Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Motion To Revoke Suspension Of 8 MPs Likely; Key Business In Focus In Both Houses

'Apologise': Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, questioning the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He claimed that some Congress MLAs have rejected Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and said the Congress leader should first “take care of his own house” and apologise for not being able to manage the party.

Singh also took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, saying that after losing even a single vote, he is no longer fit to continue as the Leader of the Opposition. He asserted that it is easy to level allegations against the government, but Opposition leaders must also be accountable for their own political setbacks. The Union Minister said Tejashwi Yadav should step down voluntarily from his position, reiterating that the Opposition’s criticism of the government lacks credibility given their internal challenges.