Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi: 'Parliament Doesn't Run Like Your Own House'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, accusing him of treating Parliament like his "own house". Singh also slammed Gandhi for "trying to dictate how Parliament should function and challenging the authority of Home Minister Amit Shah".

"...He (Lok Sabha LoP) wants to run the House just as he runs his own home. Parliament operates on a specific system, yet he challenges proceedings, and is under the delusion that Dharmendra Pradhan resigned because of him... Next, he thought he would force Amit Shah to resign, and then PM Narendra Modi. Democracy is not anyone's personal fiefdom. It functions according to a system." Singh said.