Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MPs Demand PM Modi, HM Shah's Presence In House, Say 'Solution Only Through Discussion'
Published : August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST|
Updated : August 5, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Parliament is set for another stormy day as the Opposition continued its protests over the alleged use of pellet guns and police action against students during the recent Jantar Mantar protest. Before the proceedings began, Opposition MPs staged a protest outside the complex and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue, keeping the confrontation with the government at the centre of proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The Monsoon Session has just eight working days left, but repeated protests have continued to disrupt proceedings and limit parliamentary business. The government, meanwhile, is looking to push ahead with its legislative agenda, with Union ministers including Kiren Rijiju, Nirmala Sitharaman and Jitendra Singh expected to address the Houses on various legislative matters.
On Tuesday, both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions as Opposition MPs raised the NEET paper leak controversy and alleged misappropriation of Ram temple donations. The protests led to multiple adjournments, although the government managed to introduce key legislation in the Lok Sabha after the House briefly resumed business.
With little time left in the session, the government and Opposition remain locked in a standoff, setting the stage for another potentially disruptive day in Parliament.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates on proceedings in both the Houses throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
'By Not Coming, They Are Insulting Parliament': Kharge Demands PM Modi, HM Shah's Presence
Congress national president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and make statements on the issues being raised by the Opposition, saying a solution can emerge only through discussion.
Kharge said the two leaders should attend the House as it has been several days since Parliament convened. He accused them of “insulting Parliament” by not coming to the House and said the Opposition is ready for a discussion.
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हमारी माँग यही है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह सदन में आएँ। वो अपना बयान दें, हम चर्चा करने को तैयार हैं। चर्चा से ही हल निकलेगा।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 5, 2026
सदन शुरु हुए काफी दिन हो गए हैं। उन्हें आना चाहिए, सदन में न आकर वो संसद का अपमान कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/5lDlV5gpyX
LS Adjourned Till 2 PM
Moments after proceedings began today in Lok Sabha, the House was adjourned due to continued protest by Opposition MPs. Proceedings will resume at 2 PM today.
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#MonsoocSession2026— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 5, 2026
Today in #LokSabha and #RajyaSabha@LokSabhaSectt @VPIndia @loksabhaspeaker @mpa_india pic.twitter.com/vZS38Ib5z5
Congress Demands Statements From PM Modi, HM Amit Shah On Various Issues
The Congress, along with other Opposition parties, has demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against protestors near Jantar Mantar and alleged donation embezzlement at Ram Mandir.
Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "The issues are quite clear. We are trying to raise these demands inside the House: the Union Home Minister should come and make a statement. He must answer for the police action against young people across the country, including in Delhi. He should also come and address the allegations regarding the misuse of donations in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister, too, should come forward and address the issue of Kashmir's statehood, which was revoked on this very day in 2019."
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#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Pawan Khera says, "The issues are quite clear. We are trying to raise these demands inside the House: the Union Home Minister should come and make a statement. He must answer for the police action against young people across the country, including in… https://t.co/pW4Z2ho1t9 pic.twitter.com/E8zCKAhdZh— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
J&K Statehood Demand Echoes Outside Parliament
RJD MP Manoj Jha has accused the Central government of "stripping the J&K people of their democratic rights. He says, "The Union Home Minister had made a promise in the floor of the House. What happened to that promise? How are you treating your people? Jammu and Kashmir is not merely a piece of land; people reside there, and you are stripping them of their democratic rights".
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#WATCH | Delhi | RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "The Union Home Minister had made a promise on the floor of the House. What became of that promise? How are you treating your people? Jammu and Kashmir is not merely a piece of land; living people reside there, and you are stripping them of… https://t.co/pW4Z2ho1t9 pic.twitter.com/DlT15NDrVg— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
Opposition MPs March To Parliament, Demand Accountability From HM Shah For Alleged Police Action On Student Protestors
Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues.
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#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, march from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the… pic.twitter.com/jAPseY0s4G— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026