Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Notice Submitted In RS Seeking Urgent Discussion On Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft

We Demand An Answer From BJP Govt On Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday alleged that the BJP government is responsible for the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Mandir. "The manner in which donations and offerings meant for Lord Ram have been stolen is shocking. Organisations linked to the BJP have looted the Lord himself; the donations intended for Lord Ram have been plundered. We have issued a notice regarding this. We demand an answer from them: the Supreme Court had ordered the construction of the Ram Mandir and the formation of the trust, yet you engaged in looting even while implementing the Supreme Court's directive."

The BJP government is responsible for this plunder. We have submitted a notice on this matter and would like a discussion to take place in the House," he added.