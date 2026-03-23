Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman To Introduce Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill And Finance Bill In Lok Sabha
Published : March 23, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST|
Updated : March 23, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, are set to convene for a crucial day of legislative and procedural business.
Lok Sabha session today will begin with the Question Hour, during which members will raise key public issues. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to further amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and the Companies Act, 2013. The key legislative focus will be on crucial financial and corporate law reforms. She will also move the Finance Bill, 2026, which seeks to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2026-27, for consideration and passage.
According to the List of Business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, several ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Kirit Vardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra, will lay papers on the Table of the House.
Also, there will be a presentation of the Fourth Report of the Committee on the Empowerment of Women by BJP MPs D Purandeswari and Shobhanaben Baraiya. The report focuses on "Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women" and pertains to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Electronics and Information Technology. The House will also take up statements by ministers on Action Taken Reports related to MSME credit flow, insurance sector performance and financial services.
Additionally, updates related to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will be laid before the House. Matters under Rule 377 will also be taken up during the proceedings.
Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, similar legislative and official business is expected, with focus on papers, reports and government statements. The agenda includes the introduction of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, along with consideration and return of the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Govt Committed To Making Education Affordable: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is committed to making education affordable.
He said, "The net of the Education Ministry’s scheme is very wide," adding that there is no state or district-wise allocation for education loans for BPL students. Highlighting reforms, he said the PM Vijayalakshmi scheme has been revised to offer loans without a guarantor or collateral, with repayment terms up to 15 years.
He added that the scheme is flexible on family income, with interest rates starting from 3 per cent.
Bengal Transfers Row: TMC Walks Out Of RS
Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest in the Rajya Sabha over transfer-related issues in West Bengal. Raising slogans against the Centre, the MPs strongly objected before walking out of the House.
'Kerala Not Using Disaster Funds’, Says FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has countered allegations of bias in fund allocation, saying Opposition-ruled states like Kerala are not utilising funds provided by the Central Government. She said, "Despite the allocation, the Kerala government has not drawn the amount."
Highlighting details, Sitharaman added, "An amount of Rs 311.95 crore was approved under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund… however, no funds have been used so far."
The allocation included Rs 72 crore specifically for landslide risk mitigation in Wayanad. She said the Centre has been releasing funds, but utilisation by states remains a key concern.
'Data Security at Risk?': Digvijaya Singh
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised concerns about data security amid India's proposed membership of Pax Silica. He flagged potential risks related to data protection and privacy, seeking clarity from the government.
'Country Never Had PM Like Modi': Hema Malini
BJP MP Hema Malini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving Head of Government in India. She said, "Our Prime Minister is remarkable and does exceptional work… The country has never had such a Prime Minister before. We are very proud of him."
'Centre Blocking Funds to Opposition States': Congress
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has alleged that the Centre is deliberately blocking funds to Opposition-ruled states. He claimed restrictive conditions are being imposed, effectively impacting states like Kerala and its capital, Thiruvananthapuram.
RS Begins with Reports, Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru And Sukhdev
Rajya Sabha proceedings began with members laying committee reports on the Table of the House.
The House also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheedi Diwas.
LS Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Question Hour Begins
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheedi Diwas.
Following the tribute, proceedings in the Lok Sabha began with the Question Hour.
'Why Not Advance BRICS Summit?': Congress On West Asia Crisis
The Congress has sharpened its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the West Asia crisis. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh asked, "Why is the self-styled Vishwaguru not advancing the BRICS+ Summit to put together a diplomatic initiative?"
He alleged that Modi does not want to "antagonise President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu". Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's outreach, Ramesh said, "Phone calls have their limitations… Summits can be more productive and result in concrete steps."
He also claimed the government has failed to take a clear, collective stand, accusing it of "diminishing" India's BRICS presidency and of trying to "appease" global leaders.
The Congress has also criticised the Centre for not pushing for a ceasefire despite Modi's "claimed friendships" with global leaders.
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have begun the proceedings.
West Asia Conflict: Congress MP Seeks All-Party Meet
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has questioned the Central Government's preparedness amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and called for an all-party meeting. He said, "While the government has made a good policy, how is the implementation going?"
Flagging concerns over oil dependence, Bhagat added India should have explored imports from "Africa, Russia or Latin America".
Calling the situation serious, he said, "This isn’t just a problem for one party, it is a problem for the whole country." He also alleged the government is "always in election mood" and urged it to "rise above politics" and hold an all-party discussion.
War Must End Soon, Says BJP MP Konda Reddy On West Asia Conflict
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has reacted to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the ongoing West Asia conflict. He said, "This conflict is not just about bombs and soldiers, it is also financial and economic warfare, especially around petroleum and petrodollars."
Reddy added that India now treats energy assets as strategic, saying details will not be publicly disclosed, much like defence assets.
Highlighting global trade tensions, he said, "When many countries surrendered to President Trump's tariff threats, it was Modi who stood firm… he is now an inspiration for world leaders."
On the conflict, he termed it "an irrational and meaningless war between two irrational leaders" and expressed hope that "the war should end soon." He added that while the situation poses challenges, "the Prime Minister has already devised plans and we must all cooperate."
Shashi Tharoor Calls Transgender Persons Amendment Bill 'Regressive'
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed the Transgender Persons Amendment Bill, 2026, calling it "deeply regressive". He said the Bill was introduced "surreptitiously and without proper stakeholder consultation".
Tharoor warned the amendments reverse the Supreme Court's NALSA 2014 judgment, adding they remove the right to "self-perceived gender identity" and replace it with "medical board verification and bureaucratic certification".
He also raised privacy concerns, saying mandatory reporting of gender-affirming surgeries could create a State registry of "deeply personal medical decisions". Calling the move harmful, Tharoor said the provisions risk pushing the community "back into legal invisibility" and urged that the Bill be sent to a Standing Committee.
Ram Gopal Yadav Raises Concerns Over Impact of US-Israel–Iran Conflict
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav has raised concerns over the global and domestic impact of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. He said the war is negatively affecting the global economy and warned that India is not immune to its fallout. Yadav claimed that several hotels are shutting down and highlighted a recent increase of Rs 22 in commercial gas prices. He also pointed to a potential fuel crisis, saying the expected shortage is causing significant losses to oil companies.
The SP leader further alleged that the government may delay a sharp hike in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 50-60 per litre until after the elections.