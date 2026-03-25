Parliament Budget Session LIVE: All-Party Meet Today On West Asia Crisis; LS To Take Up Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Discuss Finance Bill
Published : March 25, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Amid rising concerns over the West Asia conflict's economic and security implications for India, the Central Government has convened an all-party meeting today at 5 PM to brief leaders on the evolving situation and India's preparedness. The meeting aims to build consensus on the country’s diplomatic and strategic response as the conflict, in its fourth week, has caused severe disruptions in global shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy route.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs are protesting against the LPG crisis at Parliament's Makkar Dwar today ahead of the proceedings.
Despite the scheduled protests, the Lok Sabha will take up crucial legislative business, including the Finance Bill 2026, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to move it for passage. The Bill seeks to implement the government’s financial proposals for 2026-27 and is listed for consideration and passage as per the revised List of Business.
The House will also take up the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage, aimed at further strengthening the insolvency resolution framework.
Proceedings will begin with obituary references, followed by Question Hour and the tabling of official papers by ministers, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitin Prasada, B L Verma, Suresh Gopi, L Murugan and Ravneet Singh, as per the agenda. Several standing committee reports on Demands for Grants (2026-27) across sectors such as education, women and child development, science and technology, space, transport, and tourism will also be presented.
In the Rajya Sabha, the House is expected to continue legislative and procedural business amid Opposition demands for a full-fledged discussion on the West Asia crisis.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a high-level meeting to review fertiliser availability and allocation across states, amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the West Asia crisis. Officials said the focus will be on maintaining stable supply chains and protecting farmers from any adverse fallout of global uncertainties.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Govt May Seek Break In Parliament Session Amid Assembly Polls, Says Sources
The government is likely to seek a break in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament this week, following requests from several MPs across parties who want to focus on upcoming Assembly elections, sources said. The session, which began its second leg on March 9, was originally scheduled to conclude on April 2, with key financial business, including the passage of the Finance Bill, on the agenda.
However, government sources indicated there could be a change in plans, with a brief recess likely. Parliament may be reconvened after the elections to complete pending legislative work, with results for five States/UTs expected on May 4.
The ongoing session has also seen intense political activity, including a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which was defeated by voice vote on March 11 after a two-day debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed both Houses on the West Asia conflict, stressing the need for a "united voice of peace and dialogue" from Parliament amid rising global tensions and their impact on India's energy security and trade.
Question Hour Underway In Lok Sabha
Question Hour is underway in the Lok Sabha.
Trump 'Lacks Diplomacy', Reacting Hastily Amid War: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised US President Donald Trump over the ongoing conflict, claiming the US is "losing the war". He said, "If President Trump understood diplomacy, he would not have gone to war. America is losing the war, and this has become evident. That is why Trump is now reacting hastily."
Girdhari Yadav Says Will Respond To Speaker As JD(U) Moves Disqualification Notice
JD(U) has approached the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking the disqualification of its MP Girdhari Yadav for alleged anti-party activities, party sources said.
Responding to the development, Yadav said he would present his stand if formally questioned. "I will answer to it when I am questioned by the Speaker. I don't know what Dileshwar Kamait has said. I have no such record for any anti-party activity," he told ANI.
The move comes months after Yadav was issued a show-cause notice for remarks questioning EVMs, which the party said went against its official stand and caused embarrassment. The party had termed his statements a "lapse in discipline" and not in line with JD(U)’s position supporting the Election Commission and use of EVMs.
All-party Meet On West Asia Crisis Today: Athawale Calls For Wider Consultation
As the Centre convenes an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis today, Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said the issue will be discussed in detail, urging all parties to share their perspectives. "There will be a discussion on the West Asia crisis at the all-party meeting. Everyone should bring in their perspectives," he said.
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have begun the proceedings for the day.
LS Adjournment Motion Over TN Fishermen Stranded In Iran
Congress MP from Kanniyakumari Vijay Vasanth moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on over 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen reportedly stranded in Iran and nearby islands.
In his notice, Vasanth flagged reports of acute food shortage and panic among the fishermen, calling the situation "dire" and demanding immediate intervention. "These individuals… are unable to survive and are in urgent need of assistance," the letter stated.
He urged the government to act on a war footing, including evacuation, food and medical aid, relocation to safer areas, and diplomatic steps to ensure their return to India.
Amit Shah To Seek Leave To Introduce FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 In LS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will seek leave to introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha today, as per the Supplementary List of Business. The proposed legislation aims to further amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.
Centre Notifies New Order To Streamline Gas, Petroleum Pipeline Expansion
The Central government has issued a new order to streamline the laying, building and expansion of pipelines for natural gas and petroleum products, aimed at boosting energy security and improving ease of doing business in the sector.
The move introduces time-bound approvals, standardised charges and procedures, and provisions for deemed clearances to reduce delays. It also seeks to enable authorised entities to expand pipeline networks across regions and improve consumer access to piped natural gas.
Oppn MPs protest with 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises' Posters In Parliament Premises
Opposition MPs staged a protest on Parliament's premises, holding posters reading "Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises" as they targeted the government over rising fuel and LPG prices. The protest comes amid heightened political tensions, with Opposition leaders raising concerns over inflation and its impact on household budgets.
Govt Convenes All-Party Meet To Discuss West Asia Crisis
The government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday to brief political leaders on the evolving crisis in West Asia. The meeting, scheduled to be held at 5 PM inside the Parliament complex, will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to brief party leaders on the latest developments and India's diplomatic stance.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements in both Houses of Parliament, where he described the situation as an "unprecedented crisis" with potentially long-lasting consequences.
Giriraj Singh: World Trusts PM Modi’s Leadership
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with US President Donald Trump on the West Asia crisis, asserting that the global community has faith in India’s leadership. “The Prime Minister has tweeted, and the world is looking towards him because many top global leaders are facing questions about their leadership. There is a belief that the world trusts Narendra Modi and that he is fulfilling his duty while being serious about both the country and the situation. Unlike Rahul Gandhi, who only misleads people,” Singh said.