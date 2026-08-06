Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt Unlikely To Table FCRA Bill Today; Oppn To Continue Protest Over Ram Mandir Issue, Police Action On Agitators

FCRA Bill Not On Today's Parliamentary Agenda

The government is unlikely to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in Parliament on Thursday, sources said. FCRA is not mentioned in the list of Business but it might come today in the Lok Sabha, they added.

The bill seeks to empower the government to create a "Designated Authority" to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using foreign contributions when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases because it is not renewed. It also states that in case of assets that are a place of worship, the Authority must ensure that its religious character is maintained. The proposed legislation also reduces the maximum penalty for violation of the Act from imprisonment of five years to one year.

As per MHA, 13,520 organisations received Rs 55,741 crore of foreign contribution between 2019 and 2022. The FCRA portal indicates that, as of July 15, 2026, there are 14,449 active FCRA certificates, 22,498 cancelled and 15,212 deemed as expired.