Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Big Day, Says Rijiju As Govt Set To Introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill Today
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
After witnessing frequent disruptions and adjournments last week over NEET paper leak and police action during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, Parliament is set to resume on Monday with a packed agenda. As per the Lok Sabha's List of Business for July 27, Union minister Jitendra Singh will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. After introducing the legislation, the minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken up for consideration and passed by the House.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026' in Lok Sabha while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the "Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026" in the Rajya Sabha.
Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as Education Minister, the Opposition parties are likely to raise questions in today's sessions regarding the "police brutality" against protesters demonstrating in New Delhi over NEET paper leak.
Stay tuned with ETV Bharat for all latest updates from both the Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Should Apologise: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says 'Protesters Still Facing FIRs'
Speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of cases against NEET paper leak protesters and demanded apology of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. "I have heard that FIRs are still being filed against students in Bihar and Bengal. I have heard this, but it is not yet verified. So, what is the use then?" she said.
No Matter How Many Laws You Enact, Leaking (Paper) Is Very Easy: MP Ramgopal Yadav
Speaking to media on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the formation of a High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav said examination process going digital hasn't helped the system. "...Paper leaks occur either where the paper is drafted, where it is printed, or at some other critical stage. Coaching centres with extensive reach often have inside arrangements, that is where the leaks originate. No matter how many laws you enact. All these irregularities began once the process went digital; such things didn't happen before the digital era. It cannot yield any benefit. Leaking or hacking is very easy," he said.
Big Day For All Of Us: Rijiju On Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026
Ahead of the proceedings today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "This is a big day for all of us. Regarding the incidents of paper leaks in the country so far and the recent students' protest, PM Modi took major steps and made announcements. But today, a concrete Bill is being brought. It will be tabled in Lok Sabha. So, we want all parties to take part in the discussion. Such a strict law is being formed against exam paper leak. If you do not participate in discussion and cause ruckus instead, it will not send out a good message."
Govt To Introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill Today
The Union government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament on Monday as part of its legislative agenda to further strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the Bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. A government notification regarding its introduction has already been issued.
The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months. Read More...
DMK RS Floor Leader Submits Notice To Discuss Plight Of NEET Aspirants
DMK Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva has submitted a notice seeking suspension of business in the Upper House to discuss 'plight of students aspiring to become doctors amid NEET paper leak'.
Congress MPs Seek Discussion On Police Action Against Delhi Protesters
Several Congress MPs have submitted notices in Lok Sabha seeking immediate discussion on police action against protesting students, including alleged use of pellet guns.