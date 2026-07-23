Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 LIVE: As Deadlock Continues, Oppn Floor Leaders Meet In Kharge's Chamber To Chalk Out Strategy

KC Venugopal Moves Adjournment Motion In LS Over Paper Leak And Police Action Against Protesters

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak issue and the police action during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MP has sought a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the reported lathicharge on protesters during the demonstration.