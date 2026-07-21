Parliament Monsoon Session Day-2 LIVE: PM Modi Chairs NDA Parliamentary Meeting 'Mangal Milan'

Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion Notice In LS Seeking Discussion On New Anti-Defection Law

Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb "mass political defections" driven by opportunism while allowing space for genuine dissent within Parliament and legislatures.

In his notice to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari said the proposed law should "proscribe Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences" while simultaneously providing space for "honest and critical dissent" both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures. "I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," Tewari said in his notice.

Further, he urged the government to suspend the day's business and allow a full discussion on the issue, which he described as a matter of urgent importance. "I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," the Congress MP said.