Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Key Bills Listed; Oppn Set To Corner Govt Over Ram Mandir, NEET Paper Leak And Other Issues

Centre Pushes Key Bills As Oppn Seeks To Corner NDA Govt Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Other Issues

Bills Listed By Govt For Parliament Monsoon Session: According to the legislative agenda circulated by the government among the MPs, the government has listed the following bills for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament:

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

While the BJP led central government is pushing to pass key bills in the session, the Opposition is set to to corner the government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak, Ram temple donation theft and unemployment besides other issues.

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