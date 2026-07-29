Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST|
Updated : July 29, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
On Tuesday, the Parliament witnessed a fierce debate over the anti-paper leak (amendment) bill that continued till midnight. Now, all eyes are now on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to speak on the bill in the House on Wednesday.
Ahead of the proceedings today, Opposition members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have submitted notices to suspend regular business to discuss issues ranging from electoral reforms to inter-state water disputes.
As per Lok Sabha's List of Business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, today. Congress MP Manish Tewari gave a notice for an adjournment motion, seeking a comprehensive discussion on the necessity of a new Anti-Defection Law. Tewari argued that the current legal framework needs an overhaul to prevent mass floor-crossing driven by political opportunism.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Also, MP Praveen Chakravarthy moved a motion under Rule 267, demanding the suspension of the day's business to address what he termed a "misleading reply" by the Ministry of Jal Shakti regarding the Cauvery water dispute.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates on proceedings from both the Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
Not Right To Avoid Speaking On Such Crucial Bill: Rijiju
Today, I have expectations, specifically from Rahul Gandhi. I hope that in a speech lasting 20-30 minutes, he speaks about the bill for at least five minutes. It is not right to avoid speaking on such an important bill," says Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Lok Sabha will resume discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, today. Congess MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the bill at around 12:30 pm.
Amit Shah To Introduce Registration Of Births And Deaths Amendment Bill In LS
As per the revised list of business for the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha today. The government will also bring the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. This will be moved by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Congress MP Moves Notice Seeking Discussion On Independent Audit Of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Congress Whip in the Rajya Sabha and MP Nasir Hussain has moved an adjournment notice, seeking an immediate discussion on the need for the government to institute a comprehensive independent audit into the accounts and functioning of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.