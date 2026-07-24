Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 LIVE: LS, RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon; Oppn Continues Protest Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Dismiss Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament Today: Kharge In Message To PM Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his late-night video message, Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!"

"PM Modiji, before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system," he added.