Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi To Chair NDA's 'Mangal Milan' Today; Anti-Paper Leak Bill To Be Taken Up By LS For Discussion
Published : July 28, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST|
Updated : July 28, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
After six days of disruptions over NEET paper leak controversy and police action against student protestors, Parliament is set for a crucial debate on the government's proposed Anti-Paper Leak Bill on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha is expected to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to introduce tougher punishment, hefty fines and fast-track courts for cases related to examination paper leaks.
The Opposition agreed to participate in the discussion after Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of the floor leaders to break the deadlock. At least six hours have been allocated for the discussion in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha is also expected to witness intense deliberations on the proposed legislation. The bill was introduced on Monday amid Opposition protests but could not be passed due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is scheduled to introduce the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the MSME Development Act, 2006.
The Upper House will also take up further consideration of, The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to move the Bill for passage.
Stay tuned with ETV Bharat for all updates from Parliament throughout the day.
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Deadlock Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill Ends; To Be Taken Up By LS For Discussion Today
The deadlock between the government and the opposition over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Parliament has been resolved with major political parties agreeing to commence a comprehensive discussion on the bill in the lower house on Tuesday after outreach by Speaker Om Birla, ETV Bharat has learnt.
During the House proceeding on Monday, Speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that this issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the transparency of competitive examinations; therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion is warranted. The government had also been consistently appealing to the opposition to allow the House to function and to cooperate in passing this significant bill, a measure the opposition itself had previously demanded. Read More...
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