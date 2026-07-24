Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 LIVE: LS, RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon; Oppn Continues Protest Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Published : July 24, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament entered its fifth day on Friday amid a continued deadlock over NEET-UG paper leak and other issues. Both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - have witnessed repeated disruptions since the session began on July 20, with the Opposition demanding a detailed discussion on the issue and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protests have also centred on the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, while the government has accused the Opposition of avoiding a debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition is imposing "pre-conditions" instead of participating in a discussion, adding that the government is ready to present its side as well.
Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would take up the NEET paper leak issue in Friday's Cabinet meeting and introduce a Bill in Parliament to address paper leaks.
According to the revised List of Business, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage. In addition, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is expected to table several important reports.
Stay tuned with ETV Bharat for the latest updates from Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
Dismiss Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament Today: Kharge In Message To PM Modi
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his late-night video message, Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!"
"PM Modiji, before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system," he added.
Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Shortly after proceedings began for the day in Lok Sabha, Opposition parties continued demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The House was adjourned till 12 noon. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned to meet again at 12 noon.
Om Birla Meets Opposition MPs To Break Parliament Deadlock
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Supriya Sule in an effort to end the stalemate over the NEET-UG issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also held discussions with the Speaker as efforts continued to restore normal functioning in the Parliament.
Opposition Refuses To Budge On Pradhan's Resignation
The Opposition INDIA bloc remained firm on its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. It rejected the Centre's offer for a discussion in Parliament and said it would continue to press for the minister's resignation.