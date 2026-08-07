Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Says FCRA 'Not Acceptable'; Lok Sabha Passes MSME Development (Amendment) Bill
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Parliament witnessed another day of political confrontation on Friday as the Opposition continued its protests in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, disrupting the House proceedings from the beginning. Both the Houses were adjourned till Monday owing to frequest disruptions.
The INDIA Bloc MPs led by Congress have been demanding an immediate discussion on the alleged theft of donations from Ayodhya Ram Mandir and a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the "police brutality" against student protestors. The government has said it is ready for discussions, but the Opposition is insisting that Amit Shah be present in the House to address the issue.
This morning, 45 newly elected NDA MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence over breakfast this morning. As per the list of Business, the Lok Sabha passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill today but without a debate as Opposition continued with its protests.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill without a debate amid continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs over several issues. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to convey the Opposition's demand to Amit Shah regarding his presence in the House and a statement on the police action against protesting students.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates on the proceedings from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
Govt Scared To Come To The Parliament: SP MP Questions PM Modi, HM Shah's 'Absence'
Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai attacked the government over alleged absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the ongoing Parliament session"...I have never seen a government so fearful that it cannot even face Parliament. They make reels at night but do not come to the House....The government that ordered the firing and lathi-charge on students is scared and intimidated," he said.
Oppn Disrupting Parliament Proceedings To Block Passage Of Bills: BJP
BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb criticised the Opposition parties for frequest disruptions in the proceedings of Parliament and said this is being done in an attempt to block passage of key bills. "They (opposition) themselves do not know what their demands are. They are confused, and that is why they are not allowing the House to function. The public is watching. By disrupting Parliament in this manner, they are ultimately trying to block so many important Bills...The public is watching all of this," Deb said.
HM Shah Arrives In Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in the Parliament amid demand from Opposition regarding his presence in the House and a statement on the police action against protesting students in Delhi.
LS, RS Adjourned Till Monday
Minutes after proceedings resumed at noon, both the Houses were adjourned till Monday amid vociferous protests by Opposition MPs over various demands including Amit Shah's presence in the House.
Rijiju Responds To Oppn Demands On Amit Shah's Presence In House
After being asked to convey the Opposition's demand to Amit Shah regarding his presence in the House and a statement on the police action against protesting students, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Parliament every day and stays till late night.
LS Passes MSME Development (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha passes Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 without debate.
RS Adjourned To Meet At 12 Noon
On the 84th anniversary of Quit India Movement, launched on August 9, 1942, under the visionary leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Chairman VP Radhakrishnan paid homage to the martyrs of India's freedom struggle, Chairman recalled their unparalleled courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation's independence. He observed that the Quit India Movement remains a defining milestone in India's freedom movement, inspiring generations with the ideals of patriotism, unity and selfless service to the nation.
Due to the commotion, the proceedings of were adjourned until 12 noon today.
LS Recalls Mahatma Gandhi's Contribution In Freedom Struggle On 'Quit India Movement' Anniversary
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today led the House in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's historic call of "Do or Die", he described the movement as an enduring symbol of national unity, courage, truth and non-violence, and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to democracy, freedom, national unity and the values enshrined in the Constitution.
"Esteemed Members, August 9 marks the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. On this very day in 1942, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, gave the countrymen the mantra of 'Do or Die'. The Quit India Movement is an immortal symbol of the unity of the people of India, their indomitable courage, and the struggle based on truth and non-violence against injustice," he said.
LS Proceedings Adjourned Till Noon Amid Oppn Ruckus
Moments after proceedings began, Lok Sabha was adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon today, owing to continued protests by Opposition MPs over several issues.
DMK MP-Led Delegation Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Withdrawal Of FCRA Amendment Bill Or JPC Scrutiny
A delegation of Christian leaders led by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to withdraw the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, taking exception to its "confiscatory" nature.
The delegation contended that the law proposed would replace the existing regulatory regime with the one that adversely affects charitable institutions across the country. If the government is not inclined to withdraw the bill, it should refer it, along with a comprehensive review of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to Shah. It also demanded repeal of Section 15 of the existing Act dealing with vesting of assets.
Meanwhile, Wilson has urged to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, stating that it affects charitable institutions across the country. Read More...
Soren Govt Serious About Protesting Students, Wants Justice For Them: JMM MP
Speaking to reporters on the ongoing JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand), JMM MP Mahua Maji said the state government is very serious and wants justice for the students. "...You may recall that when the students protested at Jantar Mantar, the central government didn't even listen to them for 25-30 days... But in our state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren listened to the students from day one, accepted the chairman's resignation, launched a CID investigation, and made so many arrests... The government there is very serious and wants justice for the students," she said.
FCRA, In Its Present Form, Is Not Acceptable: Congress MP
On the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act Bill, Congress MP Jebi Mather says, "... Congress has expressed solidarity with the thoughts and concerns of the minorities, the CBCI, and the bishops, because their concerns are genuine. Time and again, Congress and other opposition parties have said that the FCRA, in its present form, is not acceptable..."
Oppn Demands Statement From HM Shah In Parliament
Opposition MPs hold a protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament demanding statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July and the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement.
PM Modi Meets NCPI, Shiv Sena MPs Over Breakfast; Urges Them To Focus On State Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met MPs from the NCPI and Shiv Sena over breakfast on Friday. Sources said, during the interaction, PM Modi urged the first-time MPs to focus on the development of their respective states and learn more about India's parliamentary history.
According to sources, PM Modi told the MPs, "Work on the development of your states. If the states grow, the country will move forward."
The Prime Minister also advised the MPs to learn about the history of Parliament. He pointed out that the Parliament Library has a large amount of material available and encouraged them to read it and understand the country's parliamentary history.