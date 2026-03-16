Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Debate on CEC Impeachment, India-US Trade Deal Likely In Lok Sabha; RS Polls Underway
Published : March 16, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Proceedings began in both the Houses of the Parliament at 11 AM. The Lok Sabha is likely to witness debate on the LPG crisis amid the West Asia conflict, the India-US trade deal, the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other key issues.
Following a stormy start to the second half of the Budget Session, which included the rejection of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and continued protests by Opposition demanding a discussion on the 'LPG crisis', sources said the Trinamool Congress MPs submitted notices on March 13 in both Houses seeking the removal of the CEC. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats are currently examining the notices to verify whether they comply with the prescribed format and procedural requirements.
The Lok Sabha has begun the day with Question Hour, during which questions listed separately will be taken up and answered by the ministers.
Several ministers are also scheduled to lay papers on the Table of the House, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Ministry of Culture, Jayant Chaudhary from the Ministry of Education, Pankaj Chaudhary from the Ministry of Finance, Kirti Vardhan Singh from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Suresh Gopi from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Raksha Nikhil Khadse from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sukanta Majumdar from the Ministry of Education and Harsh Malhotra from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Members Anil Baluni and Dr MK Vishnu Prasad will present the 23rd and 24th Reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2025–26) related to Demands for Grants for 2026–27 of the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Dr Indra Hang Subba and Rajmohan Unnithan will present the 13th and 14th Reports of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution related to Demands for Grants for 2026–27 of the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Food and Public Distribution.
Dr Faggan Singh Kulaste and Lalji Verma will present several reports of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice related to Demands for Grants for 2026–27. Minister of State Suresh Gopi will also make a statement on action taken on recommendations regarding the development of niche and spiritual tourism circuits. Matters under Rule 377 will also be taken up during the proceedings.
The House will also continue with the second stage of the Union Budget, including discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for 2026-27 under the control of the Ministries of Railways and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, with cut motions listed separately to be moved during the debate.
Meanwhile, biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha are underway to fill 37 seats across 10 states, with counting scheduled for 5 pm the same day. The seats will fall vacant in April as the term of members elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana comes to an end.
Of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, including Sharad Pawar, Abhishek Singhvi, Tiruchi Siva and Vinod Tawade. Voting is now underway for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar, four from Odisha, and two from Haryana, where contests between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc have drawn significant attention.
Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s congratulatory letter following the rejection of the opposition’s no-confidence motion. In a message posted on X, Birla highlighted the Prime Minister’s faith in parliamentary rules, procedures and democratic traditions, stating that the letter reflected the values of public service demonstrated by Modi during his tenure as Prime Minister and earlier as Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
FM Sitharaman Highlights Stand-Up India Scheme
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that the Stand-Up India scheme was launched to expand opportunities for underrepresented groups, particularly SC/ST communities and women.
Replying to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during Question Hour in the Lower House, Sitharaman said the earlier Start-Up India initiative largely benefited people in urban areas. She added that the Stand-Up India scheme was introduced to ensure wider access to entrepreneurship and credit for SC/ST communities and women across the country.
Priyanka Gandhi Questions Poll Schedule
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned the structure of the recently announced election schedule, alleging that it appears to favour the ruling BJP. "The election dates that are announced and the way the phases are structured seem to be decided according to the BJP’s convenience," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
Zero Hour In Rajya Sabha, Question Hour In Lok Sabha
Matters raised with the Chair's permission during Zero Hour were taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Members flagged various public issues during the session.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded to questions raised by members during Question Hour regarding conservation and restoration projects at protected monuments.
Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell To Ranjan Gogoi
The Rajya Sabha on Monday bid farewell to retiring member Ranjan Gogoi as he completed his term in the Upper House. Members across party lines acknowledged his contributions during his tenure and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours.
Congress Slams Govt Over BRICS+ Silence
The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of failing to issue a collective statement on the West Asia conflict despite India holding the BRICS+ presidency in 2026. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “diminishing” the value of the grouping’s presidency to appease US President Donald Trump and maintain close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ramesh said that when Brazil held the BRICS+ presidency in 2025, the bloc had issued a joint statement on the US and Israel’s air assaults on Iran. However, he claimed that India has so far not shown the “inclination or courage” to release a collective statement on the recent developments, including US-Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent escalation in the region.
The Congress leader said the opposition has been demanding a discussion on the West Asia situation and its impact on India in both Houses of Parliament, but alleged that the government is refusing to allow a debate.
Opposition parties have also protested in Parliament over the issue, with the Congress staging demonstrations and walking out of the Rajya Sabha last week, saying the government’s response to the crisis has been inadequate.
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have started their proceedings for the day.
Youth Congress Plans Parliament Gherao
The Youth Congress on Monday announced plans to gherao Parliament over several issues, including the rise in LPG prices and unemployment. Security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the protest, with workers from several states expected to gather in Delhi to stage demonstrations near the Parliament complex. Police have stepped up deployment in sensitive areas and are closely monitoring the situation, while movement restrictions have also been imposed in zones around Parliament as a precautionary measure.
Congress Questions Election Schedule
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday raised questions over the timing and structure of the recently announced election schedule, alleging that it appears to favour the ruling BJP. Speaking on the announcement of poll dates, Tiwari said the elections should either have been announced after Parliament concludes or the House should have been adjourned sine die before the poll schedule was declared.
He also questioned the decision to hold the elections in West Bengal in just two phases, suggesting that the schedule raises concerns over fairness. "The dates have been announced keeping in mind that it favours the BJP. Either the Parliament should be sine die, or the elections should have been announced after the Parliament. Why are the elections in West Bengal being conducted in two phases only?" Tiwari said.