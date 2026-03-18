Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'Emotional Moment For The House,' Says PM Modi As RS Bids Farewell To Retiring MPs
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Parliament is set for a packed day of proceedings today, with the Lok Sabha likely to take up key financial business while the Rajya Sabha would witness farewell speeches for retiring members.
In the Lower House, the day’s business will begin with an obituary reference to former MP Dr Kavuru Sambasiva Rao, followed by Question Hour and the laying of papers by ministers from multiple departments. A series of key committee reports across sectors, including Defence, Commerce, Education and Health, will be tabled during the day.
The House will also take up a motion to extend the timeline for submission of the Joint Committee report on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. On the financial front, discussions and voting will be held on Demands for Grants for major ministries, including Agriculture, Home, External Affairs and Power. At 6 PM, the Lok Sabha will take up the submission of outstanding Demands for Grants related to the Union Budget 2026-27.
Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, several members completing their tenure will be given a farewell today. The House will not take up Question Hour or Zero Hour to allow members time to deliver their farewell remarks.
The Rajya Sabha will also discuss several reports from parliamentary standing committees that are likely to be presented.
The Upper House on Tuesday discussed and returned the Appropriation Bill, 2026, to the Lok Sabha, which had already cleared it. The Bill authorises withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for the financial year 2025-26.
Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government’s budgeting is transparent and realistic, highlighting India’s strong economic position. She also noted a sharp increase in capital expenditure and emphasised that investments in infrastructure and energy are supporting sustained economic growth.
The Lok Sabha has also approved the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Railways for 2026-27, amounting to Rs 2.78 lakh crore. The House discussed the railway budgetary allocations before granting approval by voice vote. This forms part of the budget process, giving legal authority for the allocated funds to be spent on railway operations and infrastructure.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
PM Modi On Humour In RS, Mentions Athawale
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the House earlier had ample space for humour and satire, but such moments seem to be gradually decreasing now. He said, "Sometimes we used to hear that there is a lot of opportunity for humour and satire in the House. These days, perhaps it is gradually decreasing… But our Athawale ji is evergreen. Athawale ji is leaving, but no one here will feel any shortcoming. I am fully confident that he will continue to serve satire and humour in abundance."
The Prime Minister's remarks drew a light moment in the House as he appreciated Ramdas Athawale's wit and contributions during proceedings.
PM Modi On Value Of Parliamentary Tenure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that serving in the Rajya Sabha for six years is a significant opportunity, not only to contribute to national policymaking but also to gain invaluable personal experience.
He said, "The opportunity to remain here for six years is significant not only for contributing to national life through policy-making but also as an invaluable experience that enriches one's own life. When respected MPs come here with their thoughts, understanding, and capabilities, by the time they leave, these qualities multiply manifold through the power of experience."
The Prime Minister noted that members enter the House with their own ideas and understanding, but over time, these qualities are enriched and expanded through exposure, debate and parliamentary experience.
PM Modi Praises Senior Leaders in RS
Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the farewell session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said members retiring from the House have made valuable contributions to parliamentary functioning, whether they are being bid farewell during the session or otherwise.
He made a special mention of senior leaders such as H D Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar, noting that they have devoted more than half of their lives to parliamentary work. The Prime Minister said that, even with such extensive experience, these leaders continue to set an example for new MPs. He stressed that younger members should learn from them how to attend the House with dedication, contribute meaningfully to debates, and remain fully committed to the responsibilities entrusted by society.
He also appreciated their long tenure, saying such sustained public service is significant and reflects a deep commitment to democratic values and parliamentary traditions.
'Emotional Moment For House': PM Modi At Rajya Sabha Farewell
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell session for retiring members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the occasion as an emotional moment that returns every two years in the House. He said that while Parliament regularly witnesses discussions on a wide range of important national issues, such moments stand apart as they bring out the human and personal side of public life.
The Prime Minister noted that farewell sessions provide an opportunity for members across party lines to come together and express their respect and appreciation for colleagues who are moving forward for a special purpose after completing their tenure.
Highlighting the dignity of parliamentary traditions, he said these occasions reflect the shared journey of lawmakers and the mutual regard they hold for one another despite political differences. He also underlined that members' contributions continue to be valuable beyond their time in the House.
No Full Stop In Politics, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is no full stop in politics", while addressing the Rajya Sabha during the farewell session for retiring members. He highlighted that public life continues beyond formal roles and emphasised the importance of ongoing service and engagement in a democracy.
PM Modi Thanks Retiring MPs Of The Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks the Members of the Upper House, who are set to retire in the coming months from April to July. The Upper House is bidding farewell to MPs who are retiring on completion of their terms. A total of 59 MPs from 20 States will retire from the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Speaking In The RS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
Pralhad Joshi Replying To Queries On E-Commerce Consumer Rights In LS
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi replied to queries in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour on the protection of consumer rights in e-commerce. He highlighted that the government has put in place rules to safeguard online buyers, ensure transparency in pricing, and address unfair trade practices on digital platforms.
Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Both Houses: the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha begin proceedings for the day.
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns Citing 'Constant Insults'
Senior Congress leader and Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of the assembly elections in the state. In a letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bordoloi cited "insults" and "lack of support" from party leadership.
Read More | Blow To Congress: Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Cites Constant 'Insults'