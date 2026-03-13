Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon; Oppn May Raise CEC Impeachment Issue

Mahua Maji Says People Worried Over West Asia Situation

JMM MP Mahua Maji said MPs from the ruling side should communicate with people in their constituencies amid concerns over the situation in West Asia.

"I believe the responsibility of MPs from the ruling side increases. They should go to their respective constituencies and convey this message to the people everywhere, because the message coming from here may not be reaching them properly," she said.

Maji also criticised the Centre's stance, alleging that the government had "unnecessarily invited hostility with Iran by going to Israel and expressing support," and said the developing situation has led to fear and concern among people. "Opposition MPs are not misleading anyone; the public itself is worried," she added.