Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn To Corner Govt Over Police Action Against Protesters, Key Bills On Agenda Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition To Protest At Makar Dwar

The Opposition will stage a protest at the Parliament's Makar Dwar on Monday, renewing its demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against protesters during the July 20 Jantar Mantar demonstration. Opposition parties are also set to raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition would continue pressing for the Home Minister's explanation on the alleged lathi-charge and firing on Delhi students. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manish Jaiswal accused the Opposition of disrupting Parliament, asserting that the House should focus on legislative business and public welfare.