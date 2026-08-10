Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Oppn Targets Govt Over FCRA Bill, Demands Amit Shah's Statement On Jantar Mantar Incident

Congress MP Venugopal Urges Speaker's Intervention For Amit Shah's Statement On 'Police Brutalities' On Students

On Monday, Congress MP KC Venugopal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to demand Home Minister Amir Shah's statement on the "police brutalities on students" - on the floor of the House. "The Delhi Police and the CRPF, which were at the forefront of the violence against students, report to his Ministry. Our Constitution clearly states that the Council of Ministers (of which he is a senior member) are collectively responsible to the people of the country," he said.

"It is, therefore, his (Shah's) Constitutional obligation to give a statement on this matter in Parliament. He must be compelled to speak on this issue in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal added.