Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Says FCRA 'Not Acceptable'; Lok Sabha Passes MSME Development (Amendment) Bill

DMK MP-Led Delegation Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Withdrawal Of FCRA Amendment Bill Or JPC Scrutiny

A delegation of Christian leaders led by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to withdraw the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, taking exception to its "confiscatory" nature.

The delegation contended that the law proposed would replace the existing regulatory regime with the one that adversely affects charitable institutions across the country. If the government is not inclined to withdraw the bill, it should refer it, along with a comprehensive review of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to Shah. It also demanded repeal of Section 15 of the existing Act dealing with vesting of assets.

Meanwhile, Wilson has urged to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, stating that it affects charitable institutions across the country. Read More...