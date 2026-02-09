Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Ruckus

DMK Leader Moves Adjournment Motion On India-US Trade Deal Framework

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and the United States, warning that tariff concessions could hurt farmers. The DMK leader said zero or reduced duties on several farm imports may open the floodgates for overseas produce.

The Centre, however, has asserted that sensitive sectors remain protected. Piyush Goyal said apples have been given only a limited quota, lower than existing imports, stressing that domestic growers will not be undermined. The issue surfaces as Parliament prepares to debate the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.