Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Ruckus
Published : February 9, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST|
Updated : February 9, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, are set to begin discussions on the Union Budget 2026-27 today, days after it was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lower House. The government has described the Budget as being powered by Yuvashakti and anchored in three key “kartavyas”, while laying out big-ticket infrastructure and reform announcements.
Among the headline proposals are seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors and a plan to operationalise 20 national waterways over the next five years. The Central Government has also raised the Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, aiming to curb excessive speculation in the markets.
While the ruling NDA has backed the proposals, Opposition parties have sharpened their attack, alleging that the financial blueprint overlooks marginalised communities and pressing livelihood concerns. The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has announced a protest later this week.
Apart from the Budget debate, Opposition members are expected to push for a discussion on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement framework between India and the United States. Senior DMK leader TR Baalu has already moved an adjournment motion flagging apprehensions over zero tariffs on select American farm imports.
Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will also meet at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of proceedings to chalk out their strategy for the remainder of the session.
In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey is slated to table a Comptroller and Auditor General report concerning the operational performance of NLC India Limited.
LIVE FEED
Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Budget Discussion, Flags Farm Imports
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for a detailed discussion on the Union Budget, raising concerns over the impact of possible imports on Indian farmers. “Who got a bigger share of the ‘Budget halwa’? There should be a discussion about the Budget, as all avenues have been opened for farmers. What will farmers do now if goods start coming from America, whether in small or large quantities?” he said.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
The Lok Sabha resumed, but was adjourned within minutes as Opposition MPs raised loud protests soon after the House convened. Speaker Om Birla appealed for calm and urged members to allow the Question Hour to continue, assuring them that all, including the Leader of the Opposition, would get an opportunity to speak later. However, as sloganeering persisted, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon.
Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Proceedings begin in both Houses of Parliament.
DMK Leader Moves Adjournment Motion On India-US Trade Deal Framework
Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and the United States, warning that tariff concessions could hurt farmers. The DMK leader said zero or reduced duties on several farm imports may open the floodgates for overseas produce.
The Centre, however, has asserted that sensitive sectors remain protected. Piyush Goyal said apples have been given only a limited quota, lower than existing imports, stressing that domestic growers will not be undermined. The issue surfaces as Parliament prepares to debate the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.