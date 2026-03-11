Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM; Shah Likely To Speak In LS On No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla
Published : March 11, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST|
Updated : March 11, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Parliament proceedings began on Wednesday with the debate on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to address the House during the discussion. The resolution was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and is backed by more than 100 Opposition MPs, who have accused the Speaker of displaying “partisan behaviour” while conducting proceedings. The motion alleges that the Speaker has failed to maintain the impartiality required to command the confidence of all sections of the House.
According to the Lok Sabha’s revised list of business for today, the House will take up further discussion on the aforementioned resolution, along with other scheduled business, including questions, committee reports and statements by ministers.
The debate began on Tuesday with heated exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling NDA. While Opposition leaders accused the Speaker of favouring the government, BJP members rejected the allegations and defended his conduct in the House.
The Lok Sabha will also take up a series of legislative and procedural business. Proceedings will begin with Question Hour, followed by ministers laying papers on the table. Members will also present reports of parliamentary standing committees on Coal, Mines and Steel, Social Justice and Empowerment and Industry. The House will take up matters under Rule 377 before continuing the debate and later discussing and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will witness political developments as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh submitted an adjournment motion notice seeking discussion on the alleged misuse of central investigating agencies and delays in corruption cases.
The Rajya Sabha will also take up a series of scheduled business items, including the continuation of the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Rural Development, which was raised by BJP MP Dr K Laxman on March 10. The House will begin with ministers laying papers on the table, including Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Sukanta Majumdar. Members will also present reports of parliamentary standing committees on Industry, Coal, Mines and Steel, and Social Justice and Empowerment concerning Demands for Grants for 2026-27. Question Hour is scheduled for noon, after which the House will resume the Rural Development debate.
Saugata Roy Criticises Centre Over LPG, Airfare Hike
TMC MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday criticised the Centre over rising LPG and airline prices, calling it a failure of the government to act in time. “LPG prices have been increased and airline fares are also rising. The government should have taken action earlier and provided subsidies so that the general public does not suffer,” he said.
Roy also said the Trinamool Congress is gathering support from MPs for its proposed motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and that the party expects clarity on submitting it in the next couple of days.
Nishikant Dubey Targets Shiv Sena (UBT), Questions Alliance With Congress
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while talking to reporters outside Parliament, launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut, alleging that they lack an understanding of history and are misleading people for political gain.
Referring to the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Dubey said that in 1969, there was a conspiracy to attack Meena Thackeray, and even questions were raised in Parliament regarding the cancellation of her revolver licence. He said that at that time, Bal Thackeray was neither an MP nor an MLA, and Shiv Sena was not a major political force. Dubey claimed that after learning about the alleged conspiracy, Bal Thackeray had strongly opposed the Congress and had said he would rather die than align with Indira Gandhi or the Congress.
He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray forming a government with the Congress shows that the party has abandoned its original Hindutva ideology. According to Dubey, Sena leaders are opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi only for political power and are distancing themselves from the party’s founding principles.
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha Says No LPG Shortage In India
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said there is no shortage of LPG in the country and urged people not to spread rumours about the situation. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the matter and the government has clearly stated that supplies remain under control. Jha also warned against hoarding, saying such practices could create unnecessary panic.
“Everything is under control in India. The government has made it clear that there is no shortage at present. Any attempt to spread rumours and spoil the atmosphere should be avoided,” he said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Amid protests from the Opposition parties, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 PM.
Congress MPs Protest In Parliament Premises Over LPG Cylinder Shortage
Congress MPs staged a protest in the Parliament premises over the alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the demonstration, with Opposition MPs carrying banners that read, “PM is compromised.”
Leaders of the INDIA bloc have demanded a discussion in Parliament on the reported LPG shortage, which they say has been triggered by disruptions in global energy supplies amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Earlier in the day, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat called for a detailed discussion on the situation, accusing the Centre of “running from its responsibilities.” He said the war's impact had begun to affect India’s energy supplies.
Zero Hour In Rajya Sabha
Zero-hour proceedings were taken up in the Rajya Sabha, with members raising matters of public importance with the permission of the Chair. MPs are flagging various issues concerning their constituencies and national concerns during the session.
Ashwini Vaishnaw Responds To Questions On Digital Exclusion
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is responding to the questions raised by members during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha regarding digital exclusion among rural and low-income households.
Replying to members’ queries, the minister addressed concerns about access to digital services and connectivity in underserved areas, highlighting the government’s efforts to expand digital infrastructure and bridge the digital divide across the country.
Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At Centre Over Gas Supply Disruptions
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over disruptions in India’s gas supply amid the widening West Asia conflict. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remark about producing gas from drains, Raut said, “Modi ji is a great scientist. Modi ji had said that gas would be made from drains. Now the time has come to actually implement Modi ji's innovation.”
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, have begun the proceedings on day 3 of the second half of the Budget Session.
Manish Tewari Seeks Discussion On India’s Energy Security
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday raised concerns over the impact of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz on India’s energy security, calling for a detailed discussion in Parliament.
He said the Strait accounts for nearly 40 per cent of global energy supplies moving from West Asia to the East and recent disruptions could affect India. Tewari questioned the government’s response, including the invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and airlines' imposition of surcharges.
The Congress leader said crude oil prices had already fallen from around $120 per barrel to about $90, adding that current supplies were contracted weeks earlier at lower prices. He urged the government to clarify India’s energy situation and strategic reserves.
Kanyakumari MP Moves Adjournment Motion on Stranded Fishermen
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the plight of more than 1,000 Indian fishermen from Kanyakumari and nearby districts who are reportedly stranded in Iran and other Gulf countries amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The MP urged the government to intervene and ensure the safe return of the fishermen, many of whom had travelled to the region for fishing-related work. Families back home have expressed concern over their safety as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.
CPI(M) MP Sivadasan Flags Commercial LPG Shortage
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan on Wednesday raised concerns over reports of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, saying the situation is affecting both hotels and households. “A lot of hotels have shut down and many families are suffering due to the shortage. The central government is not ready to manage this issue properly,” he said.
Sivadasan added that the party will raise the matter in Parliament and also launch a nationwide campaign outside the House against the LPG price hike.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Raises Concern Over LPG Shortage
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday raised concerns over an alleged LPG shortage, saying people are facing long queues for cooking gas ahead of Navratri and during the ongoing month of Ramzan.
Targeting the Centre, Tiwari said the government is denying any crisis despite the situation on the ground. “The Modi government seems to be living in another world. Ministers appear to be roaming in space and do not see the ground reality. There are long queues for gas even as Navratri begins and Ramzan is underway, with Eid approaching,” he said, alleging that the government is ignoring the shortage.
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Flags Inflation, Global Conflict Concerns
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday expressed concern over rising inflation, saying prices of essential commodities are increasing while the government has failed to control the situation. He said global conflicts are also affecting prices and urged the Prime Minister to use his international influence to help stop the war. Yadav warned that tensions could escalate further after US President Donald Trump’s remarks about taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that any wider conflict would impact the entire world economy.