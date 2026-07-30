Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Notice Submitted In RS Seeking Urgent Discussion On Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST|
Updated : July 30, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed another stormy day on Wednesday as the debate over anti-paper leak bill, the July 20 students' protest and the government's handling of the agitation dominated the proceedings. The Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introducing stricter punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a Rs 50 lakh fine for paper leaks, while the Rajya Sabha cleared a Bill making insults to Vande Mataram a criminal offence.
Opposition MPs are set to stage a protest today over the alleged July 20 police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The protest will be held at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex at 10.30 AM. According to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business, discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill is expected to begin at 2 PM.
High drama unfolded in the Lower House on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi cut short his speech amid protests from Treasury benches over his remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 students' protest. After the House was adjourned, Rahul accused the government of not allowing him to speak, a charge rejected by BJP MP Sambit Patra, who said the Congress leader was given "a full opportunity" to present his views. The debate in the Lok Sabha saw the Opposition demand accountability over the handling of the student protests, while the BJP defended the government's record, saying the tougher anti-paper leak law and other reforms reflects its commitment to protecting the interests of the students.
The DMK, meanwhile, put forth its demand to scrap NEET, arguing that stricter penalties alone would not address the examination's structural issues.
LIVE FEED
We Demand An Answer From BJP Govt On Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday alleged that the BJP government is responsible for the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Mandir. "The manner in which donations and offerings meant for Lord Ram have been stolen is shocking. Organisations linked to the BJP have looted the Lord himself; the donations intended for Lord Ram have been plundered. We have issued a notice regarding this. We demand an answer from them: the Supreme Court had ordered the construction of the Ram Mandir and the formation of the trust, yet you engaged in looting even while implementing the Supreme Court's directive."
The BJP government is responsible for this plunder. We have submitted a notice on this matter and would like a discussion to take place in the House," he added.
Ram Mandir Donation Theft Is 'Serious Issue', Cannot Be Ignored: SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday attacked the Centre over the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Mandir, saying the issue concerns the faith of crores of people and cannot be ignored. Speaking on the matter, Yadav said, "This is a matter concerning the faith of crores of people. Samajwadi Party's argument is that you came to power, and fought the election, invoking the name of Lord Ram; yet, you allowed donations and offerings made to him to be stolen. This is a serious issue. It is not something that will simply go away; it will continue."
Surjewala Submits Notice In RS Seeking Urgent Discussion On Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft
Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a formal notice under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of listed business to discuss alleged financial irregularities, embezzlement of donation at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In his notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Surjewala urged the Chair to set aside all pre-scheduled legislative work for an urgent, high-priority debate to establish government accountability.
"This is because the matter of theft of donations, looting of offerings, and embezzlement in the Shri Ram Temple is not only a dacoity on the faith of millions of devotees, but it is also a direct case of loot, embezzlement, and corruption committed by the members and associated employees of the Shri Ram Temple Trust constituted under the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the notice read.