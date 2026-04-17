Parliament Special Session LIVE: 'India's Daughters Will Forever Be Grateful To PM Modi,' Says Kangana Ranaut

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari Slams YSRCP, Questions Party's Moral Stand on Women's Reservation Bill

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari launched a sharp attack on YSRCP during the debate in Lok Sabha on the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the previous five-year regime under the party was a "dark period" for women in the state. She claimed that coordinated social media abuse targeted women leaders, NDA workers, and even family members of political leaders.

Shabari further alleged that women, including the Chief Minister's wife, the Deputy Chief Minister's minor daughters, and Home Minister Anita, were subjected to abusive and offensive online content, including morphed images and derogatory remarks.

She also claimed that a small group of social media accounts linked to close associates of the former Chief Minister were involved in widespread character assassination and harassment campaigns.

The MP further questioned the former ruling party’s moral authority to speak on women’s empowerment, stating that those who failed to prevent or condemn such abuse cannot advocate for the Women’s Reservation Bill.