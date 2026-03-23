Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman To Introduce Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill And Finance Bill In Lok Sabha

Govt Committed To Making Education Affordable: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is committed to making education affordable.

He said, "The net of the Education Ministry’s scheme is very wide," adding that there is no state or district-wise allocation for education loans for BPL students. Highlighting reforms, he said the PM Vijayalakshmi scheme has been revised to offer loans without a guarantor or collateral, with repayment terms up to 15 years.

He added that the scheme is flexible on family income, with interest rates starting from 3 per cent.