Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NDA's Mangal Milan Meeting Underway; Key Bills Listed In Both Houses
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST|
Updated : August 4, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Another stormy day is likely in Parliament on Tuesday as the government looks to press ahead with an ambitious legislative agenda in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the Opposition is expected to continue mounting pressure.
Both Houses have listed key financial and legislative business, including tax reforms, expenditure approvals and the passage of important Bills.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. She will also lay an explanatory statement in Hindi and English detailing the reasons behind the promulgation of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026).
The Lower House will then take up discussion on the Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23, after which Sitharaman will introduce and move the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage, seeking parliamentary approval for expenditure incurred during the financial year ended March 31, 2023, in excess of the amount originally sanctioned.
The House is also scheduled to consider and pass the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which aims to modernise the legal framework governing evidence relating to bankers' books in line with contemporary digital banking practices.
Besides legislative business, Lok Sabha members will witness statements by ministers on the implementation of Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations. Union Minister Jitin Prasada, Minister of State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary are slated to make statements concerning the Departments for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Land Resources, and Agricultural Research and Education, respectively. The day's agenda also includes Matters under Rule 377, besides papers and committee reports to be laid on the Table of the House.
In the Rajya Sabha, members will take up a mix of legislative and parliamentary business. The Upper House will see papers laid by ministers from the Ministries of Finance, Health, Ayush, Corporate Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with reports of the Public Accounts Committee and the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. Ministers will also make statements on the implementation of recommendations of Standing Committees relating to the Health and Family Welfare and Consumer Affairs ministries.
The Rajya Sabha will also take up a motion for the election of members to the governing bodies of several AIIMS institutions before considering and passing the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which the Lok Sabha has already passed.
With the government keen to advance its legislative agenda and the Opposition expected to remain vocal, Parliament is set for another politically charged day with key debates and crucial Bills likely to dominate proceedings.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates on proceedings from both the Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
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