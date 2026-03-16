Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Debate on CEC Impeachment, India-US Trade Deal Likely In Lok Sabha; RS Polls Underway

Congress Slams Govt Over BRICS+ Silence

The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of failing to issue a collective statement on the West Asia conflict despite India holding the BRICS+ presidency in 2026. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “diminishing” the value of the grouping’s presidency to appease US President Donald Trump and maintain close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ramesh said that when Brazil held the BRICS+ presidency in 2025, the bloc had issued a joint statement on the US and Israel’s air assaults on Iran. However, he claimed that India has so far not shown the “inclination or courage” to release a collective statement on the recent developments, including US-Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent escalation in the region.

The Congress leader said the opposition has been demanding a discussion on the West Asia situation and its impact on India in both Houses of Parliament, but alleged that the government is refusing to allow a debate.

Opposition parties have also protested in Parliament over the issue, with the Congress staging demonstrations and walking out of the Rajya Sabha last week, saying the government’s response to the crisis has been inadequate.