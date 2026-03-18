Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'Emotional Moment For The House,' Says PM Modi As RS Bids Farewell To Retiring MPs

PM Modi On Humour In RS, Mentions Athawale

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the House earlier had ample space for humour and satire, but such moments seem to be gradually decreasing now. He said, "Sometimes we used to hear that there is a lot of opportunity for humour and satire in the House. These days, perhaps it is gradually decreasing… But our Athawale ji is evergreen. Athawale ji is leaving, but no one here will feel any shortcoming. I am fully confident that he will continue to serve satire and humour in abundance."

The Prime Minister's remarks drew a light moment in the House as he appreciated Ramdas Athawale's wit and contributions during proceedings.