Parliament Special Session LIVE: 'India's Daughters Will Forever Be Grateful To PM Modi,' Says Kangana Ranaut
Published : April 17, 2026 at 6:58 AM IST|
Updated : April 17, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST
Three key bills - The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - were introduced in Parliament on Thursday on the first day of the three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session. The decision on the same would be taken today (April 17) at 4 PM.
The proceedings in Lok Sabha were extended till 1 AM before being adjourned till 11 AM (Friday).
Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and also moved the Delimitation Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Addressing the Lower House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday threw light on the women reservation bill and said there is "no need to give the bill a political colour" and that this bill is an opportunity to add a new chapter to 'Viksit Bharat'.
On the other hand, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at PM Modi, saying that if he "really respected women, he would not use women for political gain".
The Lok Sabha will take up voting on these bills on Friday following an extensive debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said 12 hours have been allotted for discussion, with the option to extend it further with the Speaker's permission. Speaker Om Birla also assured members that adequate time has been provided and said the debate could stretch up to 18 hours if required.
LIVE FEED
TDP MP Byreddy Shabari Slams YSRCP, Questions Party's Moral Stand on Women's Reservation Bill
TDP MP Byreddy Shabari launched a sharp attack on YSRCP during the debate in Lok Sabha on the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the previous five-year regime under the party was a "dark period" for women in the state. She claimed that coordinated social media abuse targeted women leaders, NDA workers, and even family members of political leaders.
Shabari further alleged that women, including the Chief Minister's wife, the Deputy Chief Minister's minor daughters, and Home Minister Anita, were subjected to abusive and offensive online content, including morphed images and derogatory remarks.
She also claimed that a small group of social media accounts linked to close associates of the former Chief Minister were involved in widespread character assassination and harassment campaigns.
The MP further questioned the former ruling party’s moral authority to speak on women’s empowerment, stating that those who failed to prevent or condemn such abuse cannot advocate for the Women’s Reservation Bill.
Meghwal To Move Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 And Delimitation Bill, 2026, In LS Today
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha today.
'Don't Teach Us Nationalism', Raja Snaps After Tejasvi Surya's 'DMK Practises Separatism' Remark
A war of words erupted between BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and DMK's A Raja in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the former's 'separatism' remark.
Participating in the debate on the Constitution (131st Amendment) and Delimitation Bills in Lok Sabha, Surya said that the DMK stands for separatism. "I don't speak the language of separatism that DMK practises. I believe that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari the country is one," he said, raising a uproar among DMK MPs.
Responding to the BJP MP's remark, Raja stood, clarifying that DMK does not stand for separatism. "In 1971 when Pakistan launched a war on India, we gave the highest assistance of Rs six crore. Then during (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's tenure, Tamil Nadu gave Rs 100 crore for Kargil war. So, you don't teach us nationalism. We are for nationalism. We only want to keep a separate identity when it comes to implementing Hindi and oppose not giving due respect to state's autonomy," he said.
'Do not wish to witness fighting spirit of Tamil Nadu': MK Stalin Warns BJP-led govt
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday issued a strong warning to the BJP-led central government over the proposed delimitation exercise, saying that "Delhi- do not wish to witness the fighting spirit of Tamil Nadu."
"I want to warn Delhi: do not wish to witness the fighting spirit of Tamil Nadu. Delimitation is a great danger created by the BJP against Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK clapping along. The BJP's conspiracy to suppress Tamil Nadu's voice is delimitation. The AIADMK is a spineless group that cannot even openly oppose it. The BJP thought that when elections were happening in Tamil Nadu and DMK MPs were busy campaigning, they could convene a special session and pass this law. First, people's rights must be protected; only then do democracy and elections have meaning. If our votes lose value, should we not oppose it? That is why our MPs are fighting in Delhi," Stalin said.
Sharpening his attack on the BJP, he said if you think you can crush the states, then you are making a "grave miscalculation."
"Have we shown today by raising black flags? This is just a trailer. Delhi should not even wish to see the main picture. Do not think that the fire in Tamil blood has cooled, or that we will not take to the streets. We who came to the streets for our language--will we not come out for the rights of our people? They wondered who would fight for the Tamils. This Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is here. I am ready to face a thousand Emergencies. Prime Minister Modi, only slaves to Delhi's remote control will bow down. Self-respecting Tamils will never submit. We will curb the arrogance of the Union BJP that refuses to respect the voice of the southern states. India is a union of states--if you think you can crush the states, and that we will remain silent, bound and submissive, you are making a grave miscalculation...," Tamil Nadu CM further said.