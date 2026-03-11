Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM; Shah Likely To Speak In LS On No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

Nishikant Dubey Targets Shiv Sena (UBT), Questions Alliance With Congress

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while talking to reporters outside Parliament, launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut, alleging that they lack an understanding of history and are misleading people for political gain.

Referring to the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Dubey said that in 1969, there was a conspiracy to attack Meena Thackeray, and even questions were raised in Parliament regarding the cancellation of her revolver licence. He said that at that time, Bal Thackeray was neither an MP nor an MLA, and Shiv Sena was not a major political force. Dubey claimed that after learning about the alleged conspiracy, Bal Thackeray had strongly opposed the Congress and had said he would rather die than align with Indira Gandhi or the Congress.

He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray forming a government with the Congress shows that the party has abandoned its original Hindutva ideology. According to Dubey, Sena leaders are opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi only for political power and are distancing themselves from the party’s founding principles.