Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 LIVE: As Deadlock Continues, Oppn Floor Leaders Meet In Kharge's Chamber To Chalk Out Strategy
Ahead of the start of proceedings on the fourth day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in exam paper leaks, asserting that the welfare and future of the country's youth remains the topmost priority of the government.
On Wednesday, Opposition protests and repeated disruptions brought proceedings in both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - to a standstill, with adjournments continuing through the day. The government reiterated that it is ready to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other issues, but maintained that any debate must take place under the prescribed rules. The Opposition, meanwhile, continued to press for a structured discussion and accountability from the Centre over the examination controversy and the police action against protesters. With both sides sticking to their positions, the ongoing deadlock has once again raised questions over whether Parliament can move past disruptions and hold a meaningful debate.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all latest updates and developments from Parliament throughout the day.
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Lok Sabha Likely To Take Up Supreme Court Judges Bill
Amid protest by opposition, the Lok Sabha is expected to hold a key legislative debate on Thursday as the government brings the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is slated to introduce the Bill, which proposes amendments to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.
KC Venugopal Moves Adjournment Motion In LS Over Paper Leak And Police Action Against Protesters
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak issue and the police action during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MP has sought a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the reported lathicharge on protesters during the demonstration.
Opposition Floor Leaders Meet In Kharge's Chamber To Chalk Out Strategy
At 10 AM today, floor leaders of opposition parties met in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to formulate a joint strategy as the deadlock over the NEET-UG paper leak issue continues in Parliament.