Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today

Amit Shah To Introduce Registration Of Births And Deaths Amendment Bill In LS

As per the revised list of business for the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha today. The government will also bring the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. This will be moved by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.