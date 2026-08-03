Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn To Corner Govt Over Police Action Against Protesters, Key Bills On Agenda Today
Parliament is set for another stormy day on Monday as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha reconvene for the third week of the Monsoon Session. The government will push ahead with key legislative business as the Opposition prepares for fresh protests over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row and police action on protesters during the July 20 Jantar Mantar demonstration.
Congress MPs have submitted notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking an urgent discussion on the functioning and financial transparency of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. At the same time, the Centre is expected to introduce and take up several important Bills, setting the stage for another day of disruptions and legislative action.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
This apart, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a Rule 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of business for an urgent discussion on the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations and financial irregularities linked to the Trust.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Opposition would continue raising the issue in Parliament while also seeking clarity on reports that the government may introduce amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
In the Lok Sabha, the day's agenda includes Question Hour, laying of papers, presentation of the Joint Committee report on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a motion for election of two members to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, presentation of Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23, introduction of the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, besides consideration and passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 following a statutory resolution.
In the Rajya Sabha, ministers will lay papers on the table before making statements on parliamentary committee recommendations. The House will also take up motions for nominations to key parliamentary committees, followed by Question Hour. Later, Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi is scheduled to move the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates on proceedings from both the Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
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Govt Accused of Shielding Ram Temple Donation Theft Suspects
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the FIR against Rahul Gandhi and the attack on MP Pappu Yadav, calling them "completely wrong". He alleged, "This shows that the government, RSS and VHP are protecting those involved in the alleged Ram temple donation theft."
Parliament LIVE Updates: Manish Tewari Seeks Debate On Anti-Defection Law
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the House's scheduled business to take up a discussion on the proposed new Anti-Defection Law. Tewari urged the Chair to set aside the listed agenda and allow an immediate debate on the issue, highlighting its importance for parliamentary democracy and legislative functioning. The notice comes amid continued disruptions in the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition pressing for discussions on several key issues while the government pushes ahead with its legislative business.
Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition To Protest At Makar Dwar
The Opposition will stage a protest at the Parliament's Makar Dwar on Monday, renewing its demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against protesters during the July 20 Jantar Mantar demonstration. Opposition parties are also set to raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.
Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition would continue pressing for the Home Minister's explanation on the alleged lathi-charge and firing on Delhi students. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manish Jaiswal accused the Opposition of disrupting Parliament, asserting that the House should focus on legislative business and public welfare.
Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP Seeks Action Against MP Pappu Yadav
BJP MP and party Chief Whip Sanjay Jaiswal has submitted a notice of Breach of Privilege and Contempt of the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Independent MP Pappu Yadav. The notice, moved under Rules 222 and 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, alleges that Pappu Yadav insulted Sanatan Dharma within the Parliament complex on July 31. The BJP has sought appropriate action against the MP, adding another flashpoint to the ongoing Monsoon Session, where the alleged Ram Mandir donation controversy continues to dominate political exchanges.