Parliament Budget Session LIVE: All-Party Meet Today On West Asia Crisis; LS To Take Up Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Discuss Finance Bill

Govt May Seek Break In Parliament Session Amid Assembly Polls, Says Sources

The government is likely to seek a break in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament this week, following requests from several MPs across parties who want to focus on upcoming Assembly elections, sources said. The session, which began its second leg on March 9, was originally scheduled to conclude on April 2, with key financial business, including the passage of the Finance Bill, on the agenda.

However, government sources indicated there could be a change in plans, with a brief recess likely. Parliament may be reconvened after the elections to complete pending legislative work, with results for five States/UTs expected on May 4.

The ongoing session has also seen intense political activity, including a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which was defeated by voice vote on March 11 after a two-day debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed both Houses on the West Asia conflict, stressing the need for a "united voice of peace and dialogue" from Parliament amid rising global tensions and their impact on India's energy security and trade.