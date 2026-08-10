Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Oppn Targets Govt Over FCRA Bill, Demands Amit Shah's Statement On Jantar Mantar Incident
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Parliament resumed on Monday for the last week of Monsoon session, with four bills lined up for introduction and discussion in the Lok Sabha.
As per the list of Business, the House is scheduled to take up Tribunal Reforms Bill, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill and National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill. At the same time, the fate of key proposals on women's reservation, delimitation and FCRA also remains uncertain, though none of them is listed for Monday.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage today.
With just four days left in the Monsoon Session, repeated disruptions have already limited legislative business. Notably, the Congress last week issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in their respective Houses on August 10, 11 and 12 as "very important" issues will be taken up for discussion. It also conveyed to all its INDIA bloc allies to ensure that their MPs remain present on all three days.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for live updates from both Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
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RS Resumes Proceedings, LS Adjourned Till 2 PM After Introduction Of 4 Bills
The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in Lok Sabha today. Proceedings were, however, adjourned till 2 PM owing to vociferous protests by Opposition MPs over various demands including Amit Shah's presence and statement in the House on police action on student protestors.
Congress MP Venugopal Urges Speaker's Intervention For Amit Shah's Statement On 'Police Brutalities' On Students
On Monday, Congress MP KC Venugopal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to demand Home Minister Amir Shah's statement on the "police brutalities on students" - on the floor of the House. "The Delhi Police and the CRPF, which were at the forefront of the violence against students, report to his Ministry. Our Constitution clearly states that the Council of Ministers (of which he is a senior member) are collectively responsible to the people of the country," he said.
"It is, therefore, his (Shah's) Constitutional obligation to give a statement on this matter in Parliament. He must be compelled to speak on this issue in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal added.
'BJP Wants To Take Control Over Institutions': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Govt Over FCRA Bill
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday opposed the Centre's proposed FCRA Bill, alleging that the government is seeking greater control over institutions through the legislation. Referring to the ongoing Parliament deadlock, Yadav also questioned the use of lathis, tear gas and electric shocks against protesting students, and accused the BJP of trying to take control of institutions and land.
"Countless people have taken vast sums of money out of India, both officially and unofficially… The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA. The BJP is essentially a massive ‘land mafia’ party," Yadav said.
Oppn MPs Demand Statement From HM Shah On 'Police Brutality' During Jantar Mantar Protest
Opposition MPs hold a protest inside the Parliament complex demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 July and on the issue of Ram temple donations theft. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (org) and MP KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi are also present.
LS, RS Adjourned Till Noon Amid Oppn Ruckus
Moments after proceedings began today, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protest by the Opposition, which is seeking a response from the government on police action on protesting students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations. NK Premachandran of the RSP, who was chairing the House, adjourned the proceedings.
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned to meet again at 12 noon.
Sanjay Raut Says Bills Will Remain Stalled Until Amit Shah Addresses House On Jantar Mantar Incident
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said Opposition protests in Parliament will continue until Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement on the incident at Jantar Mantar involving protesting students. Raut demanded clarity on who was responsible for the alleged attack on the students and who ordered the action, warning that no bill would be passed peacefully in the House until the issue is addressed.
"Bills will remain stalled until Amit Shah comes to the House and makes a statement regarding the incident at Jantar Mantar, specifically, who is responsible for the attack on the students and who issued the orders. Until then, no bill will be passed peacefully in the House. Protests will continue," he said.
Rahul Gandhi Demands HM Shah's Resignation And SC-Monitored Inquiry Into Police Action On Student Protestors
Taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged use of pellet guns, nail-studded lathis, and firing of tear gas at students "who were peacefully asking questions about their own future". It has been nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer, Gandhi stated.
"Five hundred metres from Parliament, students were brutally attacked by forces that report to one man: Home Minister Amit Shah," Gandhi said.
Demanding Home Minister's resignation, Gandhi said, "There are only two possibilities. First, he authorised the attack on the students — in which case he is culpable. Second, he had no idea that it was taking place — which means that he is entirely incompetent. Either way, as Home Minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign."
We demand a Supreme Court monitored inquiry, and we will not stop fighting until he is held accountable, the LoP added.
Four Bills Likely To Be Introduced In LS Today
Four bills have been included in the Lok Sabha agenda for Monday. They are the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2026, the Minerals and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
DMK MP Seeks Discussion On Cauvery River Dispute
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva has given a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of listed business to discuss issues related to the Cauvery river dispute. In his notice, the MP sought a discussion on the "non-implementation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) award by the Karnataka government" and the proposed construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River.
Siva stated that the move has affected the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu and called for the constitution of a tribunal to resolve the Mekedatu issue. "To discuss the non-implementation of the CWRC award by the Karnataka govt and the further attempt to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River, which has resulted in drastically affected the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu farmers and the need to constitute a tribunal with regard to resolve the Mekedatu issue," the notice reads.
The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. (ANI)
KC Venugopal Demands Independent Probe On Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Congress MP KC Venugopal has demanded a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and sought the House to direct the Centre to constitute a high-level and conduct of an independent inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.
KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion notice, alleging an "organised racket" operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He submitted, "There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organised racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off."
He termed the ongoing SIT probe into the alleged theft as a "mere eyewash targeting only low-level outsourced staff, while potentially shielding powerful individuals who masterminded this multi-crore embezzlement."
INDIA Bloc MPs Meet At Kharge's Chamber To Chalk Out Floor Strategy For Session's Final Week
A meeting of leaders of all Opposition parties is currently underway at Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber. A protest will be held at the main gate of Parliament at 10:30 AM to demand a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the "police brutality" against student protestors in Delhi.
Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion In LS On New Anti-Defection Law
Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted a notice to move a motion for adjournment of the House business in the Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a new Anti-Defection Law. In his notice, Tewari proposed suspension of the listed business of the day to hold a discussion on framing the contours of a new law to prevent mass political defections. He said the proposed law should address defections driven by opportunism and without genuine ideological or policy differences, while also ensuring space for honest and critical dissent within and outside Parliament and legislatures.
The Tenth Schedule, also known as the anti-defection law, was added to the Constitution through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. It provides for the disqualification of lawmakers who switch parties or defect. The law applies to members of Parliament and state legislatures under Articles 102(2) and 191(2) of the Constitution.