Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Union Cabinet To Meet Today; Oppn MPs To Stage Protest Over Police Action On Protestors

BJP MP Anurag Thakur Moves Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed as "use of unparliamentary and derogatory language and levelling grave and unsubstantiated allegations" against Home Minister Amit Shah. In the three-page notice, Thakur requested Birla to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed enquiry and appropriate action, including a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology to the House and to Amit Shah.