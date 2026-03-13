Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon; Oppn May Raise CEC Impeachment Issue
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST|
Updated : March 13, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
The Budget Session of Parliament on Friday will witness key financial and legislative business in both the Houses: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Appropriation Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage after the House votes on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26. The Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for government services during the financial year 2025-26.
The Lower House will also take up further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (Second Batch) for 2025-26 as part of the Union Budget process. Following this, discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants for the Ministries of Railways and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the financial year 2026-27 are scheduled during the day’s proceedings.
Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers of State Prataprao Jadhav (Health), Anupriya Patel (Chemicals and Fertilisers), and Sanjay Seth (Defence), will lay official papers in the House. Patel is also set to correct an earlier reply about Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, while Meghwal will outline the government’s legislative business for the week of March 16.
Later in the day, the Lok Sabha will shift focus to Private Members’ Business. Here, MPs are expected to introduce several legislative proposals, including Bills related to a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, prevention of mob lynching, regulation of tour operators, welfare of fishermen, and reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the private sector.
On the other hand, Opposition parties are also likely to raise the issue of initiating impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. According to sources, several Opposition MPs from different parties have already signed in support of the move and are expected to formally submit a notice in Parliament.
Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha. He seeks to suspend the day’s business to discuss the alleged LPG shortage and rising commercial gas prices. He wants to focus on the impact of these issues on the hospitality sector. In the notice, Singh sought discussion on three key issues: the current status of LPG supply and imports; the steps taken by the government to stabilise prices and supply chains; and the measures to ensure adequate LPG supply to hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.
On Thursday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured Parliament that India’s energy supplies remain secure despite global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple steps to safeguard energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and cooking gas, adding that India has diversified its crude oil sourcing to reduce dependence on the Hormuz route.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Mahua Maji Says People Worried Over West Asia Situation
JMM MP Mahua Maji said MPs from the ruling side should communicate with people in their constituencies amid concerns over the situation in West Asia.
"I believe the responsibility of MPs from the ruling side increases. They should go to their respective constituencies and convey this message to the people everywhere, because the message coming from here may not be reaching them properly," she said.
Maji also criticised the Centre's stance, alleging that the government had "unnecessarily invited hostility with Iran by going to Israel and expressing support," and said the developing situation has led to fear and concern among people. "Opposition MPs are not misleading anyone; the public itself is worried," she added.
AAP MP Swati Maliwal Raises Health Insurance, Private Hospital Issues In RS
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal raised concerns over alleged exploitative practices in the health insurance industry and private hospitals while speaking with the Chair's permission in the House. The MP said the government should bring stricter regulation of private hospitals and ensure improvements in government-run healthcare facilities to protect patients from unfair practices.
LJP MP Arun Bharti Reacts To TMC Move On CEC Impeachment
LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Friday reacted to reports of the TMC planning to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying it is within the Opposition's rights to raise such matters in Parliament.
"It is their right to bring it. Whenever you recall, the Home Minister has also said that if you have concerns about any activity of the Prime Minister, you can raise them in the House. But bring it into the House and let the House function," Bharti said.
He added that there should be proper discussion and debate in Parliament where members can express their views and raise issues concerning the people. He added, "Let there be discussion in the House, let everyone express their opinions. Talk about the rights of the people and their issues, but there should be discussion and discourse in the House."
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Amid protests from the Opposition benches, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has adjourned the House till noon (12 PM).
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, have begun the proceedings for today, Friday.
Nishikant Dubey Says India Secure Despite Global Conflicts
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said India remains unaffected by global conflicts due to the government's efforts to strengthen the country's energy security and infrastructure.
Referring to past recommendations, Dubey said reports had long suggested measures such as increasing nuclear power capacity, expanding railway electrification, promoting coal gasification, and developing hydropower to strengthen energy security.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that India remains protected from global crises. "Just as he safeguarded 140 crore people during the COVID pandemic, India remained unaffected during the Russia-Ukraine war. Similarly, despite the Iran conflict, India remains secure. Prime Minister Modi will protect 140 crore people from every crisis," the BJP MP said.
BJP MP Rekha Sharma Rejects LPG Shortage Claims
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rekha Sharma dismissed claims of an LPG shortage, saying several Chief Ministers have already clarified that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the country. She said, "Even the Chief Ministers of various states are saying that there is no shortage of LPG." Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Sharma added that the Congress "knows how to make an issue out of nothing" and is trying to create unnecessary panic in the country.
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Flags Concerns Over SIR, Fuel Supply
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav said people have raised several complaints regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stating that officials' irregularities could result in the Election Commission being blamed.
He said, "When I met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), I told him that, however right your intentions may be, officials in the states work in their own way. Unless action is taken against those who create irregularities, the blame will fall on the Election Commission."
Commenting on the situation arising from the conflict in West Asia, Yadav said there is panic on the ground over possible disruptions in fuel and gas supply. He added, "People are standing in queues and there is fear, which is natural because crude oil comes from regions where war is going on. Our domestic production is very little, not even 4 to 5 per cent of our consumption."
Oppn Seeks Discussion On MEA Or Commerce Ministry In RS
Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha have sought a discussion on the working of either the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, sources said. The demand was raised during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday, with MPs noting that neither ministry has been discussed in the House since 2010.
During the Budget session, the Rajya Sabha holds detailed discussions on the functioning of ministries, while the Lok Sabha exercises financial oversight through examination and voting on Demands for Grants.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed the House that the BAC has recommended that consultations between the government and Opposition be finalised soon to decide which ministries will be taken up for discussion.
He said that if consensus is not reached, the Chair may identify the ministries for debate. Opposition MPs had earlier raised the demand during a BAC meeting at the end of the first half of the Budget session.
Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Foreign Policy
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading confusion and questioning India's foreign policy. Singh said, "It is the misfortune of this country that spreading confusion and questioning the country's foreign policy has become their nature. They think that visiting foreign countries every month makes them an expert on foreign policy."
Taking a swipe at Rahul's foreign visits, the Union Minister added that going abroad "like a tourist, drinking tea and coffee and then criticising the country" reflects the Opposition leader’s approach towards national issues.