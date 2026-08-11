Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NDA MPs Target Oppn Over Deadlock, Congress Demands Shah's Presence In House

Congress MP Manickam Tagore Targets 'Absent' Home Minister Amid Logjam

Congress MP Manickam Tagore demanded presence of "missing" Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of evading accountability for the recent police action against students in the July 20 rally at Jantar Mantar.

Tagore claimed that while the Home Minister is present within the Parliament complex, he is deliberately avoiding the proceedings of the House. "Amit Shah is completely absent from the Parliament proceedings; he comes to the complex and sits in his room, but does not enter the House itself. That is why we have been continuously demanding that the 'missing' Amit Shah appear," the MP said.