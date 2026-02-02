Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Congress Seeks Discussion On PM's Reference In Epstein Files; LS To Take Up Motion Of Thanks On President's Address

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Kerala MPs Protest Outside Parliament Against 'Anti-Kerala' Budget

Opposition MPs from Kerala protested against the Union Budget 2026 outside the Parliament on Monday, calling it an 'anti-Kerala Budget'. The protest comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Lok Sabha.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised the Budget, terming it a "blatant declaration of hostility" toward the state. In a post on X, Vijayan said the budget ignored Kerala's demands for AIIMS and railway corridors, effectively "erasing Kerala from the map." He added that the budget prioritises corporate interests over the common man, slashes MGNREGS funds, and promotes private mining through proposed 'rare earth corridors,' describing it as a "nefarious strike against our sovereignty and federal values."

Vijayan asserted that Kerala "will not stay silent against this neglect," emphasising the state's discontent with the Union government's fiscal decisions.

"The Union Budget 2026 presented by @nsitharaman is a blatant declaration of hostility toward Kerala. By ignoring our demands for AIIMS and railway corridors, the @FinMinIndia has erased Kerala from the map. This budget abandons the common man for corporate greed. Slashing MGNREGS funds and pushing for private mining via 'rare earth corridors' is a nefarious strike against our sovereignty and federal values. Kerala will not stay silent against this neglect," he posted on X.