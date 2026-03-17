Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Motion To Revoke Suspension Of 8 MPs Likely; Key Business In Focus In Both Houses
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha are likely to begin with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by ministers and the presentation of several standing committee reports on communications and IT, External Affairs, Finance, Labour, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Water Resources and Home Affairs. A motion will also be moved to adopt the Fifteenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee, followed by matters raised under Rule 377.
In the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Appropriation Bill, which authorises the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet expenditure for the current financial year. The Bill is a key part of the Budget process and follows the passage of Demands for Grants, enabling the government to legally spend funds approved by Parliament.
In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to move a motion around noon seeking revocation of the suspension of eight opposition MPs, a major demand of the Opposition since the second leg of the Budget Session began on March 9.
The House will also take up crucial financial business, including further discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for the Ministries of Railways, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Home Affairs for 2026–27, along with cut motions.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will seek leave to withdraw the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee.
In the Rajya Sabha, the focus will remain on ongoing Budget business, with members expected to continue discussions on Demands for Grants for various ministries for 2026-27, along with related cut motions. The Upper House is also likely to take up listed legislative business, depending on the progress of proceedings and coordination between the treasury and opposition benches.
Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have written to Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, demanding a discussion on the functioning of key government ministries. According to sources, the MPs have sought a debate in the Upper House on the functioning of either the Ministry of Commerce and Industry or the Ministry of External Affairs.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging the government to convene an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the modalities and roadmap for implementing the Women’s Reservation Act. Kharge noted that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, passed unanimously in September 2023, is yet to be implemented. Government sources indicated that efforts are underway to bring Opposition parties on board, with the possibility of introducing an amendment Bill to implement the law before the completion of the delimitation exercise. However, the Union Cabinet is yet to clear the proposal.
Sources also suggested that the legislation could be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first, possibly next week, once it receives Cabinet approval.
Separately, the suspension of eight opposition MPs, seven from the Congress and one from the CPI(M), is likely to be revoked following a meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The MPs were suspended on February 3 for unruly behaviour during the first part of the Budget Session and were barred for the entire session, which is scheduled to conclude on April 2. Congress leader K Suresh said Rijiju will formally move the motion in the House. The suspended MPs include Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole, Dean Kuriakose and CPI(M) member S Venkatesan.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
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Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Proceedings for the day have begun in both Houses - the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Question Hour begins in the Lok Sabha.
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