Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt Unlikely To Table FCRA Bill Today; Oppn To Continue Protest Over Ram Mandir Issue, Police Action On Agitators
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
The Opposition is set to continue its protest in Parliament on Thursday, keeping the alleged donation embezzlement at Ram Mandir and police action during the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar at the center of its attack on the government. All Opposition parties led by Congress have been raising both issues since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, demanding answers from the Narendra Modi-led government.
Since the Monsoon Session began, the Lok Sabha has not completed a single Question Hour owing to frequent disruptions, while five Bills have been passed without discussion. With the Opposition showing no signs of backing down, Thursday's proceedings are again likely to see a face-off between the government and the Opposition.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates on the proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament throughout the day.
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BJP Slams Oppn's 'Double Standard' Over Students' Protests
Speaking on ongoing student protest in Jharkhand over alleged exam irregularities, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said, "This is exactly the opposition's double standard. Students are the same in all different states. Students are protesting, but they don't care. Where the BJP government is in power, these people want to raise issue."
LS To Debate Taxation And Other Laws ( Amendment) Bill, 2026, Today
Lok Sabha to take up the Taxation and Other Laws ( Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing today.
FCRA Bill Not On Today's Parliamentary Agenda
The government is unlikely to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in Parliament on Thursday, sources said. FCRA is not mentioned in the list of Business but it might come today in the Lok Sabha, they added.
The bill seeks to empower the government to create a "Designated Authority" to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using foreign contributions when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases because it is not renewed. It also states that in case of assets that are a place of worship, the Authority must ensure that its religious character is maintained. The proposed legislation also reduces the maximum penalty for violation of the Act from imprisonment of five years to one year.
As per MHA, 13,520 organisations received Rs 55,741 crore of foreign contribution between 2019 and 2022. The FCRA portal indicates that, as of July 15, 2026, there are 14,449 active FCRA certificates, 22,498 cancelled and 15,212 deemed as expired.
Congress MP Submits Notice For Discussion On Police Action Against Student Protestors
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the day's listed business for a discussion on the police action during the student protest. He has also sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In his notice, Tagore described the matter as one of "definite and urgent public importance". He alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas and water cannons were used against protesters, including women, and said the allegations required a "full, fair, and transparent examination."
Tagore has sought details on who authorised the police action, whether the use of force followed the law and established procedures, and the circumstances in which crowd-control measures were used.