Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its final day on Thursday, with the standoff between the government and the Opposition parties showing little or no signs of easing.
Amid the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the alleged police excesses against protestors during the July 20 Jantar Mantar student protest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he is ready to answer the Opposition's questions and even offered to hold discussions late into Thursday or extend the session, provided the Opposition formally sought a debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also said the government is willing to extend the session if the Opposition agrees to a discussion.
However, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rejected Shah's offer, accusing the Home Minister of remaining absent from Parliament for most of the session and questioning the government's last-minute attempt to break the deadlock.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny. The motion, moved by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, provides for a committee, comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
The ongoing monsoon session has been marked by repeated disruptions in both Houses, with the Opposition also raising issues including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row and other demands. Amid the logjam, Parliament has so far cleared 19 Bills, including the Bill seeking to rename Kerala as Keralam and the NCDC Amendment Bill. Seven of the 19 Bills were passed without a discussion.
On the final day, all eyes will be on whether the government and Opposition reach an agreement on a debate or whether the proceedings will once again be disrupted by protests.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for live updates from both Houses of Parliament throughout the day.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
The Lok Sabha proceedings began with 'Vande Mataram' before the House was adjourned sine die. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi were present in the House.
Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi: 'Parliament Doesn't Run Like Your Own House'
Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, accusing him of treating Parliament like his "own house". Singh also slammed Gandhi for "trying to dictate how Parliament should function and challenging the authority of Home Minister Amit Shah".
"...He (Lok Sabha LoP) wants to run the House just as he runs his own home. Parliament operates on a specific system, yet he challenges proceedings, and is under the delusion that Dharmendra Pradhan resigned because of him... Next, he thought he would force Amit Shah to resign, and then PM Narendra Modi. Democracy is not anyone's personal fiefdom. It functions according to a system." Singh said.
Oppn MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Presence Of PM Modi, HM Shah In House
Opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, launch protest inside the Parliament premises with a toy monkey and raise slogans, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."
TMC MP Blames Govt For Allegedly Failing To Run The House
TMC MP Saugata Roy made it clear that the Opposition is in no mood to hear the Home Minister's speech. "We do not wish to listen to a long lecture. We wanted the government to clarify who ordered the pellet gun firing, but that explanation was not provided...The entire government is responsible. It is not our responsibility to run the House; it is theirs. It is their job to persuade and convince the Opposition."
Oppn Running Away From Debate In Parliament: Nitin Nabin
BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Nabin accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of avoiding discussions on issues concerning the people and undermining democratic values during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
In a post on X, the BJP president said Parliament is the "sacred temple of democracy" where people's issues should be discussed, but alleged that the Congress repeatedly shifted its demands and avoided meaningful debate during the session. He alleged that the Opposition initially demanded a discussion on youth-related issues but later backed out when the government expressed its readiness to hold a discussion.
"The government was ready for discussion on every topic, but the opposition kept running away from the people's issues. Why, after all, was the opposition fleeing from Debate, Discussion, and Dialogue?" Nabin said.
Nabin further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the INDIA bloc are avoiding discussions because they fear that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in Parliament would counter their allegations. "The truth is that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and the INDIA alliance were fleeing from discussions because they knew that when the Honourable Home Minister speaks in Parliament, all the lies of Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance would be shattered," he said.
Can Extend Session If Opposition Agrees: Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday suggested that the Monsoon Session can be extended if the Opposition agrees to a discussion on Thursday. "Extending the session is a very small matter. Even if Congress says at 11 am that it is ready for discussion, we will extend the time," he said while responding to a query during a media interaction.