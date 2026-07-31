Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Union Cabinet To Meet Today; Oppn MPs To Stage Protest Over Police Action On Protestors
Published : July 31, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST|
Updated : July 31, 2026 at 9:21 AM IST
As both the Houses of Parliament reconvene on Friday at 11 AM, the government is set to take up key legislative business, including the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Private Members' Business, including a proposal seeking inclusion of Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, is also listed.
Following passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government has fulfilled its promise to protect future of students, while warning that the "paper leak mafia will not be spared". The legislation, which aims at strengthening action against examination malpractices, was cleared amid heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches, with disruptions continuing over several issues.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a breach of privilege notice against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using "unparliamentary and derogatory language" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the debate.
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Congress MP Seeks Debate In LS On New Anti-Defection Law
Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law aimed at curbing "mass political defections" driven by opportunism. In the notice, Tewari said the proposed framework should prohibit large-scale defections lacking any genuine ideological or policy differences, while safeguarding the space for honest and constructive dissent both within and outside Parliament and state legislatures.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur Moves Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed as "use of unparliamentary and derogatory language and levelling grave and unsubstantiated allegations" against Home Minister Amit Shah. In the three-page notice, Thakur requested Birla to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed enquiry and appropriate action, including a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology to the House and to Amit Shah.
Union Cabinet To Meet Today In Parliament At 1 PM
The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 1 PM on Friday amid frequent disruptions by the Opposition in the Parliament. The meeting comes a day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to review the evolving security situation in West Asia.