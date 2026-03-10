Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Oppn To Move Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Today; Both Houses Begin Proceedings
Published : March 10, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST|
Updated : March 10, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
The Parliament Session is expected to witness high political drama on Tuesday as Opposition members will move a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of acting in a partisan manner during House proceedings.
According to the Lok Sabha’s official List of Business, the resolution has been brought by MPs Dr Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi, who will first seek the leave of the House before moving it formally.
The motion alleges that Speaker Om Birla disallowed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders from speaking, made unwarranted remarks against Opposition women MPs and suspended members for an entire session, while allegedly failing to act against objectionable remarks by ruling party MPs. It further claims these actions undermine the impartiality required to maintain the confidence of all sections of the House.
According to sources, over 118 Opposition MPs have backed the move. If permission to move the resolution is granted, it will trigger a debate in the Lok Sabha, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expected to initiate the discussion. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab are likely to participate in the debate, while Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jothimani are expected to argue in favour of the motion.
Today, as per the schedule, the Lok Sabha will also take up several items, including the presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants (Second Batch) for 2025-26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel, will make a statement on the implementation status of recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing regarding the department’s Demands for Grants.
Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed both Houses that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the ongoing conflict in West Asia, adding that advisories have been issued to Indian nationals in Iran and that their safety remains the government’s top priority.
The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 28, is scheduled to continue until April 2, with the second phase currently underway.
LIVE FEED
Question Hour Underway In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Sloganeering
Question Hour is currently underway in the Lok Sabha, with Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responding to questions related to the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. Opposition members were heard raising slogans during the proceedings. Shivraj condemns Opposition protests in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on farmers’ issues.
In the Rajya Sabha, statements and reports from various parliamentary committees are being tabled in the House.
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
Both the Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, have begun proceedings for the second day of the Second Phase of the Budget Session 2026.
Centre Responsible for LPG ‘Shortage’, Says Pramod Tiwari; Mallu Ravi Calls It Beginning of War’s Impact
Congress MP Mallu Ravi said the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders could be an early impact of the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, and asked the government to clarify its plan of action. “The shortage of cylinders is only the beginning of the effects of the war. The government should have taken preventive measures or made alternative arrangements,” he said.
Ravi also criticised the government for not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the issue, saying the functioning of the House has been stalled while the Opposition is not being allowed to raise matters concerning the public.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is "entirely responsible" for Indians facing a "shortage" of LPG for their daily cooking needs. Criticising the rule requiring people in cities to wait 25 days before booking another cylinder, the Congress leader said that such a move, along with increasing the base price of LPG, is causing hardship to people.
"First, this government increases the prices of commercial and domestic LPG. The war has been going on for nine or ten days, and there is a gas shortage. Along with this, there is an instruction that domestic gas will not be booked for more than 25 days in cities. For this shortage, the Petroleum Ministry of the Government of India is entirely responsible," Tiwari told ANI outside Parliament.
‘Opposition Has Washed Out Sessions Earlier Too’: SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav responded to presiding officer Jagdambika Pal’s remark, accusing the Opposition of wasting taxpayers’ money by disrupting Parliament.
He said both major parties had previously stalled House proceedings while in the Opposition. He added, “Whenever the Congress or the BJP have been in the main Opposition, they have washed out entire sessions multiple times. So saying that Rs 9 crore is spent every day has no meaning.” He also said that parliamentary work continues even when the Opposition is absent.
Queues for LPG, Petrol Seen in Ranchi Amid West Asia Tensions, Says JMM MP Maji
JMM MP Mahua Maji said long queues for LPG cylinders and petrol have been seen in Ranchi, with people worried about the possible impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.
She said, “Long queues can be seen for LPG and petrol in Ranchi, and the public is troubled, thinking what will happen in future.” Maji added that while the government has said adequate fuel stocks are available, there is uncertainty over how long the conflict will continue. She also urged the Centre to clarify its foreign policy stance on the issue.
Debate On West Asia Conflict In National Interest, Says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Opposition will continue to raise the issue of the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demand a discussion on the implications of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Raut said Opposition parties had sought a debate in both Houses on how the regional conflict could affect India. He said, “Discussing the implications of the conflict is in the interest of the nation, but the government does not want to talk about it.”
Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement in Parliament, Raut added that the minister spoke of “peace” even as unrest continues in regions near India. He also questioned the Prime Minister’s earlier visit to Israel before the escalation of the conflict.
Centre, Oppn Should Work Together On West Asia Crisis, Says Congress MP Sukhdeo
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said the Central Government and the Opposition must work together to address the crisis arising from escalating tensions in West Asia, urging a detailed discussion in Parliament.
He criticised the government for allegedly not taking the Opposition or the House into confidence, saying the issue concerns the entire country and not any single party.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi also questioned the Centre’s stance on the conflict, saying India has traditionally followed a policy of non-alignment and should avoid aligning with the strategic interests of the United States and Israel.
His remarks came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Parliament on Monday about the evolving situation in West Asia, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring developments.
Giriraj Targets Rahul Over Oppn’s Move Against Speaker
Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mocking his leadership amid the Opposition’s push against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Singh said, “We used to consider Rahul Gandhi an innocent child… I also wish the Congress well, that it continues under his leadership.”
Drawing a historical comparison, the minister added, "But just like Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last Mughal, Rahul Gandhi is the last LoP of the fake Gandhi family. He has no vision. Why does he run instead of asking for a discussion?"
Opposition Leaders To Meet Ahead Of Day 2 Of Budget Session’s Second Phase
Opposition floor leaders will meet at 10 am on Tuesday to finalise their strategy for the second day of the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, are expected to attend the meeting along with other Opposition leaders.
The meeting comes after a turbulent day in Parliament on Monday. Opposition parties, including the Congress, demanded a debate on the West Asia conflict, even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo motu statement detailing the government’s response.
The Lok Sabha was also scheduled to take up an Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, though the Opposition does not have the numbers to pass the motion.