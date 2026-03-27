Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Take Up Key Legislative Business, RS To Take Up Finance Bill

Congress' Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticises Centre Following Excise Duty Cut on Fuel

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has sharply criticised the central government after the recent excise duty cut on petrol and diesel. Speaking to ANI, he argued that the Modi government failed to pass on benefits to consumers when global oil prices dropped and claimed that India lacks both storage capacity and viable alternatives, making the country vulnerable.

"When oil prices fell in the international market, the government didn’t reduce domestic fuel prices. Now, if international prices are high, is Modi ji controlling them? The government seems to be saying both things," Bhagat said.

He warned that India will ultimately suffer for not finding an alternative energy solution, adding, "We don’t have storage capacity or any other alternative and we are not self-reliant."

The comments come in the wake of the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and on diesel to zero, as announced in a Gazette notification. The government also imposed a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel exports amid rising tensions in West Asia and disruption of global oil supply routes.