracy, which are Dialogue, Deliberation, Debate, and Discussion. The Rajya Sabha, as the Council of States, reflects the federal character of our Republic. This House is also blessed with the knowledge and expertise of nominated Members. Together, we showcase the collective wisdom and diversity of our nation," he added.

The Chairman said the country is marching forward as a leader at the forefront of development in every sphere. "Citizens look up to the Parliament as the highest forum of wisdom and collective judgment to guide the nation...We do not have the right to hurt the feelings of others. We must have tolerance for different views of others," he said. "The words spoken within this House shape policy, guide society, and influence the well-being of crores of our Bharat Vasis. As Parliamentarians, we have a wide range of issues to cover. As the House, we have a vast amount of business to transact. Time will be a challenging factor for both of us, you and the Chair. Every moment we discharge our responsibility in the House will move the nation in a positive direction.