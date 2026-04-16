Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Opposition Set For Showdown With Govt Over Delimitation, Centre Seeks Rule 66 Suspension For Concurrent Passage Of Bills

Parliament Special Session Live Updates: YS Sharmila Appeals Chandrababu Naidu To Oppose Delimitation Bill

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila has appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oppose the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament, flagging the 'perils' it could mete out to the state.

Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh is a deficit state, Sharmila emphasised that if Lok Sabha seats rise in the Parliament, it will lead to further fortifying of northern India's political influence and thereby affect the percolation of funds from the Centre to the state.

"I appeal to you (Naidu) to oppose the Delimitation Bill which will adversely affect the state's prospects. Centre's negligence will rise in sanctioning funds for projects like Amaravati capital and Polavaram Project," the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief said in an open letter to the TDP supremo, a key NDA ally.

Vociferously opposing delimitation, she said its passage will pose a threat to Andhra Pradesh's political and economic future, calling out the manner in which the bill is allegedly being "tabled at lightning speed and dictatorial fashion without any constitutional consultations."