Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Congress Seeks Discussion On PM's Reference In Epstein Files; LS To Take Up Motion Of Thanks On President's Address
Published : February 2, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST|
Updated : February 2, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST
A day after the Union Budget 2026-27 was presented in Lok Sabha, the house will take up the discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal set to move the motion to thank the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28.
According to the list of business, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will second the motion. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on February 4 (Wednesday). The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am today to address a packed agenda.
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs Tariq Anwar, Amarinder Raja Warring, Anto Antony, and Jothimani are expected to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore, meanwhile, has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss PM Modi's reference in the Epstein files. The purported Epstein email sent on July 9, 2017, to one Jabor Y reads: "The Indian Prime Minister Modi took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago. IT WORKED!" The Ministry of External Affairs has rubbished the claims as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal"
Rajya Sabha will also take up the discussion on the President's address, with BJP MP C. Sadanandan Master to move the motion to thank the President. According to the list of business, BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni will second the Motion.
Three papers are to be laid in the Rajya Sabha today, including one each from the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11. At an all-party meeting held on January 27, opposition parties urged discussions on a range of issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing SIR of poll rolls, and the UGC controversy.
The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
On Sunday, Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Proceedings Underway In Both Houses
Proceedings have started at 11 am today in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Both houses are scheduled to take up the discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Kerala MPs Protest Outside Parliament Against 'Anti-Kerala' Budget
Opposition MPs from Kerala protested against the Union Budget 2026 outside the Parliament on Monday, calling it an 'anti-Kerala Budget'. The protest comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Lok Sabha.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised the Budget, terming it a "blatant declaration of hostility" toward the state. In a post on X, Vijayan said the budget ignored Kerala's demands for AIIMS and railway corridors, effectively "erasing Kerala from the map." He added that the budget prioritises corporate interests over the common man, slashes MGNREGS funds, and promotes private mining through proposed 'rare earth corridors,' describing it as a "nefarious strike against our sovereignty and federal values."
Vijayan asserted that Kerala "will not stay silent against this neglect," emphasising the state's discontent with the Union government's fiscal decisions.
"The Union Budget 2026 presented by @nsitharaman is a blatant declaration of hostility toward Kerala. By ignoring our demands for AIIMS and railway corridors, the @FinMinIndia has erased Kerala from the map. This budget abandons the common man for corporate greed. Slashing MGNREGS funds and pushing for private mining via 'rare earth corridors' is a nefarious strike against our sovereignty and federal values. Kerala will not stay silent against this neglect," he posted on X.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: AAP MP Seeks Discussion of 'Destruction Of Heritage' In Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion "on the destruction of heritage taking place in the name of redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi."
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion To Discuss PM Modi's Reference In Epstein files
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha today, seeking "urgent discussion on serious international reports allegedly referencing PM Narendra Modi in communications linked to Jeffrey Epstein".
On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the references made to PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 in an email that is purportedly part of the recently released Epstein Files. The MEA stated the reference as the trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal.
"We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.
The purported Epstein's email sent on July 9, 2017, to one Jabor Y reads: "The Indian Prime Minister Modi took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago. IT WORKED!"