Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry Report To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament has been witnessing a prolonged deadlock as the Opposition parties continued with their protest over alleged police excesses against student protestors in Delhi, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The protests have repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the session began on July 20. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has maintained that the stalemate will continue until Shah makes a statement on the alleged police action against students.
As per the list of Business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to present The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.
Despite the ongoing disruptions, the government has managed to push through legislative business. Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Parliament passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, with the Rajya Sabha approving it on Tuesday. The Bill sets up a National Tribunal Commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals across the country.
Meanwhile, the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote on Tuesday. Also, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which proposes to change the name of the state of Kerala to Keralam, was cleared in the Lok Sabha.
With only a day left in the Monsoon Session, the government faces uncertainty over key proposed legislation concerning women's reservation, delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for live updates from both Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
RS Begins Proceedings; LS Adjourned Till 2 PM
Both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, began the day's proceedings. But as soon as the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla appealed to MPs to maintain calm in the House and urged them to allow proceedings to continue without disruption. But the House was adjourned till 2 PM.
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Opposition Protest
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Opposition MPs to protest against police action on students during a protest at Jantar Mantar. They also raised the issue of alleged theft of Ram Temple donations.
The Opposition is demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the police action on students.
Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry Report To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today
The report of the inquiry committee in the cash recovery case related to Justice Yashwant Verma will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As per Lok Sabha's list of business, the secretary general will "lay" the two volumes of the report along with oral evidence in the House.
Notably, Speaker Om Birla had constituted the inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, to probe the alleged discovery of wads of cash from the judge's Delhi bungalow. The three-member probe panel submitted its findings to the Speaker in May.