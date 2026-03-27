Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Take Up Key Legislative Business, RS To Take Up Finance Bill
Published : March 27, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST|
Updated : March 27, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
As proceedings began today, Lok Sabha is likely to see a packed legislative and procedural agenda, while Rajya Sabha will take up the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill for consideration and return.
As per the revised list of business, Lok House will first take up Question Hour, where members will raise queries to various ministries.
Following this, several ministers, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, are scheduled to lay official papers on the Table of the House, covering key updates from ministries such as Law and Justice, Health and AYUSH.
The Lok Sabha will also receive messages from the Rajya Sabha, including its concurrence on the formation of a Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and communication regarding the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Several parliamentary committees are slated to present their reports, including the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing. These reports cover crucial issues such as reservation policies, oilseed and pulse production, and water-efficient agricultural practices.
In addition, reports and statements from committees on labour, rural development, coal, mines and steel will also be tabled, reflecting ongoing parliamentary oversight across sectors.
Later in the day, a key motion will be moved to extend the time for submission of the Joint Committee report on three important bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The legislative business will culminate with further consideration and passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee, marking a significant item on the government’s reform agenda.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves an adjournment motion seeking urgent discussion on the LPG price hike. He said, “The recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder rates by 30-40 per cent has sent shockwaves across the nation.”
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Zero Hour In Rajya Sabha
During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Members are raising various issues of urgent public importance with the Chair's permission.
Union Minister JP Nadda Addresses MPs' Concerns on Fertiliser Raw Material Imports Amid Crisis
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda is responding to questions in the Lok Sabha regarding the import of raw materials for fertiliser production following the escalation of the West Asia conflict.
The Union Minister assured the MPs that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive measures to ensure a steady supply of essential inputs for the fertiliser industry. He also emphasised that alternative supply routes and sources are being explored to minimise any potential disruption, and maintained that there is currently no shortage affecting fertiliser production or distribution in the country.
Question Hour Taken Up In Lok Sabha
Question Hour is underway in the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Sitharaman Explains Rationale Behind Fuel Duty Cuts
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the government's commitment to protecting consumers amid global fuel supply disruptions. Speaking on the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, Sitharaman said, "The Prime Minister’s approach in such situations is to ensure the public is not burdened by shortages of LPG or fuel. He directed that consumer prices should not be increased. Accordingly, we decided to cut excise duties so that oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue purchasing crude oil, preventing any shortage in the country."
She added, "We have also raised the excise duty on ATF exports to ensure its availability within India."
Congress' Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticises Centre Following Excise Duty Cut on Fuel
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has sharply criticised the central government after the recent excise duty cut on petrol and diesel. Speaking to ANI, he argued that the Modi government failed to pass on benefits to consumers when global oil prices dropped and claimed that India lacks both storage capacity and viable alternatives, making the country vulnerable.
"When oil prices fell in the international market, the government didn’t reduce domestic fuel prices. Now, if international prices are high, is Modi ji controlling them? The government seems to be saying both things," Bhagat said.
He warned that India will ultimately suffer for not finding an alternative energy solution, adding, "We don’t have storage capacity or any other alternative and we are not self-reliant."
The comments come in the wake of the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and on diesel to zero, as announced in a Gazette notification. The government also imposed a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel exports amid rising tensions in West Asia and disruption of global oil supply routes.
Kiren Rijiju Hails Fuel Tax Cut
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the government’s decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel, characterising it as a significant relief measure during challenging times. He said, "On behalf of the public, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking such a big step in this difficult time. This was not an easy step to take, yet he has shown how to act in the interest of the public... The state governments have been directed to take strict action against those who indulge in hoarding to ensure no shortage of gas and fuel."
Addressing the logistical and security aspects of the announcement, the Minister reiterated the Prime Minister's call for calm and urged citizens to avoid panic buying. He also highlighted a rare moment of unity, stating that even Opposition members had shown appreciation for the decision during recent consultations. To ensure the benefits reach the public without disruption, Rijiju confirmed that state governments have been directed to enforce strict measures against hoarding to prevent artificial shortages of gas and fuel.
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
Both Houses: the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have begun the proceedings.
Union Minister Praises PM Modi’s Leadership Amid Excise Duty Cuts
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted, "Amid the ongoing turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his leadership by making a bold and compassionate decision to reduce excise duty, bringing petrol down to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13, and diesel to zero from Rs 10 per litre. This move brings significant relief to the common man. Just as India set an example during the COVID pandemic, PM Modi is once again showing the way forward for the world in these challenging times."
Excise Duty Cuts: TDP MP Lauds Government Measures
TDP MP Krishna Prasad has welcomed the government's move to reduce excise duty, stating, "With excise duty on petrol slashed from Rs 13 to Rs 3 and on diesel cut from Rs 10 to zero, the NDA government is taking swift action to bring the situation under control. While many countries are facing difficulties, the decisions of our Cabinet and the Prime Minister are intended to keep the impact on our country to a minimum."