Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Opposition Set For Showdown With Govt Over Delimitation, Centre Seeks Rule 66 Suspension For Concurrent Passage Of Bills
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:34 AM IST|
Updated : April 16, 2026 at 8:25 AM IST
A major faceoff between opposition and the government is on the cards as a three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session of Parliament begins today (Thursday, Apr 16), with discussions centred on delimitation and proposed Constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
The government is set to bring a Constitution amendment bill, a bill on delimitation law and an enabling bill to apply the proposed law in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha to fast-track implementation of the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 that provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
It plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 (of which 815 go to states and 35 to Union Territories) from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.
Earlier this week, the Central government shared with MPs the text of the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026 or the proposed amendment to the Women Reservation Bill, which aims to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850.
The proposed amendment aims to delink the quota's implementation from the 2027 Census and instead base it on the 2011 Census, enabling its rollout before the 2029 general elections.
Ahead of the special sitting, several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Congress, have issued a three-line whip directing their MPs in both Houses to be present and adhere to the party’s position during the proceedings.
Lok Sabha List Of Business Toda
As per the official list of business in Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce two crucial bills, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill 2026 in the lower house. Union Minister Amit Shah will introduce the third bill (Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026) to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to increase the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 850 members. It aims to enable the immediate implementation of 1/3rd reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies by delinking it from the requirement of a post-2026 Census.
The Delimitation Bill 2026 aims to constitute a Delimitation Commission to carve out the new Parliamentary constituencies.
Govt Seeks Suspension Of Rule 66, To Move Motion For Concurrent Passage Of Bills
Meghwal will also move the following motion, "That this House do suspend the proviso to rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026."
Proviso to rule 66 says the second 'dependent' bill shall be taken up for consideration and passing only after the first bill has been passed by the houses and assented to by the president. The government wants to suspend this proviso while considering and passing the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill.
Opposition Flags Delimitation, To Vote Against Amendments; DMK announces black flag protest
Opposition parties across the country have questioned the BJP-led NDA government over delimitation, expressing concern over the proposed exercise that has seen southern non-BJP CMs rally together, expressing concern over their state's interests. The opposition has resolved to vote against the amendments in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday.
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu announced a state-wide black flag demo on April 16, coinciding with the special session of Parliament. Opposition leaders raised concerns over the lack of consensus and timing of the session.
Kharge said in Delhi that several opposition parties have decided to unitedly vote against the delimitation provisions in the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament, while asserting that they are not against women's reservation.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Special Session Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha As Govt Plans To Table All 3 Bills Together
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today as the government is set to table three crucial bills together, sources told ETV Bharat. While Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill 2026, Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.
Sources said that PM Modi is set to address the house at around 2:30 pm.
Parliament Special Session Live Updates: YS Sharmila Appeals Chandrababu Naidu To Oppose Delimitation Bill
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila has appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oppose the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament, flagging the 'perils' it could mete out to the state.
Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh is a deficit state, Sharmila emphasised that if Lok Sabha seats rise in the Parliament, it will lead to further fortifying of northern India's political influence and thereby affect the percolation of funds from the Centre to the state.
"I appeal to you (Naidu) to oppose the Delimitation Bill which will adversely affect the state's prospects. Centre's negligence will rise in sanctioning funds for projects like Amaravati capital and Polavaram Project," the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief said in an open letter to the TDP supremo, a key NDA ally.
Vociferously opposing delimitation, she said its passage will pose a threat to Andhra Pradesh's political and economic future, calling out the manner in which the bill is allegedly being "tabled at lightning speed and dictatorial fashion without any constitutional consultations."
Centre To Add 'Schedule' To Clarify Lok Sabha Seat Share Amid Delimitation Concerns: Report
The Centre is likely to introduce a 'schedule' in Parliament to specify the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state, in a bid to address the Opposition's concerns over delimitation, according to a report.
The move will demonstrate that each state's percentage share of the Lok Sabha’s total strength remains unchanged from what it is now, the Indian Express reported on Thursday. A 'schedule' is an additional section to a legislation that provides detailed information supporting its text.
Quoting sources, the report said the three Bills cleared by the Cabinet to facilitate women’s reservation and delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies could not have mentioned a pro-rata increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats for states. That detail, they said, would instead be laid out in the 'schedule'.