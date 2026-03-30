Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Discuss Efforts To End Naxalism As Deadline Nears; RS To Take Up CAPF Bill
Published : March 30, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST|
Updated : March 30, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Both Houses of Parliament are set for a busy legislative day, with key discussions lined up today. The Lok Sabha will take up discussion on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and a debate on left-wing extremism is also on the cards as March 31st deadline is just a day away. The Rajya Sabha will take the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which had earlier been referred to a Select Committee, is aimed at addressing delays and introducing procedural reforms in insolvency resolution for companies and individuals. Sitharaman is expected to move that the Bill be passed after the House takes it into consideration.
Alongside legislative business, a discussion under Rule 193 will be held on efforts to eliminate left-wing extremism in the country. The discussion will be raised by MPs Dr Byreddy Shabari and Shrikant Eknath Shinde. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly reiterated the government’s commitment to making India free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026.
Proceedings in the Lower House with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by several ministers, including those from the Ministries of Education, Finance, Jal Shakti, Environment, Labour, Youth Affairs and Corporate Affairs.
The Secretary General will also report messages from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026, and the Finance Bill, 2026. Several parliamentary committee reports will be presented, including those of the Committee on Public Undertakings on subjects such as foodgrain storage by the Food Corporation of India, the modernisation of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), and performance reviews of PSUs such as NMDC, BSNL, BHEL, Oil India Limited and IRFC. In addition, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will present a report on the impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ministers will also make statements on the implementation of recommendations related to petroleum PSUs and sports schemes, including Khelo India and the Sports Authority of India.
Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026, is scheduled for further consideration and passage. The Bill, introduced by Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nityanand Rai, on March 25, proposes deputation-based appointments to senior ranks in the CAPFs. It mandates that 50 per cent of Inspector General posts and at least 67 per cent of Additional Director General posts be filled through deputation, while all posts at the level of Special Director General and Director General will be filled entirely through deputation.
Opposition members have opposed the Bill, arguing that it runs contrary to a 2025 Supreme Court judgment that recommended a gradual reduction in deputation posts in CAPFs up to the Senior Administrative Grade level within a defined timeframe.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
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