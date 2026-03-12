Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Take Up Key Financial Business Today

Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over Fuel, LPG Issues

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the Union government, alleging that it has remained silent on issues related to LPG, petrol and diesel shortages.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the current situation is creating fear among people and affecting businesses. “You are not talking about the LPG shortage, petrol and diesel shortage. This situation is creating fear among people,” he said. The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that the situation is beginning to impact the hospitality sector. According to him, several hotels and restaurants are being forced to shut down due to the difficulties arising from the shortage.

Raut further alleged that the government has not addressed the issue despite growing public concern. “The Modi government has not said anything on this,” he added.