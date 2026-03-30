Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Discuss Efforts To End Naxalism As Deadline Nears; RS To Take Up CAPF Bill

FM Sitharaman Addresses Unauthorised Access To Bank Account Data In Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to questions in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour on unauthorised access to bank account details of customers.

She explained that banks must comply with at least seven regulatory frameworks regarding customer data. These include data privacy under the KYC framework, RBI master directions, and strict instructions on customer secrecy and information sharing.

Sitharaman emphasised that banks must maintain confidentiality under their contractual relationship with customers. She added that several acts, such as the Banking Companies Act and digital lending guidelines, also govern data protection and privacy.