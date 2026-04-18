Parliament Special Sitting LIVE: Women's Quota Bill Fails LS Test, Both Houses To Take Up Routine Business Today

Opposition Floor Leaders To Meet At Kharge’s Office; Rahul Gandhi To Skip

Opposition floor leaders will meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Parliament office at 10 AM on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will not attend as he will be campaigning in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting comes a day after the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, which proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to get the required two-thirds majority, sparking sharp exchanges between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Earlier, NDA leaders met and decided to protest what they call the Opposition’s resistance to women’s empowerment. The NDA will launch nationwide protests on Saturday, led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, aiming to highlight the issue ahead of the elections.