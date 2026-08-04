Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NDA's Mangal Milan Meeting Underway; Key Bills Listed In Both Houses

Gen-Z Will Not Spare BJP: TMC MP Kirti Azad Slams Ruling Party After Bypoll Results

TMC MP Kirti Azad took a sharp dig at the BJP following the three Assembly bypoll results, saying, “This shows that not just the Opposition, but BJP’s own workers are not happy with their party.” He further warned of a generational backlash, stating, “Today’s Gen-Z will not spare the BJP.”

Azad also outlined the Opposition’s immediate plans, declaring, “Today, the Opposition will protest, demanding a statement from Amit Shah ji on the use of pellet guns. Amit Shah ji will have to answer for the way students were hit. We also want a discussion on the Ram temple issue.”