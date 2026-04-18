Parliament Special Sitting LIVE: Women's Quota Bill Fails LS Test, Both Houses To Take Up Routine Business Today
The Parliament will take up routine legislative business on Saturday, April 18, with both Houses scheduled to meet at 11 AM, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill seeking to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and expand Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lok Sabha.
The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required two-thirds majority of 352 out of 528 members present and voting. This marks the first legislative defeat for the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament. The proposed amendment aimed at operationalising women’s reservation before the 2029 general elections through a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. It also proposed increasing the number of seats in state assemblies and Union Territories.
Following the defeat, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the House that the government would not proceed with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, as they were linked to the Constitution amendment.
As per the official List of Business today, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lay papers on the Table. The documents to be presented are listed separately in the Parliamentary agenda.
The Rajya Sabha will also take up similar procedural business, with several ministers scheduled to table official papers. These include Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shripad Yesso Naik for the Ministry of Power, Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance, Anupriya Patel for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Raksha Nikhil Khadse for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
The Upper House will also deliberate on statutory resolutions to be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. These resolutions seek parliamentary approval for amendments related to excise duties on high-speed diesel.
One resolution proposes increasing the Special Additional Excise Duty on high-speed diesel to Rs 24 per litre. Another seeks to raise the Road and Infrastructure Cess on the same fuel to Rs 36 per litre. Both measures are part of amendments to provisions under the Finance Act and related laws, and require approval of the House.
The proceedings come as part of the ongoing parliamentary sitting scheduled for April 18. The day’s agenda largely focuses on procedural and financial business, with no major legislative discussion listed. Officials said the laying of papers and the passage of statutory resolutions are routine but essential parts of parliamentary functioning, ensuring transparency and legislative oversight of government decisions. Both Houses are expected to complete the listed business during the day, subject to any additional announcements or interventions by members.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Opposition Floor Leaders To Meet At Kharge’s Office; Rahul Gandhi To Skip
Opposition floor leaders will meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Parliament office at 10 AM on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will not attend as he will be campaigning in Tamil Nadu.
The meeting comes a day after the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, which proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to get the required two-thirds majority, sparking sharp exchanges between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.
Earlier, NDA leaders met and decided to protest what they call the Opposition’s resistance to women’s empowerment. The NDA will launch nationwide protests on Saturday, led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, aiming to highlight the issue ahead of the elections.
Amendments To Women’s Bill Were Politically Motivated: Ram Gopal Yadav
Reacting to the failure of passage of Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, “This bill was passed in 2023... but why was there a need to make amendments to it? Even after bringing amendments, you notified the old bill the night before last. So there was no need to vote on it. The whole world knows this is being done because of the elections.... Their motive was political.”
CM Naidu Says Congress Denied India A Historic Step By Blocking Women's Bill
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the Congress party, by blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, has denied India a 'historic step towards women's empowerment'.
A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House on Friday. The bill intended to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
‘Cycle of Defeats Has Begun’: Awadhesh Prasad On Bill Setback
Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad has called the bill's defeat a "setback" for the government. "This is a defeat for the government. The government has been badly defeated inside the House... The losing streak began in Ayodhya, the land of Maryada Purushottam Ram. They had said, 'We brought Ram, and Ram will bring us back, but it is Ram who brought Awadhesh Prasad instead. So the beginning of their defeats started in 2024 itself, and you saw it yesterday in the House. Parliament is the world's largest temple of democracy. When they have lost their, the cycle of defeat has begun. Now, it will only be defeats piling up in their account," he said.
Om Birla Says 'Preserving Our Heritage Is A Collective Duty'
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wished the nation on World Heritage Day and extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens. He said, "India’s heritage is a vibrant symbol of our rich culture and ancient civilisation and it is our collective responsibility to preserve and cherish it. Our land is adorned with historic treasures, architectural wonders, and immense cultural diversity that reflect our glorious traditions."
"Among these, Rajasthan stands out for its magnificent forts, palaces, and unique cultural legacy. The Hadoti region, nourished by the ever-flowing Chambal, is especially remarkable for its historical heritage, natural beauty, and rich traditions. It is essential that we make continuous efforts to safeguard, promote, and pass on the significance of these treasures to future generations, so our cultural identity remains secure and strong," he added.