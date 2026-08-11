Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NDA MPs Target Oppn Over Deadlock, Congress Demands Shah's Presence In House
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Since the start of the Monsoon Session, Parliament has been witnessing a deadlock as the Opposition parties continued to protest over alleged police excesses against student protestors in Delhi, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Monday, the government announced that Shah will respond to the issues raised by the Opposition, raising hopes of a possible breakthrough. However, no specific time has been announced for his statement.
The protests have repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the session began on July 20. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has maintained that the stalemate will continue until Shah makes a statement on the alleged police action against students.
Despite the disruptions, the government has managed to push through legislative business. Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without discussion, while the Rajya Sabha returned the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, through voice votes.
With only two days left in the Monsoon Session, the government also faces uncertainty over key proposed legislation concerning women's reservation, delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. None of these bills has been listed for business in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for live updates from both Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Targets 'Absent' Home Minister Amid Logjam
Congress MP Manickam Tagore demanded presence of "missing" Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of evading accountability for the recent police action against students in the July 20 rally at Jantar Mantar.
Tagore claimed that while the Home Minister is present within the Parliament complex, he is deliberately avoiding the proceedings of the House. "Amit Shah is completely absent from the Parliament proceedings; he comes to the complex and sits in his room, but does not enter the House itself. That is why we have been continuously demanding that the 'missing' Amit Shah appear," the MP said.
'How Will The House Function Like This?': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Opposition
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has hit out at the Opposition over continuing disruption in Parliament, accusing it of avoiding a discussion on the student protests despite earlier demanding one. Ranaut said the Opposition first created a ruckus seeking a debate and is now "running away" when the government is ready to hold the discussion.
"First, they (the Opposition) raised so much ruckus to have a discussion. Now, when a discussion is going to be held, they are running away from it. They don't want to hear Amit Shah ji. How will the House function like this? The country is seeing how they have fallen into the hands of anti-national powers. It is a shame that they did not let the House function even for a day in this," she said.
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#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "First, they (the Opposition) raised so much ruckus to have a discussion. Now, when a discussion is going to be held, they are running away from it. They don't want to hear Amit Shah ji. How will the House function like this? The… pic.twitter.com/mX0hUMzEJf— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Rahul Gandhi Only Wants To Create Ruckus: BJP MP Slams LoP
Amid frequent disruption of House proceedings, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, saying his attitude has been "unfortunate".
"The LoP's attitude during this whole Monsoon session has been unfortunate. They keep moving the goalposts. Criminal waste of taxpayers' money is happening here. They are not allowing the House to function... Rahul Gandhi only wants to create a ruckus," she said.
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#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, "The LoP's attitude during this whole Monsoon session has been unfortunate. They keep moving the goalposts. Criminal waste of taxpayers' money is happening here. They are not allowing the House to function... Rahul Gandhi only wants to… pic.twitter.com/Goxat2rvcj— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Moments after proceedings began, Rajya Sabha was adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon.
LS Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha has been adjourned amid continuous protest by Opposition. House will reconvene at 2 PM today.
NDA And Congress MPs Protest At Makar Dwar Of Parliament
NDA and Congress MPs hold protest against each other in the Parliament. While NDA MPs are protesting against the Opposition, alleging them of running away from discussion in Parliament, Congress MPs are protesting against the Union Home Minister over the 'police action' on students during the Jantar Mantar protest.
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#WATCH | Delhi: NDA and Congress MPs hold protest against each other in the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
NDA MPs' protest against the Opposition, alleging them of running away from discussion in Parliament.
Congress MPs are protesting against the Union Home Minister over the 'police action' on… pic.twitter.com/BVEPvBBJug
Atrocities On Protestors In Jharkhand Reveals The Mindset Of Rahul Gandhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur
BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi, showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them. Yet, on the other hand, he demands answers from the Home Minister while failing to attend the House himself. The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines."
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#WATCH | Delhi | NDA MPs protest against the Opposition, alleging them of running away from discussion in Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of… pic.twitter.com/YGYVJoInUq
BJP Condemns Lathicharge Against Students And Youth During Protest In Jharkhand
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has condemned the alleged violence by police forces during protest in Jharkhand, which left several students and youth injured. Asked about calls for Jharkhand Bandh, Pal said, "…The movement across Jharkhand was driven by students and the youth. Look at the way water cannons and lathi charges were used, leaving people injured, all because they were demanding the cancellation of leaked Jharkhand Commission exams or a CBI inquiry. There is silence there on the matter, while here in Parliament, there is an uproar…"
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#WATCH | Delhi: On the call for the Jharkhand bandh, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, “…The movement across Jharkhand was driven by students and the youth. Look at the way water cannons and lathi charges were used, leaving people injured, all because they were demanding the… pic.twitter.com/k5GGZPzcgS— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
NDA MPs Target Oppn Over Parliament Deadlock
After conclusion of the 'Mangal Milan' meeting, NDA MPs marched towards Parliament's Makar Dwar carrying placards against the Opposition, alleging that they are running away from discussion despite the government stating that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready for discussion on the student protests issue.
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#WATCH | Delhi | NDA MPs march against the Opposition, BJP MP Arun Govil says, "Now that we are ready to have a debate, they are running away from it. The Opposition is behaving very irresponsibly." pic.twitter.com/eMGu2kKty9— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Oppn MPs Meet At Kharge's Office To Discuss Floor Strategy
Opposition party floor leaders hold a meeting at the office of the Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in Parliament to discuss and chalk out their strategy for the proceedings of the House.
PM Modi Waves Tiranga Along With All Ministers And MPs During 'Mangal Milan' Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders wave Tiranga during NDA's weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan'. The meeting is underway at the Parliament Library Building (PLB), as the ruling NDA chalks out a strategy for the remaining days of the ongoing Monsoon Session.
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#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders wave Tiranga during NDA's weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan' at PLB Building. pic.twitter.com/3FHHsS4Msr— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026