Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha On West Asia Conflict, LS To Take Up Key Business

'Like Mann Ki Baat': Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticises PM Modi's Speech On West Asia

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the West Asia conflict, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticised the address, alleging a lack of discussion and engagement with Opposition voices.

"Yesterday's speech came right after Rahul Gandhi's program in Gujarat... We wanted healthy discussions on issues of security, energy, fuel... We expected that we, representatives of different regions of the country, would be given a chance to ask questions and offer suggestions about the current situation. But the PM just kept all of his points in a one-way manner like 'Mann Ki Baat', as rightly said by Rahul Gandhi," Bhagat said.

He added that the Opposition had expected a more inclusive debate in Parliament on critical issues such as national security, energy concerns and fuel prices.