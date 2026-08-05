Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MPs Demand PM Modi, HM Shah's Presence In House, Say 'Solution Only Through Discussion'

'By Not Coming, They Are Insulting Parliament': Kharge Demands PM Modi, HM Shah's Presence

Congress national president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and make statements on the issues being raised by the Opposition, saying a solution can emerge only through discussion.

Kharge said the two leaders should attend the House as it has been several days since Parliament convened. He accused them of “insulting Parliament” by not coming to the House and said the Opposition is ready for a discussion.