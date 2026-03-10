Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Oppn To Move Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Today; Both Houses Begin Proceedings

Centre Responsible for LPG ‘Shortage’, Says Pramod Tiwari; Mallu Ravi Calls It Beginning of War’s Impact

Congress MP Mallu Ravi said the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders could be an early impact of the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, and asked the government to clarify its plan of action. “The shortage of cylinders is only the beginning of the effects of the war. The government should have taken preventive measures or made alternative arrangements,” he said.

Ravi also criticised the government for not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the issue, saying the functioning of the House has been stalled while the Opposition is not being allowed to raise matters concerning the public.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is "entirely responsible" for Indians facing a "shortage" of LPG for their daily cooking needs. Criticising the rule requiring people in cities to wait 25 days before booking another cylinder, the Congress leader said that such a move, along with increasing the base price of LPG, is causing hardship to people.

"First, this government increases the prices of commercial and domestic LPG. The war has been going on for nine or ten days, and there is a gas shortage. Along with this, there is an instruction that domestic gas will not be booked for more than 25 days in cities. For this shortage, the Petroleum Ministry of the Government of India is entirely responsible," Tiwari told ANI outside Parliament.