Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Take Up Key Financial Business Today
Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST|
Updated : March 12, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
A day after the Parliament witnessed heated debate amid rejection of a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, both Houses are set to take up key legislative and financial business on Thursday, March 12.
In Lok Sabha, the session will open with Question Hour, during which Members of the House would ask questions about government policies, administrative decisions, and the working of various ministries. The session then continues with additional scheduled items. Following Question Hour, several ministers will lay official papers on the table of the House. Union Ministers Shripad Yesso Naik, Ajay Tamta, Tokhan Sahu, and Raj Bhushan Choudhary are scheduled to present documents related to reports and activities of ministries such as Power, Road Transport and Highways, Housing and Urban Affairs and Jal Shakti.
Members are also likely to raise matters of public importance under Rule 377, which allows MPs to bring specific issues to the government’s attention without a full discussion. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely move the Supplementary Demands for Grants (Second Batch) for the financial year 2025-26 for discussion and voting, seeking Parliament’s approval for additional government expenditure. As part of the next stage of the Union Budget process, the House will also discuss and vote on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2026-27, during which members may move cut motions.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up its listed parliamentary business for the day, including the laying of papers and presentation of committee reports.
A heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition during a discussion on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Replying to the motion moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, Shah called the move “unfortunate” and said it undermined parliamentary traditions. He also targeted the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, over his attendance and remarks.
Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition (LoP) MPs, the House rejected the resolution through a voice vote after a debate in which over 40 members participated.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over Fuel, LPG Issues
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the Union government, alleging that it has remained silent on issues related to LPG, petrol and diesel shortages.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said the current situation is creating fear among people and affecting businesses. “You are not talking about the LPG shortage, petrol and diesel shortage. This situation is creating fear among people,” he said. The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that the situation is beginning to impact the hospitality sector. According to him, several hotels and restaurants are being forced to shut down due to the difficulties arising from the shortage.
Raut further alleged that the government has not addressed the issue despite growing public concern. “The Modi government has not said anything on this,” he added.
TMC To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC, Says Saugata Roy
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said the Opposition is preparing to move an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.
Speaking to reporters, the TMC MP said the required number of signatures from Members of Parliament has already been collected and the motion could be submitted as early as today. He added that once the date for discussion is fixed, the Opposition will debate the conduct and decisions of the CEC.
Roy said the move is linked to the Opposition’s allegations regarding the misuse of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that a large number of names have been removed from the voter list.
According to the TMC leader, several opposition parties have extended their support to the move. “We have received support from all parties, and all opposition parties are supporting us,” he said.
Ram Gopal Yadav Reacts To Attack On Farooq Abdullah
Reacting to the reported assassination attempt on JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav termed the incident “very tragic” and raised concerns over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the matter, Yadav said Farooq Abdullah is a respected leader who has never made statements intended to offend anyone. “Despite that, to fire at him is extremely unfortunate,” he said.
He further alleged that the incident raises questions about the Centre’s claims regarding action against extremist elements in the region. According to Yadav, the attack contradicts repeated assertions by the government that strict restrictions have been imposed on extremists.
Yadav also criticised the administrative setup in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the elected government lacks real authority. “The situation in Kashmir is not good. The Chief Minister there has no power in his hands; whatever power there is, it's in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor,” he said.