Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi To Chair NDA's 'Mangal Milan' Today; Anti-Paper Leak Bill To Be Taken Up By LS For Discussion

Deadlock Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill Ends; To Be Taken Up By LS For Discussion Today

The deadlock between the government and the opposition over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Parliament has been resolved with major political parties agreeing to commence a comprehensive discussion on the bill in the lower house on Tuesday after outreach by Speaker Om Birla, ETV Bharat has learnt.

During the House proceeding on Monday, Speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that this issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the transparency of competitive examinations; therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion is warranted. The government had also been consistently appealing to the opposition to allow the House to function and to cooperate in passing this significant bill, a measure the opposition itself had previously demanded. Read More...