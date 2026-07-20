Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Key Bills Listed; Oppn Set To Corner Govt Over Ram Mandir, NEET Paper Leak And Other Issues
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:52 AM IST|
Updated : July 20, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to kick off today on a stormy note, with the Opposition expected to corner the government over several key issues. During the session, several important legislations are likely to be taken up for discussion and passage.
The government is expected to introduce crucial bills, including one that would make insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence. It is also likely to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 and providing 33 percent reservation for women. The bill was defeated in April.
As per the list of Business, Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2026, and Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill 2026. Apart from these Bills, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, are also expected to be discussed during the Monsoon Session.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting at Parliament House, attended by more than 50 leaders from as many as 40 different political parties. Speaking to media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament and engage in constructive discussions on all issues.
Ahead of the session, Opposition parties led by the Congress said they will seek discussions on the alleged misuse of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the NEET-UG paper leak, rising inflation, fuel prices, defections from Opposition parties, and the alleged forced hospitalisation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The 25-day session will have 19 sittings and is scheduled to continue till August 13.
LIVE FEED
Congress To Hold Strategy Meeting At 10:30 AM Today
Ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, Congress Lok Sabha members are likely to meet at 10.30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to finalise the strategy for the session. The MPs will also be briefed on the decisions taken at the meeting of the Opposition floor leaders.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas Opposes National Honour Amendment Bill In Rajya Sabha
CPI(M) MP John Brittas has submitted a notice to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha under Rule 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, objecting to the introduction of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Centre Pushes Key Bills As Oppn Seeks To Corner NDA Govt Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Other Issues
Bills Listed By Govt For Parliament Monsoon Session: According to the legislative agenda circulated by the government among the MPs, the government has listed the following bills for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament:
- Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill
- The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026
- The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
While the BJP led central government is pushing to pass key bills in the session, the Opposition is set to to corner the government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak, Ram temple donation theft and unemployment besides other issues.
Read More: Centre Pushes Key Bills As Oppn Seeks To Corner NDA Govt Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Other Issues
Congress Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS To Discuss Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donations Embezzlement Row
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and the alleged embezzlement of the funds.