Parliament Monsoon Session Day-2 LIVE: PM Modi Chairs NDA Parliamentary Meeting 'Mangal Milan'
Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:16 AM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
The second day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session is expected to remain stormy as the Opposition is set to continue its protests over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The government, on the other hand, is likely to push ahead with crucial legislative business, including a Bill that seeks to make insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.
On the first day of the session on Monday, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed frequent disruptions as Opposition parties demanded a discussion on NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and Ram Temple donation row.
The protests inside the Parliament coincided with demonstrations by Cockroach Janta Party supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where they demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak issue.
Amid the uproar, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all parties to ensure smooth proceedings, saying Parliament should be "productive" and that "there should be no toofan (uproar)." He said strong arguments and facts are enough, and there is no need for disruptions.
What To Expect Today:
Opposition protests over NEET paper leak and Ram Temple donation theft are expected to continue.
The government is likely to introduce and push key Bills, including one that proposes making insults to Vande Mataram a criminal offence.
Ruling NDA is also expected to outline its strategy to counter the Opposition's attacks inside Parliament.
With the CJP announcing that it will continue its 'Chalo Sansad' march, the issue is also likely to resonate inside both Houses of the Parliament.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all latest updates and developments from Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' Meeting Underway
The NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, titled 'Mangal Milan', is underway in Parliament. After being felicitated by NDA allies following the alliance's electoral victories in West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NDA MPs during the meeting.
Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, are present, along with MPs from NDA constituent parties.
According to sources, the meeting may also include discussions on the government's strategy for the upcoming Bills to be introduced during the Monsoon Session. PM Modi is expected to brief MPs on key issues likely to dominate Parliament and outline the NDA's strategy on how to respond to the Opposition both inside the House and in public.
Congress MP Venugopal Moves Notice To Discuss Exam Mess
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the severe and ongoing crisis in the national examination system".
PM Modi To Chair NDA Parliamentary Meeting Today
Ahead of the proceedings today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting. The Central government is set to introduce key bills, including one that makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.
Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion Notice In LS Seeking Discussion On New Anti-Defection Law
Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb "mass political defections" driven by opportunism while allowing space for genuine dissent within Parliament and legislatures.
In his notice to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari said the proposed law should "proscribe Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences" while simultaneously providing space for "honest and critical dissent" both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures. "I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," Tewari said in his notice.
Further, he urged the government to suspend the day's business and allow a full discussion on the issue, which he described as a matter of urgent importance. "I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," the Congress MP said.
PM Modi Wishes Kharge On His Birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM said.