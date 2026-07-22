Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 LIVE: Congress Lists 4 Demands; Amit Shah To Introduce Vande Mataram Bill In Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion On Anti-Defection Law

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha seeking to suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law. In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Tewari said he intends to seek leave to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a "definite matter of urgent importance".

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," Tewari said in the notice. "I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," he added.