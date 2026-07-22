Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 LIVE: Congress Lists 4 Demands; Amit Shah To Introduce Vande Mataram Bill In Rajya Sabha
Published : July 22, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST|
Updated : July 22, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Parliament's Monsoon Session enters its third day today, with another stormy showdown expected between the Opposition and the Centre. The Opposition parties led by Congress are likely to continue demanding an immediate discussion on NEET paper leak, police action against student protesters in Delhi, alleged theft of Ram Mandir donation funds and other issues.
On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET controversy. The government has said it is ready to discuss the issue in Parliament.
The first two days of the monsoon session were marked by repeated disruptions and adjournments as Opposition MPs raised slogans and staged protests. With the deadlock showing no signs of easing, the INDIA bloc is expected to press for a detailed debate, while the Centre is likely to move ahead with its legislative agenda, including the proposed Vande Mataram Bill.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all latest updates and developments from Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
Congress MP Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion On Anti-Defection Law
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha seeking to suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law. In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Tewari said he intends to seek leave to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a "definite matter of urgent importance".
"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," Tewari said in the notice. "I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," he added.
Lok Sabha To Take Up Supreme Court Judges Bill
As per the Lok Sabha's list of business, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to move a Bill seeking to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Moves Notice For Discussion On NEET, Delhi Protest
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the NEET-UG question paper leak, alleged failure of the public examination system, police action against protesters and the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been shifted to Medanta from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
Congress Seeks Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit
Following the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera put forth party's key demands including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a post on X, Khera said:
- Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah must resign and be held accountable.
- Every individual responsible for "humiliating and brutalising" students — whether a state or non-state actor — must be identified, investigated and face the strictest legal action.
- All cases filed against the protesting students must be withdrawn immediately.
- Parliament must hold a full and meaningful debate on July 22 on the crisis facing India's youth, including the education system and the alleged police brutality against peaceful student protesters.
The Congress leader also demanded an unconditional apology from PM Modi. "At the very least, Narendra Modi owes the nation — and especially the young people who were beaten and humiliated on the streets of Delhi — an unconditional apology. He should show the decency to seek it," Khera said.
HM Shah To Introduce Vande Mataram Bill In Rajya Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the 'Vande Mataram Bill', or the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The bill seeks to give the national song the same legal and statutory protections as the national anthem. Anyone intentionally disrupting, obstructing, or showing disrespect while the song is being sung will be classified as a criminal offence and violators would face up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.