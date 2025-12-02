Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Opposition Vs Centre Showdown On SIR Likely To Continue On Day 2
Both Houses of Parliament will resume business on the second day of the winter session of Parliament at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to witness a stormy day, as opposition members are insisting on a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Day 1 Recap
The first day of the Winter session witnessed repeated adjournments of the Lok Sabha and an opposition walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the demand for a debate on electoral roll revision, as the government asserted that it is not averse to a discussion, but a timeline cannot be set. Lok Sabha saw adjournments on the first day of the winter session, and the government and treasury benches sparred in the Rajya Sabha as the government went ahead with its legislative agenda. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, and later for the day, as opposition members insisted on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Amid sloganeering in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker urged opposition members not to resort to disruptions. He said good tradition should be set by the House, and issues should be discussed. He said bringing placards and obstructing the House in a planned way is not right. MPs have been elected by people to raise their issues. As opposition members did not relent, the House was adjourned till 12 noon. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amid the din. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha.
In the Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government is not averse to discussing SIR or electoral reforms and asked the Opposition not to insist on setting a timeline. Not satisfied with the minister's response, members of several opposition parties staged a walkout from the Upper House. Rajya Sabha Chairperson C P Radhakrishnan had earlier disallowed notices given by nine opposition members on several issues, including a discussion on SIR, leading to protests by the Opposition. It was the first day of Radhakrishnan as the presiding officer after being elected as the vice president in September, following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Addressing the House, Radhakrishnan urged members to uphold the Constitution and follow parliamentary norms while adhering to the 'Lakshman Rekha' as envisaged under the rules of the Upper House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the start of the winter session in the Parliament premises on Monday. He emphasised that the session is not merely a ritual, but an important source of renewed energy for the nation's ongoing journey toward rapid progress. There were obituary references in the two Houses. The two Houses also congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian Team for winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025 and the Indian team for winning the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025. As per the schedule, the Winter session of Parliament will continue till December 19, 2025.
Centre To Move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill For Consideration In Parliament
The Central government is set to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the bill to amend the Central Excise Act in order to raise the excise duties and cess on tobacco products.
Following the introduction of GST in 2017, the Centre had decreased central excise duties on tobacco and tobacco products to allow for the levy of compensation cess in GST without a large impact on tax incidence. This bill seeks to amend the central excise rates, as the cess will be discontinued once loan liabilities and interest payments taken under the cess are discharged, according to the government.
Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Sitharaman had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha amid continued Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by ECI. The Central Excise Bill will amend the Central Excise Act, 1944, under which compensation cess to states and central excise duties were significantly lowered to not impact tax incidence.
"Compensation cess levied on tobacco and tobacco products, wherever applicable, will be discontinued once interest payment obligations and loan liabilities under the compensation cess account are completely discharged. In order to give the Government the fiscal space to increase the rate of central excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products so as to protect tax incidence, it is imperative to amend the table in Section IV of the Fourth Schedule to the said Act," according to the bill's statement of objects and reasons.'
Additionally, the Centre is set to present two reports of the Standing Committee on Finance, with the twenty-seventh report on the "Performance review of National Statistical Commission (NSC)"; and the Twenty-eight report on "Review of working of insolvency and bankruptcy code and emerging issues." MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy will present the two reports of the Standing Committee on Finance. Additionally, Union Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will move a motion for the election of two members to the rubber board.
Members Must Act As Exemplary Leaders By Upholding Constitutional Values: RS Chairman Radhakrishnan
Urging members to act as exemplary leaders by upholding constitutional values, Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said that the Constitution and the rules of procedure determine the 'Laxman rekha' for parliamentary discourse.
Conveying his gratitude to members for their support, Radhakrishnan, who presided over the House for the first time on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, said it is essential for every citizen to live up to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
"My honour and privilege to serve Bharat Mata, and I thank you for electing me as the Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the Mother of Democracy. My humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital, to New Delhi, the national capital, shows the remarkable power of democracy," he said.
"Only in a democracy, a person rises from the humblest beginning to high positions in public life. This rise makes me more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the Chair," he added. Radhakrishnan said the Chair had been adorned by the finest and most distinguished sons of this soil.
"Their intellect, dignity, and commitment to parliamentary democracy have left behind an enduring legacy. And I assure the House to continue their great legacy," he said. Radhakrishnan said the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity ensure that every citizen, regardless of caste, creed, gender, language, region or religion, has a rightful place in the Motherland.
"My humble request to all the Members of this august house that we all must act as exemplary leaders by upholding these constitutional values," he said, adding that there should be tolerance for different views of others. The Chairman recalled his earlier meeting with floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha. "During the meeting, I had stressed that the entire nation looks up to us for mature deliberations on policies that will shape our future. Being Members of the House of Elders, our Dharma is to work with commitment to fulfil the people's rightful aspirations. Rajya Sabha has been the cradle of many profound debates and discussions, which have helped in shaping the destiny of our nation," he said.
"Each time we enter this temple of democracy, we should pledge to ourselves to follow the basic principles of a parliamentary democracy, which are Dialogue, Deliberation, Debate, and Discussion. The Rajya Sabha, as the Council of States, reflects the federal character of our Republic. This House is also blessed with the knowledge and expertise of nominated Members. Together, we showcase the collective wisdom and diversity of our nation," he added.
The Chairman said the country is marching forward as a leader at the forefront of development in every sphere. "Citizens look up to the Parliament as the highest forum of wisdom and collective judgment to guide the nation...We do not have the right to hurt the feelings of others. We must have tolerance for different views of others," he said. "The words spoken within this House shape policy, guide society, and influence the well-being of crores of our Bharat Vasis. As Parliamentarians, we have a wide range of issues to cover. As the House, we have a vast amount of business to transact. Time will be a challenging factor for both of us, you and the Chair. Every moment we discharge our responsibility in the House will move the nation in a positive direction.
Opposition To Protest Outside Parliament At 10.30 AM
Opposition MPs will hold a protest at 10.30 am on Tuesday in front of the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, demanding a discussion on electoral reforms. The first day of the winter session of the Lok Sabha saw repeated sloganeering by the Opposition parties alleging electoral fraud.
Multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticised the Central government over the ongoing winter session of parliament, accusing it of avoiding all meaningful discussion in the House. She questioned how Parliament was expected to function if the government refused to engage on even a single issue raised by the Opposition.
Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP said, "The government does not want to have a discussion on anything. Then how will the House run? They should listen to at least one thing that we ask. If not on SIR, then the election reforms or any other related issue can be discussed. How will the House run if they don't discuss anything?" Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ongoing SIR process is being conducted not to strengthen democracy, but to cut the votes of certain individuals.
The Samajwadi MP further alleged that BLOs in UP are under immense stress and unable to complete even the forms. He also questioned why there is a rush to complete the SIR process when there are no upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. "...Democracy will become stronger only when our right to vote is not snatched from us...The worry over SIR is becoming real today. If a vote is cut, then how will a person fulfill his/her dream...I have got information that they(BJP) hired huge IT companies located in Noida, and through them, they have details of the voter list (in UP). This ongoing SIR is not for strengthening democracy but cutting votes. On the ground, the BLOs are not even able to fill out forms; many of them are under stress...Why this hurry, when there is no election in UP immediately?..." Yadav told reporters.
AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Motion In RS On SIR
AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves a motion under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), for the discussion on ECI's SIR: Arbitrary Deletions, BLO Deaths, Disenfranchisement Threatening Articles 14, 21, 326