Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha On West Asia Conflict, LS To Take Up Key Business
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, all eyes will be on the proceedings in Rajya Sabha today, where the PM is expected to make a detailed statement on the evolving situation in West Asia and its implications for India’s energy and economic security.
The Prime Minister is likely to outline the government’s assessment of the "worrisome" situation in the region, with a focus on safeguarding India’s energy supplies amid global volatility. Sources suggest that he may also address contingency planning for crude imports, fertiliser availability, and broader supply chain stability, given India’s dependence on West Asia.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Modi had already flagged concerns about the situation, while reassuring that the Centre has taken adequate steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertiliser. He emphasised that the government has never allowed the burden of global crises to fall on farmers and reiterated its commitment to insulating the agriculture sector from external shocks.
According to the List of Business, proceedings will begin in Lok Sabha today at 11 AM with Question Hour. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the Table of the House by several Union Ministers. After this, ministers from key portfolios, including Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Social Justice and Empowerment, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Home Affairs, will present official documents.
The House will then take up important committee business. Members Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Rajeev Rai are scheduled to present three reports of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. These reports examine regulatory infirmities related to the National Medical Commission, Mineral Concession and Colliery Control Rules, and Food Safety and Standards Rules, spanning ministries such as Health and Family Welfare and Coal.
A statement will also be made by Minister Jitin Prasada on the implementation status of recommendations from the 193rd report of the Standing Committee on Commerce, which deals with the Indian leather industry and its future outlook.
The Lower House will also resume discussion on the Finance Bill, 2026, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to move it for consideration and passage as part of the government’s financial proposals for 2026–27. In addition, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be taken up for consideration and passing, with Social Justice Minister Dr Virendra Kumar moving the legislation.
In the Rajya Sabha, the House will begin with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by ministers. During Zero Hour, members are expected to raise urgent public issues. In addition, any pending legislative or government business may also be taken up, keeping the focus on both domestic priorities and evolving international developments.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
'Like Mann Ki Baat': Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticises PM Modi's Speech On West Asia
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the West Asia conflict, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticised the address, alleging a lack of discussion and engagement with Opposition voices.
"Yesterday's speech came right after Rahul Gandhi's program in Gujarat... We wanted healthy discussions on issues of security, energy, fuel... We expected that we, representatives of different regions of the country, would be given a chance to ask questions and offer suggestions about the current situation. But the PM just kept all of his points in a one-way manner like 'Mann Ki Baat', as rightly said by Rahul Gandhi," Bhagat said.
He added that the Opposition had expected a more inclusive debate in Parliament on critical issues such as national security, energy concerns and fuel prices.
'Abodh Baalak': Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On PM Modi's Speech
Reacting to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack, calling him an "abodh baalak".
"Rahul Gandhi is an 'abodh baalak'. He spread misinformation and provoked people during the coronavirus period. Today, India's public trusts PM Narendra Modi… Fuel prices have not risen in the country… Countries around the world have raised the prices… There is one problem in the country, the LoP," Singh said.
He further asserted that the public continues to have faith in PM Modi, while accusing the Leader of the Opposition of misleading people and creating unnecessary issues.